Zimbo businessman exposed by wife in video

LONDON – Only last year UK care agency owner Byron Matebe Fundira scooped the businessman of the year award at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards. Today his own wife Gaynor Chaluwa posted a video on Facebook explaining how she allegedly caught him with another woman in their matrimonial home.

 

Fundira statement on wife’s video expose

Dear all

I want to categorically and absolutely refute the charges, accusations, and false statements that have been posted on this and other media about and against me, members of my family as well as business & work colleagues. All the accusations are unfounded, untrue & malicious.

Byron Fundira
Byron Fundira

Beyond this statement I will kindly ask you all to allow me and my family to deal with our issues privately as rightly so.

For all those who know me I wouldn’t deal with such matters in a public forum and the very act of putting this statement out on this media about such private matters is a big ask.

However I have found it necessary on this exceptional occasion to come out and disprove all stories & statements that have been brought onto this and other media as untrue.

I will not be making any other public statement about this matter again but if, any further stories & statements which otherwise should be private are put out on this or other media, I would ask you all to reflect on this public statement I have made.

Thank you.

Byron Fundira

  • Timex007

    The system is a vampire! So sorry amai, I feel for you. Just be strong, amai. I really don’t know what some men see in these little smell-houses. I was also once almost referred to a psychiatric hospital for defeating a 60 something year old lawyer at his own game in a court of law. I am not a lawyer. That lawyer was later struck off the register a few months later for forgery and other mischief. We’ll remember you in our prayers, mama.

    • The Online Judge

      PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO- IT IS NOWHERE NEAR THE TRUTH.
      GIVE BYRON A BREAK PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE.
      HE IS A GREAT PERSON WHO WOULD NOT CHEAT.

      • Timex007

        Is your keyboard / keypad stuck in caps mode or what, wena The Online Judge?

      • arnold Marata

        Maybe you the the cheating partner huh

      • george

        the online judge, got one word for you- msathanyoko!

      • khanda1

        We know woman in this country..surely she will not be admitted if she is mad. The fact that they have found a bed for her it means she is a lunatic. What would you do if you have a wife osekhule isende?

    • Jazzy E

      Beautiful ? That ugly man-looking beast ? Tipeyiwo ma serious pliz

      • Timex007

        “One man’s meat is another man’s poison” . . . . haven’t you ever heard of that? For you own information, I have never seen an “ugly man-looking beast” in my life.

        • Jazzy E

          She is still an ugly beast – even if she is another man’s “poison”

  • bobsled

    Get a good lawyer…before its too late. It can save you from the hospital admissions

    • Nyoka

      She needs it ariku spina

    • The Online Judge

      DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO- IT IS NOT THE TRUTH.
      1000 NOT TRUE.
      WHAT IS NEEDED IS PRAYERS FOT THIS FAMILY.

      • SUE

        IWE BYRON KWANA

        • maone

          zveshuwa … kwanai baba
          I am failing to comprehend how someone can make up 10 minutes of a false video an secondly why someone would do that.
          Moreover, if as you say the woman needs help, your main concern would be her recovery and you wouldn’t find the need to defend yourself and advertise what a good character you have and instead of spending time protecting your falsely attacked reputation you would be spending time with your wife or children. I thought you said you are not making any further public comments on this but it seems you are spending your whole day on this forum refuting every comment.

      • Bona Mugabe

        if you got nothing to say keep your a**ss shut you fool,

  • Nyoka

    Ndokupenga kwacho kurikutaurwa, indaa kuzvifumura soo, I concur you do need a psychiatric assessment!

    • The Online Judge

      We need to help this lady people.

      • SUE

        IWE BYRON KWANA URI KUZVIDEFENDEI.

    • Grace Midst

      Its clearly a cry for help because it seems obvious she’s being victimised. Pliz all man out there if you are no longer interested pack your bags and leave. Do not make your children suffer just because you can not keep it in your pants.

      • Bhonimbi

        tikwanireyi madzimai nhyka? Ko handiti ndimi muri kuda zvemarights .. bvaa chidyai marights enyu zve? Kutuka murume, kumunyima chikafu chake..kwahi irationing, kutoenda kubhora modzoka hanzi tadzika midzi? ahhhh, varikozve vanayovo nzara yacho .. musachema, farirai marights enyu. Arikunyepa uyu, unofunga nemapurisa ese angaita mapenzi kusaona kuti haaana kukwana here? Ko adii kutaura kutio awana murface anehure, seyi atya kuzvitaura izvozvo?

