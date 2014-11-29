Uganda “monster maid” explains why she beat up child

Jolly Tumuhirwe, a Ugandan nanny who has been dubbed the ‘monster maid’ after she was secretly filmed savagely beating up an 18 month old child in her care, has spoken out from prison and sought to explain why she did it.

Speaking from Luzira Prison, Tumuhirwe (22) who goes to court on the 8th of December and is likely to face attempted murder charges is quoted saying:

“My dad in Kabale was very sick and my mom did not have any money. I asked my bosses for some money to send to my dad but they told me that I hadn’t made a month yet and my father was dying, so it kept on haunting me. That is the more reason I referred the anger to the baby but I’m sorry.

“But that madam (Arnella’s mom) is not easy. She used to say that I steal money from the clothes and Eric’s wallet, I eat the babies food…and yet I can’t eat the food, I’m not a baby, those were all lies, so, I was also not happy from my heart.”

“I feel guilty..ok when I was doing it I thought I was disciplining the baby because also the mother sometimes slaps her, I also saw from the mom. The torch I used was small and it’s not hard. I think, I will never do it again”

How are other prisoners treating her?

“It’s not good at all even my fellow prisoners don’t want to associate with me, they want to beat me up. In fact they were saying that I should join them in their rooms, nobody likes me and I’m feeling bad I will never do it again, I ask the world to forgive me and also tell the bosses who have maids to treat them well.”

In the shocking video that has since gone viral Tumuhirwe batters the baby with a hard object on the face. When the child starts vomiting, the video shows the maid throwing her heartlessly on the floor of the living room.

