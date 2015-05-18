Scramble for TB Joshua’s ‘anointed water’ continues

9
13624

By Sandile Nkambule

SWAZILAND – The Tree of Life Ministries at Yesive building in Manzini continues to be a hive of activity as desperate worshippers scrambled to lay their hands on renowned Nigerian Prophet, TB Joshua’s so-called anointed water.

Prophet TB Joshua
Prophet TB Joshua

So desperate are the worshippers that they are now alleged to be rushing for numbers that would allow them to be at least in the first 50 to receive the anointed water on Sundays during the church’s services.

This normally happens when the church leader Pastor Thulani Dlamini had been to Nigeria as he usually comes back with the water from the popular prophet.

According to some worshippers, who however, preferred to remain anonymous, the demand for the ‘holy water’ is so high that some have now opted to use the hospital technique of placing numbers in a box, which are normally picked up by those who would be early birds and be first in line to get the water.

“Following a scramble witnessed last year forcing the church services to move from Yesive to Mavuso Trade Centre due to large numbers of people who wanted the ‘anointed water’, it was resolved that this system of picking numbers should apply,” said one of the worshippers.

This has been necessitated by the long lines that are formed as many people scramble for the water when time to receive it comes.

Hundreds of people last year crammed the Tree of Life Ministries after they had been informed that Pastor Dlamini, who was reported to have been in Nigeria, had come with the ‘anointed water’ from Joshua and was ready to give it out to those in need.

Upon realising that the venue was too small, the church elders unceremoniously changed it and booked the main hall at the Mavuso Trade Centre where all worshipers were told to move to.

The worshippers were involved in a mini stampede as they rushed out of the Yesive building in a bid to be the first to secure space at the Mavuso hall.

With TB Joshua’s sticker covered on it the water, which is normally contained in a 50ml transparent bottle, the water comes as manna from heaven as everyone wants to lay hands on it.

Many people want to get hold of Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN’s) ‘anointed water’, which according to the prophet has healing powers.

Immediate comment from Pastor Dlamini could not be obtained as he could not be reached on his cellphone each time he was called, at least by the time this report was compiled.

However, the SCOAN supporters often insist that it is given away free of charge, however, ex-disciple Gareth is said to have regarded this as plainly untrue.

Although SCOAN makes a point of not directly charging for the water, it is only given free of charge to foreign VIPs and people who already contribute a lot of money to the SCOAN ministry according to the church’s website.

It has been gathered that the anointed water is free and that those who sell it are actually doing it on their own according to sources as in most cases people do not value what is freely given to them and would often abuse it by collecting more than is expected often to go and sell.

Furthermore, every now and then a new version of the water is released, and everyone has to queue up to get the more powerful stuff, the sources said.

In 2013, four people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries during a stampede when thousands of people struggled for a brand new version of Prophet TB Joshua’s anointed water.

The incident occurred at Joshua’s SCOAN on the Spintex Road in Accra where thousands had converged upon hearing that there was going to be free anointing water, even as the gate of the spiritual facility was shut.

Last year, over 131 people died when a six-storey building within the premises of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, in Nigeria collapsed during one of TB Joshua’s services. Swazi Observer

  • Shane

    Pay for dirty water you stupid Idiots

    • Rose

      That is not the language of God, but that of satan. Are you of God or satan? Mind your language

  • paparay

    What type of Christianity is this; Jesus NEVER asked for payment for any of the work that He did. This is pure SATANISM…seeking to PROFIT from the name of God!! Its a SHAME!!

    • Rose

      My friend, it is free. Who ever told you that it is not free, is spiteful. Free your mind. If it is not meant for you, it can’t be for you.

      • Shane

        Check your facts you hypnotised moron $10 for water, $50 for oil, $300 to meet TB as a team, $900 as an individual, $5 000 to book in his special hotel suite morons wake up

        • Jazmine

          Lord, what’s wrong with Africans? Where in the Bible did Jesus tell Christians to make water ‘anointed’? What’s in a mere water that makes it ‘anointed? When will Africans start using their God-giving brains & stop chasing after miracles?

      • Jesse

        @ Rose,

        Nothing is free in SCOAN. Everything has to be paid for. Are you saying you don’t give all your tithes and offerings and extra’s when you go there. Stop your lying. It’s not free. You pay for it, big time. And you only have in mind that you gain from it. Why ? Is that what your faith is about ? How about your own character development ? You need to free your mind to get away from it all. You have no proper motive that getting yourself elbowed forward in life by doing this !!! How about getting yourself changed by truly serving the Lord Jesus and drop this scandalous behaviour of following a mortal man for personal gain. That is exactly what you are doing. Your heart is not clear, your inner spirit polluted with selfish attitude.

        Let’s have a look at the following eh Mrs Rose. Let’s look what Jesus is actually looking for in you and all who want to follow Him.

        The eight Beatitudes in Matthew 5:3–12 during the Sermon on the Mount each begins with: [4][5]

        Blessed are…

        ….the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of Heaven. (5:3)

        ….those who mourn: for they will be comforted. (5:4)

        ….the meek: for they will inherit the earth. (5:5)

        ….those who hunger and thirst for righteousness: for they will be filled. (5:6)

        ….the merciful: for they will be shown mercy. (5:7)

        ….the pure in heart: for they will see God. (5:8)

        ….the peacemakers: for they will be called children of God. (5:9)

        ….those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven. (5:10)

        When will you learn ? When will you comply what Jesus actually wants ? Why can’t you rely upon His Words ? Why can’t you lean upon His ways and not on trinkets, substitutes and surrogates. Why can’t you learn how to use your faith without all these ? When did Jesus institute such ministry ? Did He say, Go and make gullible followers ? Go and make merchandise of them ? Go and deceive them with folly that elevates the person instead of God ? Why not search for the Holy Spirit to indwell in you, so you can receive and give away like Jesus did ? Why follow like an ignoramus somebody that enriches themselves with money of others and believe they are the only answer on your weak spineless Christian life that needs to stand up with crutches with trinkets and surrogates. Go follow Jesus and stop idolizing this destroyer of your faith mortal man. Because destroying your faith he is. You being depended on him as a being in a hospital on a drip and scaffolding yourself with all things SCOAN. Can you even stand up all by yourself alone ? What are you ? Why are you thinking that God does not answer your own prayers ? It’s simple because you don’t spend time enough with Him and want somebody else do the legwork. Grow UP !

  • The Sweetest Manhood

    Baba Ezekiel Guti was right in slamming these so called holy waters !!! fake, fake fake !!

