Top 50 richest people in Zimbabwe

A local firm X Research and Intelligence has released a list of Zimbabwe’s Top 50 richest personalities. On top of the pile is telecommunications guru Mr Strive Masiyiwa, followed by business magnate Mr Philip Chiyangwa, Mr Shingai Mutasa, Mr Moses Chingwena and Televangelist Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa.

Zimbabwe's Richest Man: Strive Masiyiwa
Strive Masiyiwa

It is also claimed that the first top ten individuals account for the first multi-million dollar citizens in an independent Zimbabwe.

1. Mr Strive Masiyiwa

Mr Strive Masiyiwa is the executive chairman and founder of the Econet Group — a privately held diversified telecommunications group with operations and investments in Africa, Europe, South America, North America and the East Asia Pacific Rim. Its local unit is Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ) whose market capitalisation was US$455 million by the end of last week.

Although the 54-year-old businessman’s exact holding in EWZ is not known, last week the businessman indicated on his Facebook post that he held less than 50 percent of the mobile telephone company.

“When we listed the company (1998), I only had a direct interest of about 35 percent. Out of the 60 percent, that I held in my personal company 25 percent was held by friends who had helped me. Within a few years they had sold their shares and moved on.

“I never sold shares, except at the beginning, to help build the largest church in the country. Over the years I just continued to buy whenever I had some cash. Even today I still hold less than 50 percent of that particular business. The public hold the majority,” he said.

Assuming that he holds between 30 percent and 40 percent, his value in Econet could be more than US$159 million.

Mr Masiyiwa also has other business interests that include renewable energy, water treatment, Coca-Cola bottling, financial services and hospitality.

He sits on a number of international boards, including the Rockefeller Foundation, the Council on Foreign Relations’ Global Advisory Board, the Africa Progress Panel, the UN Secretary General’s Advisory Board for Sustainable Energy, Morehouse College and the Hilton Foundation’s Humanitarian Prize Jury.

Last year, Forbes estimated that his net worth could be more than US$600 million. It ranked him as number 43rd richest person on the continent.

2. Philip Chiyangwa

The extent of the maverick businessman’s riches is not known, but his decision to venture into real estate and property development seems to be paying dividends.

Philip Chiyangwa
Philip Chiyangwa

Estimates suggest that Chiyangwa holds in excess of 12 000 hectares around the country. Most tellingly, Government and the Harare City Council decided to return to him contested land in and around Harare. Ordar Farm, which had been taken over by Ordar Housing Development Consortium made up of 56 companies, is home to more than 20 000 families.

Assuming that they decide to compensate Chiyangwa US$4 per square metre — a fee that has mostly recently been hinted — the 56-year-old tycoon stands to have a US$20 million payday.

In addition, he has more than 40 companies, with engineering firm Zeco Holdings being the only listed firm.

5. Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa

At the age of 37, what the televangelist has achieved is nothing short of phenomenal. It also shows the shifting local business landscape.

Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa
Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa

Some have since termed the phenomenon where men of the cloth increasingly tussle it out for rich pickings in the business world as gospreneurship.

Though much of his investments are under the cloak, so to speak, it is believed that Prophet Makandiwa has a controlling stake in Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-listed Radar Holdings (Private) Limited among other multi-million dollar businesses.

He also owns a huge stake in entertainment giant, Ster Kinekor’s franchise both in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Estimates suggest that he also draws more than 50 000 congregants at his church services per week.

