Zimbabwean cheque fraudsters exposed in UK TV documentary

LONDON – For over two weeks now British broadcaster ITV 1 has been running a documentary “Fraud Squad” exposing how a criminal gang of Zimbabweans pulled off the largest ever fake cheque fraud in the United Kingdom.

Onias Hove and Charles Nyongo

Last year in October Zimbabweans Onias Hove, 43 of Barnsley, and Charles Nyongo, 43 of Hunslet, Leeds, were sent to prison for a total of 9 years.

The two led an organised criminal gang responsible for stealing and fraudulently manufacturing bank cheques. Another ringleader Charles Kanyimo pleaded guilty to two offences of fraud and received a reduced sentence of 15 months.

But now fellow Zimbabweans in the UK are having to watch in shame as the ITV documentary reveals how the police “Dedicated Cheque and Plastic Crime Unit” (DCPCU) seized £6.5 million worth of stolen and fake cheques.

The sophisticated gang, who came to the UK claiming they were fleeing persecution in Zimbabwe, intercepted completed cheques in the post, which they then altered, or photographed blank ones using smartphones to capture the legitimate details which they used to create fake cheques.

Originating in Scotland, the group’s criminality spread throughout the country to London. The gang’s victims were widespread, but included hospices, schools, golf clubs and the elderly.

The stolen or fake cheques would be cashed through ‘mule’ bank accounts – third party accounts which were usually held by students or more vulnerable members of society.

The DCPCU investigation, which began in April 2012, included officers from eight police forces across the country carrying out a number of coordinated raids.

During the property searches, officers seized almost 3000 stolen or fake cheques, the most ever recorded by the banking industry, along with the specialist ink and paper used in their manufacture.

Police also uncovered computers with cheque templates and ready-made identity kits for ‘mules’ to open false bank accounts. The recovered cheques had a total value of over £6.5 million.

Commander Steve Head said: “It is one of the most thoroughly rotten things that these people have done because they have come here claiming asylum, they’ve clearly taken advantage of the system, they’ve undermined a system that’s there to help people. Tens of thousands of genuine refugees come to this country needing asylum and this country will offer them that protection. This isn’t about them needing asylum, this is about sheer greed for greed’s sake.”

Perry Stokes, head of the DCPCU said; “We have dismantled a highly organised and professional fraud gang – one of the largest of its kind ever seen in the UK. As the ringleaders, Hove and Nyongo were ruthlessly indiscriminate in selecting their victims. Their knowledge of the bank cheque system was considerable, and our investigation revealed a series of fraud factories across the country.

We are delighted to have brought these criminals to justice and to have removed the threat they posed to British banks and their customers.”

  • The magistrate or judge Should have given them longer sentences 9 years it was to little , Nehanda Radio These idiots do not represent the majority of Zimbabweans abroad just a minority ,of Zimbabweans ,there is no such thing as COLLECTIVE RESPONSIBILITY SO FELLOW ZIMBOS ABROAD NEED NOT WATCH IN SHAME as said by this article , they are Individuals who committed crimes as individuals in a group not as Zimbabweans in a group as inferred !! The fact that they are Zimbabwean is irrelevant just as they are male is irrelevant .CRIMINALS COME IN ALL SHAPES AND SIZES ETHNITCITY IS IRRELEVENT AS A CRIMINAL IS A CRIMINAL

    • Tich

      But thats very embarasing to the Zim community in the UK as we are most respected as well educated and hard working. We always get high preferences at work compared to other African folks. I hope my collegues did not watch this coz ndichashaya pekunyarira

      • Tich i get your point but Zimbabweans abroad are not accountable for the crimes these 3 idiots and other of same mindset have committed .and as such should not allow the media or any media to make it so , These 3 fools committed crimes as individuals and not as Zimbabweans. The fact that those idiots are zimbos is like i said irrelevant and i would not allow anyone to place that collar on me ! as you have stated Quote ( we are most respected as well educated and hard working.) so why not give us the credit for that if thats the case ! In any apple barrel you will find one rotten one ,it does not mean the whole barrel is rotten just that apple

        • Chindori Chininga Chenhamo

          You can’t deny this documentary changes the perception of some people about Zimbabweans. just as people view Nigerians as fraudsters unless proven otherwise so Zimbabweans will not be viewed as innocent people anymore.