      • khanda1

        Usually the police try & interview the woman first to crucify the man (whether guilty or innocent) & the man’s statement is done at the police station after 24hrs even if they are innocent.
        There is surely something fundamentally wrong with this woman. Please give her the prayers, bed and medication she deserves. I am sure the Tames valley police have seen a lot of innocent man being victimised & falsely accused by women hence their decision to do what they did. & as for this woman please seek God u need him not too much excersise

    • The Online Judge

      DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO IT IS NOT TRUE AT ALL.

      • SUE

        BYRON NDATI KWANA

    • chikata

      In as much as she is in a sad predicament…Agnes, Psych hospital etc….she definitely need a psych assessment

    • kledza

      I agree with your sentiments (not so much words though) Baring all your PVT issues for public consumption only humiliate and embarrass you Amai. Home issue MUST be kept Private, once they are public, opinions will be divided even if you were the one wronged! Furthermore, exposes your home issues only serves to increase the rift between you and your husband……worse still his relatives. Three children later, I doubt you would want a divorce Amai. Prayer and counselling is the only way to handle this Amai.

  • Honesly

    This lady has issues the person she has a problem with is the husband not the whole world she should have cleared this issue with the husband and relatives and not post such on fb because this is the thing about marriage later on they might kiss and make up and be the happy family once again but the whole world inc her family members are always going to have this story engraved in their minds .its a sad story indeed but posting rondedzero yeses like that mmmmm not the best decision u have made so far

    u feel betrayed and hurt very justified divorce the guy dnt go on fb and give pple smthng to talk about

    • bobsled

      Women blow a fuse once in a while. Makare vakadzi vaiti kana vaburana nevarume vaimira pakati pechivanze vonyadzisa varume vavo big time…that was then. Now women with similar thinking do it on social media but as you rightly pointed out its not the best way anymore. She has recourse to justice she can hire a lawyer to get more protection if need be. Women and men living abroad sometimes just do not know how best to resolve social issues in the absence of traditional support network and end up digging themselves into unnecessary holes. Its difficult to understand the situation she is in exactly but kana small house iripo zvedi imba yasekesa haichina kusimba. She will to do more than posting on YouTube

      • The Online Judge

        NO NEED FOR ALL THAT- THIS IS A FALSE VIDEO

        • SUE

          BYRON URIBENZI

    • The Online Judge

      PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO- IT IS FALSE.
      BYRON IS NOT GUILTY

      • SUE

        BYRON WAKATANGA RIINI KUITA ONLINE JUDGE HOOO THE TRUTH SHALL COME OUT.

  • prodigy712

    Given that she caught hubby in bed, and decided to press for police to evacuate a stranger from her house because she cant prove she is a child minder….. that her issues are incoherent with the pain one should be experiencing at this stage… You hubby cheats, and there you worry about frivolous issues, child care, fear of being liable to child state, your jogging appointment you missed, kids being late to school, and fattening drugs…..

    I would say you need observation. You might function normally in public, but certainly some wires need to be checked. The way you relate to reality is frightening.

    I can imagine having a simple argument with you!

    • munhu

      She has bipolar disorder and needs to be on medication. I am a doctor and don’t need any further assessment as this is so obvious.

      • prodigy712

        Now you tell me! I dated a lady who suffered from a similar condition. A month into knowing her, I realised all was not well. I decided to walk away….then the drama started. For a moment I lived my life in terror.

        thanks doc

        • diblo dibala

          I had a similar encounter but manje akangopenga mhepo dzacho dzinoda kukwirwa neni.Ndodii.Ndorova chinhu handiregi

      • cee cee

        It must be true because its on the internet. tell us more doctor LOL

        • Diana Maturi

          thank you cee cee

      • bobsled

        Give us a break doc…mai vanoda justice not online doctor

      • moyla

        Munhu uri doctor wepi anoona munhu achirondedzera nyaya yake obva angoti ane problem. Uri fake social media doctor nekuti a doctor should have properly analysed a patient before making such a conclusion, gegege kkkkk

      • Grace Midst

        What kind of doctor are u, diagnosing someone based on a single episode without the person’s previous medical history or all sides to the story?? You are as bogus as they come.

        • prodigy712

          Dont get the 2 issues mixed up, that being of the situation btw husband and wife, and that of her mental state.

          The point here is this. Does her behaviour with respect to the situation she just narrated appear to be normal and is generally expected from a person of normal disposition?

          The answer is an emphatic NO! Assuming this is the 1st time she caught husband cheating, 1st time she seen this girl before, her reaction is not normal. Now a medical practitioner from a mile away can easily tell you what her problem is or what she might be suffering from without the need for through evaluation. In my field, there are things I will need time to apply my mind over and there are issues I can cut you mid sentence and tell you what the problem is.

