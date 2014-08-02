Rapper disses Pokello, Chihuri, Winky D and Mugabe’s son in law

Rapper CST (Thomas Chizhanje) is taking no prisoners.

In his latest offering “Vanoita Tuweti’ the bold artist has a go at police chief Augustine Chihuri, Mugabe’s son in law Simba Chikore, Big Brother Africa celebrity Pokello Nare, fellow singer Winky D and the riot police who got beat up by church members of the Apostolic Sect in May this year.

Nehanda Radio takes a look at some of the punch lines in the song. The video however has a disclaimer with CST claiming, “This is not a hate song, its not about beef, its just about Hip Hop and social commentary.”

“Haugare uripo, wapera bvunza Winky D, Popopopo popopopo haisi ya Killer T, ndeye ma fans ese akatiza Winky D.”

We not sure what his beef with Winky D is but CST clearly is making his feelings known about what he thinks of the Musarova Bigman star. He is basically saying Winky D’s star has fallen and Killer T has overtaken him.

“Zimasset hanzi mupostori arova ngonjo”

In May this year several police officers were seriously injured in the brawl that took place in the high-density suburb of Budiriro 2 in Harare.

Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe president Johannes Ndanga, in the company of anti-riot police, had gone to the Madzibaba Ishmael-led shrine seeking to enforce a ban on the church for alleged abuse of women and children.

“Chihuri adonha hanzi anga ane diki jombo”

Again in May this year, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) chief Augustine Chihuri collapsed during a pass out parade for new recruits at the Morris Depot in Harare Thursday morning. Chihuri attributed his blackout to working long hours in recent times and a mix-up in the shoes he wore for the occasion.

“The right shoe was mixed up with the left one. The right shoe is a bit small and it is an old shoe so my toes were burning because of the tightness of the shoe and there was no circulation (of blood) in that leg that caused me to be dizzy and then fell down,” he claimed.

“Elikem ndo mukwasha wa Ignatius Chombo”

Big Brother African celebrity Pokello Nare is now engaged to fellow former contestant from Ghana Elikem Kumordzie. In this line CST is playing on the prominent speculation that Pokello is in fact the love child of Local Government Minister Ignatius Chombo and not Retired Colonel George Nare.

“Simba pilot amukwasha wa mudhara Bob”

A day that President Robert Mugabe recently confessed to have never imagined witnessing, unfolded at his private multi-million dollar Borrowdale residence in Harare in March. This was after only daughter, Bona, tied the knot with pilot Simba Chikore at a function witnessed by nearly 5 000 people.

We sought comment from CST and he told us:

“I am a social commentator, I have over 10000 followers combined, my facebook profile, my pages including Cst jokes fb page. I have no beef with Stunner or Pokello. I jus dissed Stunner on tuweti coz he dissed me on his page coz I said his song with Seh Calaz (Dzimba Mbiri) is wacky.

“On Winky D, I was jus saying he lost his control that he had before ana Killer T hence Killer T fans are jus used to be fans aWinky D. Vanoita Tuweti is about Hiphop which includes swearing disssing etc and social and political commentary, that’s what am about,” CST said.