          • @ Chindori Chininga Chenhamo agreed but it is up to those abroad not to accept the mindset and thinking of those that do know think that way of them ,Media plays a great role in the way migrant society’s are perceived abroad perhaps its about time we changed that view to a more positive one .

      • Kwesification

        Keep dreaming with Zimbo prestige “We always get high preferences at work compared to other African folks”

    • jayceevanrooyen

      Agree. But one would like to hear of something noteworthy that Zimbo’s, Nigerians, etc have invented or initiated. It’s an unfortunate fact that the incidence of certain forms of crime occurs mostly in particular population groups and this would affect the general perception other people may have of that group. What really hurts here is that these criminals abused the hospitality of a country which is constantly blasted by their own government as being its enemy.

      • Spot on jayceevanrooyen agreed , But i think criminals never think of what effects their crimes will have or that the way media would perceive them . As far as these idiots are concerned they are out for individual gain .The fact that they abused the hospitality of the host nation would not come into their minds just as the fact that they were fraudulently ripping people off did , The criminal way of thinking is yes its all about me and never mind the consequence or who it affects .Criminals are every where and nationality should not come into it .but peoples mindsets need to be reminded of that by the media

    • James Bond

      You have a point there. Zimbabweans are not homogenous; just like the English. The actions of a fewer cannot be extrapolated to cover the general Zimbabwean community in the UK. Nazism and fascism were abhorrent and wreaked widespread pain and suffering across Europe, but it would be wrong to perceive every German and Italian as an adherent to these ideologies. Just like not every Zimbabwean supported Mugabe and his band of criminals’ chaotic misrule.

      Now: #FindItayiDzamara

    • Bo Ska*z

      Hear! Hear!

    • wilddong Pumer

      Very well said, I totally understand why it is very important to make it completely clear as you have done. I only hope that this message gets to everyone especially the non Zimbabweans who may have already began to form an opinion about Zimbos based on that story. Its a dangerous tool to discriminate against someone these days since most people have no time and have become too lazy to create their own opinion, relying on ready made things.

  • LocksAndAll

    You guys get your news so late. This was a two part documentary having started last week. What of Derreck who fled to Zimbabwe after he had been released on bail? I would suggest everyone watches this documentary so they can identify the guy and he can be brought to book and also, there are lessons to be learnt. Parents send their children abroad thinking they are making something out of their lives but they end up doing this. Hevo ana Trovovo vakupika.

    • Sunbeam

      You sound like you know them personally. You really sound bitter. I’d say you jealous my man. Snitching now. You are so so low.

      • jambug

        And you think someone who calls it like it is is low? These crooks are not low to you? You’re a strange person.

        • Sunbeam

          I’m sure they took your girl too.

  • me

    Ko vana Hookerstone and Youngson Kudita (judgement yad), Shodza naana birds, Allan Pande etc. They are too many why focus on these two

    • mboma

      The story is about these two so why focus on other people, nxaaa

  • Sunbeam

    They worked hard these guys. And they sent their loot back home to their mothers. Myself I admire them. Get yours.

    • Jazzy E

      That’s not hard work you idiot kwana. it is crime. Back in Zim, the country will never go anywhere because stupid people like you look up to criminals and get rich quick “deals” ?

      • Sunbeam

        Crime is a profession. These guys where professional fraudsters, hence work. I’d love to look up to you but, who are you, what are you, can you better them?

  • Ally

    According to Mugabe shonas are educated and no thieves. So who are these? Khalangas hgmmm

    • Jazzy E

      So Mugabe informs your worldview manje ? How stupid are you honestly ?

  • darlington mrewa

    ah…kubira murungu kubira mbavha…rambai muchiba vakomana..

  • Gombototo

    The colonial project was the greatest criminal project which was even blessed by the queen. Just saying.

  • MakasaEjuice

    You are a rat nigga maybe your girl got wood from matsotsi.haunyare u sound so bitter and hard done by ………i Don’t support their actions but aghhh urimuroyi derrik kana akapona zvakubata paid.
    Asi rako kasa rakadiriswa dhiziri lmao

  • Ndlovhuserini

    Vafana vepa Leeds ndivo varikuenda kuda kushaina nemahure nemota vachiita ma pono hanzi fuck tapi loool…Tikukuonai mfana waRasi bee netushamwari twako Lux naBlax mukumama chete