Below is the full list

1.Strive Masiyiwa

2. Philip Chiyangwa

3. Shingi Mutasa

4. Moses Chingwena

5. Emmanuel Makandiwa

6. Dr Guramutunhu

7. Honour Mukushi

8. Ezekiel Guti

9. Adam Motsi

10. Doug Munatsi

11. James Makamba

12. Shingi Munyeza

13. Alex Jongwe

14. Dr John Mangudya

15. Esau Mupfumi

16. Tawanda Mutyebere

17. Tawanda Nyambirai

18. Farai Matsika

19. Philip Mataranyika

20. Farai Rwodzi

21. Edwin Manikai

22. Addington Chinake

23. Prophet Walter Magaya

24. Kenny Mubaiwa

25. Kuda Tagwirei

26. Tafadzwa Chigumbu

27. George Manyere

28. Walter Kambwanji

29. Richard Murimi

30. Sam Jena

31. Supa Mandiwanzira

32. Gideon Gono

33. John Mushayavanhu

34. Frank Buyanga

35. Exodus Makumbe

36. Farai Mutangamira

37. Emmanuel Fundira

38. Francis Nhema

39. Ms Zodwa Mtunzi

40. Ms Divine Ndhlukula

41. Jane Mutasa

42. Ms Pindy Nyandoro

43. Happymore Mapara

44. Cuthbert Dube

45. Bernard Wekare

46. Sylvester Nguni

47. Godfrey Manhambara

48. Chamu Chiwanza

49. Nick Vingirai

50. Albert Nhau

  • chaibva

    ko Obert Mpofu?

    • Bozwell

      I think this is some of the richest black people in Zimbabwe. Why did they did a list of black people only. Why they did not put in figures . Yes, Strive Masiyiwa is worth over $ 3 billion and he is on top of the game.

    • estaps

      Obert apera

  • Shaka Mambo

    The list is missing the real rich people. Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe, Munangagwa, Mujuru etc

    • hovo

      The real rich list does not include people like Mugabe, Grace, Munangagwa, Mujuru, Chombo and the others in Zanu because they don’t bank their money in Zimbabwe. They keep their moneys outside the country so that when things go bad for them in Zim, they only need to skip the border and they are instantly billionaires. All that money they were printing day and night at the reserve bank, where did it disappear to. The economy collapsed because they took everything out of the country and left only worthless paper. If you knew exactly how much Zanu’s top ten big thugs are worth, led by Mugabe, one would collapse with shock.

      • fidza

        also ana masiyiwa dont bank their millions in zimbabwe as well

    • Shane

      And Ray kaukonde …

  • darlington mrewa

    ko varungu hapana indava

    • Vanotidako

      Whites are not zimbabweans according to our goverment, no wonder that kind of thinking is causing lots of economic problems! They are not even discussed in indigenisation, farm mechanisation etc. the moment we starting including them in everything then zim will be a better country again.

      • fidza

        the moment we start believing in ourselves things will get better, always looking at whites for solutions is in itself mental slavery. We have zimbabweans contributing to other countries with their skills and money, and at the same time saying ku zim hakugarike etc. We have to just start changing our mindset and start investing back home and things will be alright.

      • chipo

        You are a racist

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    AND MUGABE IS NOT INCLUDED….AND KASUKUWERE…..THATS RUBBISH

  • New Guy

    This list is definitely not accurate. A lot of people shouldn’t be on this list as their wealth is more presumed then actual. Then it seems they were scared to put politicians and White and Indian people. Is Mr Chiyangwa seriously richer than Moses Chingwena …. I think not!! All those 90 percent unfinished projects? Somebody is out to please somebody. What was the criterion used exactly? Surely first and foremost for a list to be credible there must be clear and visible means of wealth acquirement so as to be comparable.

    While some clearly definitely deserve the respect and honour. Others not as much!

  • Kufandada

    Rauteback,Moxon,Flower Brothers? Let us see their tax files

  • Boterekwa

    Rubbish.

    This sound like bar talk to me. There are many rich business people missing on the list.

    Who are X Research anyway? I have never heard of them.
    What forensic evident did they base this on?
    Just because Chiyangwa bought a second hand party bus (limo) does not make him the second wealthiest person on the country.

    Rubbish.

  • Hatina

    Yeaah…total rubbish…! Waste of time and space…!

  • inizvangu

    Bar talk!!!

