Bev mocks Prophet Magaya

Adult entertainment dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda on Sunday hinted that Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya had begged her to return to his church.

Bev implied this in taunts directed at the preacher during her performance at Zindoga shopping centre in Harare where Magaya’s church service was in progress just across the road.

Bev took the mic and mocked her former spiritual father saying she would not return to his church under any circumstances.

She shouted: “Beverly . . . dzoka kuchurch ndokutengera mota . . . handidi . . . (Beverly return to church and I will buy you a car . . . I don’t want . . .)”, implying that Magaya had promised to buy her a car if she returns to his PHD Ministries.

The raunchy dancer spent the better part of her Sunday performance in Harare mocking the man of cloth, attracting some church members who were seen flocking from the church to where Bev was performing.

The attack on Magaya came during a rendition of Soul Jah Love’s hit Ndini uya uya as Bev took the microphone and sang: ‘‘Ndini uya uya aimbotamba sele kwa Magaya’’ to wild cheers from the crowd.

As if that was not enough, Bev then invited Alick Macheso’s former dancer Peter Kagomera on stage and asked him to imitate what his father (Macheso) does on stage while she did what her “father” Magaya does.

Kagomera did not disappoint as he proved that he could fit in his former master’s shoes when he mimicked Macheso’s popular sayings while Bev took the microphone and started putting her hand on fans’ heads mimicking Magaya’s prayer sessions shouting “Out, Out”.

Bev’s antics attracted a number of people including some of Magaya’s church members who could be identified by their wrist bands with some holding their bibles.

After realising her performance had attracted the wrong crowd, Bev took the mic and begged those who had come from church to go back.

“Hiiiiii I can see people with wrist bands here. What are you doing here? This is a bar not a church. Go back to your father.

“I did not come to your church, I am here where I belong, the bar,” she shouted.

In spite of that parody, Bev’s manager Hapaguti Mapimhidze denied that Bev was mocking the man of cloth insisting that she was speaking her mind.

“She is not mocking him. When she left Magaya’s church, Magaya called begging her to go back, promising to buy her a car of which she refused.

“This is what she is saying, she is not insulting him, it’s just plain truth,” Mapimhidze said.

Magaya through the church’s spokesperson, Oscar Pambuka dismissed the claims saying they were no longer concentrating on Bev.

“I am shocked. This is the first time I am hearing this from you. If she wants to come back, it will be because of her own consent and she is welcome. As far as I know, we are not concentrating on such issues,” Pambuka said.

Prophet Magaya is embattled in an adulterous saga in which he is being accused of having an affair with a married woman. The Herald