Zimbo businessman exposed by wife in video

LONDON – Only last year UK care agency owner Byron Matebe Fundira scooped the businessman of the year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards. Today his own wife Gaynor Chaluwa posted a video on Facebook explaining how she allegedly caught him with another woman in their matrimonial home.

Fundira statement on wife’s video expose

Dear all

I want to categorically and absolutely refute the charges, accusations, and false statements that have been posted on this and other media about and against me, members of my family as well as business & work colleagues. All the accusations are unfounded, untrue & malicious.

Beyond this statement I will kindly ask you all to allow me and my family to deal with our issues privately as rightly so.

For all those who know me I wouldn’t deal with such matters in a public forum and the very act of putting this statement out on this media about such private matters is a big ask.

However I have found it necessary on this exceptional occasion to come out and disprove all stories & statements that have been brought onto this and other media as untrue.

I will not be making any other public statement about this matter again but if, any further stories & statements which otherwise should be private are put out on this or other media, I would ask you all to reflect on this public statement I have made.

Thank you.

Byron Fundira