  • Shefu Gonzo

    The numbers seem to be guesstimates, I wonder how much reliance we can place on this report. Riches should be supported by the networth statements which also take into account their liabilities. People like Phillip are heavily indebted so their wealth should be looked at in proper perspective.

  • Fox

    This list is incorrect without Obert Mpofu, Joyce Mujuru, Emmerson Mnangagwa, Robert & Grace.

  • Brad

    Fake list. Where are the 40 companies that Chiyangwa is purported to have? The real rich maggots are not on this list.

  • Take Take

    This is not a true reflection, Obert Mpofu, Ignitious Chombo, Kembo Mohadi, Grace Mugabe. Stop calling it the top 50, you can get away with calling them some of the rich guys.

    • Gonyeti

      Chamu Chiwanza lives in a flat. Kikikikikikikikikikikiki.

      • Panokwigwamunhupanomaimwana

        Haana chinhu kani. Flambo chete kunge Chiyangwa! Ainyepera vanhu kuti imba yaigara kuRolf Valley ndeyake. Muridzi wayo ndaitomuziva.

      • Gonyombwe

        I googled XResearch who did the ‘survey’. Unfortunately, this outfit doesn’t exist. Kwaaaaaaaaaa.

      • Tash

        Point of correction i went to his house for dinner with my family so please don’t lie to the public he does not stay in a flat but in a double story house in the northern suburbs. Now your statement is bar talk…

        • Tash

          storey*

  • mboma

    Ginimbi should definitely be on the list

  • Jesus is LORD

    I am obviously missing from the list….

    • estaps

      True

  • Dr. Kinsman

    Prof Ezekiel Guti should not be on the list as he holds no personal assets. He is paid a small salary, just enough to live on. All ZAOGA FIF assets are rightly listed under the name of the church and fall under the impartial stringent and transparent supervision of finance boards set up to evidence probity of the financial affairs in the church. In my humble opinion, having audited hundreds of financial accounts for top multinational companies through out the world, ZAOGA FIF run by Apostle Professor Guti is one of the most fiscally prudently run churches in the world. They employ internal auditors as well as external audit companies to inspect the books regularly (which most churches don’t). Archbishop Guti has run the church for more than 65 years with not even a whiff of financial impropriety or sexual scandal. He is a role model to many successful pastors and he continues to serve the God who called him with fear and trembling. Hands off this genuine Man of God please!

    • Ruka Chikopokopo

      ZAOGA FIF spoke person? kkkkk well tried. Which assemblyof ZAOGA do yo attend kkkkkkwakaaaa

    • Munhu waMwari

      Are you saying he is poor. I understand what you are saying about auditing and so forth but i think Hapana mweya wetsvina if he is rich after all it doesn’t damage his spiritual fabric.

    • ngwena comrade tongo

      zvinozivikanwa ndiMwari chete izvo

  • Vanotidako

    Kikiki, kotoisawo Cuthbert Dube! Where is Grace Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Chiwenga & Obert Mpofu? Kana Joice Mujuru wr hear the late husbsnd left here wealth in excess of $10Bn! Ko Ray Kaukonde anotokweretesa first family $30M, is he broke??

  • Spiritual Son

    A BOY FROM THE RURAL VILLAGE OF MZARABANI TO BECOME A POWERFUL MAN OF GOD, A PROPHET, A BUSINESS MAN, AND RISE TO BECOME NUMBER 5 ON RICH LIST, THIS CAN ONLY BE GOD! MAY THE SAME FAVOR BE TO THOSE WHO BELIEVE IN GOD’S PROPHETS

    2 CHRONICLES 20:20

    BELIEVE IN THE LORD YOUR GOD, SO SHALL YE BE ESTABLISHED; BELIEVE HIS PROPHETS, SO SHALL YE PROSPER.

    • Munhu waMwari

      God is a faithful God, zvinofadza kana vanotya Mwari vachifuma. I am happy for him as well. We are following suit.

