Rapper disses Pokello, Chihuri, Winky D and Mugabe’s son in law

17
8575

Rapper CST (Thomas Chizhanje) is taking no prisoners.

In his latest offering “Vanoita Tuweti’ the bold artist has a go at police chief Augustine Chihuri, Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore, Big Brother Africa celebrity Pokello Nare, fellow singer Winky D and the riot police who got beat up by church members of the Apostolic Sect in May this year.

Rapper CST (Thomas Chizhanje) is taking no prisoners
Rapper CST (Thomas Chizhanje) is taking no prisoners

Nehanda Radio takes a look at some of the punch lines in the song. The video however has a disclaimer with CST claiming, “This is not a hate song, its not about beef, its just about Hip Hop and social commentary.”

“Haugare uripo, wapera bvunza Winky D, Popopopo popopopo haisi ya Killer T, ndeye ma fans ese akatiza Winky D.”

We not sure what his beef with Winky D is but CST clearly is making his feelings known about what he thinks of the Musarova Bigman star. He is basically saying Winky D’s star has fallen and Killer T has overtaken him.

“Zimasset hanzi mupostori arova ngonjo”

In May this year several police officers were seriously injured in the brawl that took place in the high-density suburb of Budiriro 2 in Harare.

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe president Johannes Ndanga, in the company of anti-riot police, had gone to the Madzibaba Ishmael-led shrine seeking to enforce a ban on the church for alleged abuse of women and children.

“Chihuri adonha hanzi anga ane diki jombo”

Again in May this year, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) chief Augustine Chihuri collapsed during a pass out parade for new recruits at the Morris Depot in Harare Thursday morning. Chihuri attributed his blackout to working long hours in recent times and a mix-up in the shoes he wore for the occasion.

“The right shoe was mixed up with the left one. The right shoe is a bit small and it is an old shoe so my toes were burning because of the tightness of the shoe and there was no circulation (of blood) in that leg that caused me to be dizzy and then fell down,” he claimed.

“Elikem ndo mukwasha wa Ignatius Chombo”

Big Brother African celebrity Pokello Nare is now engaged to fellow former contestant from Ghana Elikem Kumordzie. In this line CST is playing on the prominent speculation that Pokello is in fact the love child of Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo and not Retired Colonel George Nare.

“Simba pilot amukwasha wa mudhara Bob”

A day that President Robert Mugabe recently confessed to have never imagined witnessing, unfolded at his private multi-million dollar Borrowdale residence in Harare in March. This was after only daughter, Bona, tied the knot with pilot Simba Chikore at a function witnessed by nearly 5 000 people.

We sought comment from CST and he told us:

“I am a social commentator, I have over 10000 followers combined, my facebook profile, my pages including Cst jokes fb page. I have no beef with Stunner or Pokello. I jus dissed Stunner on tuweti coz he dissed me on his page coz I said his song with Seh Calaz (Dzimba Mbiri) is wacky.

“On Winky D, I was jus saying he lost his control that he had before ana Killer T hence Killer T fans are jus used to be fans aWinky D. Vanoita Tuweti is about Hiphop which includes swearing disssing etc and social and political commentary, that’s what am about,” CST said.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • zimpatriot

    junk

  • Really

    This is so Rick Ross flow and wanna-be… No hating but there are better rappers out there..Sorry bro not hating but this is wack. Back to the lab i guess.

  • hozhwa

    Vulgar lyrics too obvious, lack imagination. Sometimes out of tune. Too much name dropping to seek attention. Needs to go back to the drawing board.

  • Edd Ten

    So what’s the hype all about, not something I will remember in the next 10 mins

  • taf

    Stop trying to be famous using other people’s names

  • Chimbwido

    Hahahaha……

  • r whizz

    my man, winky d got to the scene without dissing nobody or usin anyones name. Wish you could create ur own name from nothin

    • Coolage

      Are you sure about that? Did you know that “Godo”, Winky D’s song that got played on radio than any other of his songs and most popular by far which rose his star was a direct diss at Badman and Daddy D?

      • Don

        That is subject to interpretation. No names where mentioned in that track. Period.

  • SF

    not even 1 diss on Pokello or mukuwasha wa BOB,wtf lmao and dude cant rap

  • Khatts

    you all player hating on the dude why comparing him nana Rick Ross and other american rappers. He aint tryna be famous using big names coz nigga already famous so chew it!! Thats our zim rap, you all have to learn to appreciate local music.

  • vampire

    since ndato pa youtube let me look for PTK Gunhill records releases hangu,ndokune yese mazuvano,ava bdiana Trymore

  • african soul

    hapana kana nyaya apa, dai atoita hake “zviri kufaya” clip

  • chibabe

    mashura angu…ndochii ichi? sei vachida kusya panodya vanhu vakuru? haa ibva

  • Vanotidako

    Warasika apa! WinkyD i brand mdhara!

    • CCTM10

      Vaudze mhani iwe. Winky haana aripalevel yake so far…

  • Reshg

    This is ZANU PF problem. Havasi Kupa vana mabasa havana zvekuita vana Ava now votiitira noise vakapfeka tubhachi netu neckties. These are deranged men who wear neckties.