      • Spiritual Son

        AMEN BABA

    • estaps

      Amen

    • michael nyathi

      AMEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEENNNNNNNNNNNNNNNN

  • Miles Lancmore

    WHERE IS BOB?

  • Anoxa

    THE INFORMATION HERE IS COOKED. FIRST AND FOREMOST WHO X RESEARCH? THE ONLY PERSON WHOSE INFORMATION CAN BE TRACED IS MR STRIVE MASIYIWA. THERE IS NO BASIS FOR COMING UP WITH THE LIST. WHERE ARE FIGURES AND THE BASIS FOR SUCH. WE AHVE BEEN WAITING FOR SUCH INFORMATION , BUT PLEASE DO NOT FOOL US BY JUST CREATING A BIASED LIST. HOW MUCH IS MR CHIYANGWA WORTH, FOR EXAMPLE? WE NEED DICRETE DETAILS, FACT, DATA, STATISTICS ACCURATELY ACQUIRED, CREDIBLE, TIME BASED, YOU NAME IT. OTHERWISE THIS IS PUB TALK.

  • c dube

    esau mupfumi here vakomana?

    • estaps

      kkkkkk

    • Crebbie

      ndopavashaya zvekutaura manje, Chinjekure chaiye? Kana neniwo ndingatove palist

  • Observer79

    No Rautenbach? So this must be a Top 50 Black Zimbabwean’s list then

  • 48Mheta11

    What scientific method did this pseudo research company use to come up with such a list?

  • Manyara Manyara

    Supa Mandiwanzira????? What the…. Why are they only black Africans? Politicians should NEVER make a rich list. Employed professionals such as Cuthbert Dube should also never make a rich list. What rubbish! What figures are we talking about here and what is the source of this wealth. X Research you are not very intelligent!

  • Imwe

    Ko tsvangirai nhai vakomana.

    • ngwena comrade tongo

      ya tsvangirai inoperera kuma babe kkkkk

  • estaps

    If your 1st name (e.g. Emmanuel) does not appear in the List ziva kuti “cash”chaiyo muyenzi for the rest of your living life!!

  • estaps

    ma1

  • mudhara

    The list if fake , I am rich to be bribe , these are the rich people , if he can give me one drum of diamonds i will be ok , do you remember , if you are rich it doesn’t matter where you bank you money so this list is not true

  • Tivo

    So Magaya is richer than Billy Rautenbach????? Hahahahahahahaha

  • the bigger boss

    Common denominator… ..paper rich-money poor. Zpf patronage aligned.small penis=big showoff. Technically insolvent when debts included. Negative net worth. Laughable piece

  • the bigger boss

    The wise old adage…….” where there’s brass, there’s muck ”. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Dade

    This is a list based on conspicuous consumption rather than net worth. Zimbos define wealth as driving a flashy car, living in a mansion one can’t afford and boasting publicly when in fact such people are too busy spending money to actually accumulate wealth.

  • office365

    hi guys

  • Farai

    Considering there is not even one murungu on the list, what is indiginisation actually about?

  • king 👑 lenient

    Vana Mugabe vakangwara hwavo upfumi hwakachengeteswa kunedzimwe nyika hakuna anoziva value yahwo

  • michael nyathi

    A YOUNG BOY FROM REMOTE MUZARABANI A PLACE WITHOUT HONOUR,MOSTLY DESPISED AREA IN ZIMBABWE .
    A GENERAL IN THE SPIRIT RAISED BY THE KING OF KINGS JESUS HAS BECOME THE NUMBER 5 ON THE LIST,WOOW VERY SOON HE SHALL BECOME THE MOST RICHEST MAN IN THE WORLD,WHO HAS RAISED US AS HIS SONS TO ALSO FOLLW THE FOOTSTEPS.

  • ngwena comrade tongo

    they have foggoten morgen richard tsvangirai kkkkk

  • Mukanya

    Can you separate the Genuine from the Crooks!!!