          • chikata

            True dat!!

          • Diana Maturi

            Dr. acting like Patrick Obahiagbon does not give what you say credibility

          • prodigy712

            Dont look for credibility, never a good thing. Seek out your own narrative based on evidence and facts at hand. You will find out that most of the time, you wont be the one swallowing your words in the end

      • The Online Judge

        PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO

        • chikata

          How can you prove otherwise. She stated her facts…we do not have anything that proves otherwise so DON’T just force people not to believe….we need rationality here!!

      • Diana Maturi

        huuuh guys madoctor makazotanga kuita ma-online webchat, long distance psychiatric assessments riini. “Dr.” Munhu. what exactly are you basing your hypothesis on. Just one video that was made by a person 1. who is angry, 2. Embarrased 3. betrayed 4. scared 5. hurt etc etc? kana kuti do u have other info that vamwe vedu hatina. Musaite kunge TMZ vaona Solange naJay vachirwa moda kuti this is what happened. III ende iwo maDr. emudiaspora akaoma. vakutouyawo pamaforum aya sesu ana Diana tiri bored vachicommenta commenta kana iyo credibility yacho iri papi nhai askana…. haya

    • The Online Judge

      THIS IS A FALSE VIDEO
      BYRON IS INNOCENT

      • SUE

        NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES YOU TRY TO JUSTIFY THIS THE TRUTH SHALL COME OUT.

    • Tha Truth

      Why I dont understand is she said she caught them in bed but she goes on to say that she said she was a child minder so it seems that she didnt actually caught them in the act

      • prodigy712

        My point exactly. Her story is riddled with inconsistencies and tangents away from things that would have mattered in such an incident and lends weight on frivolous issues.

        For instance, 3 hours later after catching hubby romping in matrimonial bed, you take exception to missing your morning jog, You still relate to hubby (3 hours later) on takin forever to leave home with the kids in-time for school (casually missing how such a debacle would have been traumatising to the young ones), she then casually skips work coz she is tired. I would need a week off, she lands at the saloon where supposedly the cops pick her up…..

        Like I said, her behaviour is so inconsistent with the disaster that either she is not well, or she is lying

      • chikata

        Tha Truth unenyaya iwe…there is something not balancing up there

        • Diana Maturi

          Guys ko kana Byron ari a serial cheat…. The issue here was not about him being with a woman but the fact that said woman was in her house and Byron wantin to be like Kurt and have his side piece mumba make. Isusu our generation we dont take nonsense like this. Yes we know our rights. and we know we do not NEED a man to validate our selves. We dont need man to come home take care of us or what not. If we are with man its because we like you not what you do for us. saka if he cheats Bye Felicia. that is how us vakura mudiaspora are. bt generation yana mama will stay. and ive even heard some women say i dnt care what he does as long as he doesnt in my house. I feel thats where her mindset is. Kuti zvesmall ngazvirigare kusmall. dnt be bring no side chicks up in my house, in my bed and to my kids acting like tiri pabarika ndiri vahosi

  • Percy Malunga

    It’s too difficult to assess an issue when you have not heard the other party’s side of the story but although her story has some weight, she appears to be a problem woman too from the way she talks.

    • Timex007

      We all have problems. But whatever issues this couple might have had between themselves is no justification for the husband to bring a lttle smell-house to the family home and into the matrimonial bed, of all places. Haikona lo!

      • Diana Maturi

        thank you percy

    • moyla

      Eheka majaira vakadzi vekumusha vanotaura vakatarisa kuside vachitsenga kahuswa nekutyora muzura. In the diaspora you can spot a Zimbo from 100 miles by the way they carry themselves…beat down and no confidence at all, kuzoti akanzi simukai pane vanhu, maiwee

  • babydoc

    Byron I sympathies with you, amai ava vanotaurisa vanosvipira amwene.

    • bobsled

      Jo pasmall house apa hamuzikupabata ngendaa yei

    • The Online Judge

      PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO- IT IS FALSE.

      • gistoz

        Iwe what do you mean by the video is false? Why is the lady lying then? Byron akabatwa achisvila fullstop!

        • SUE

          ITS BYRON WACHO WHO IS WRITING THIS UNDER “THE ONLINE JUDGE” I AM THE WIFE.

  • Timex007

    Back again, I beg to differ with all commenting negatively about this umfazi. I do not condone hanging dirty family linen in public. But I can tell you that, “Who feels it, knows it.” Unless you yourself have ever caught your spouse red-handed with a stranger in your matrimonial bed, then you may never know what this lady is going through. Honestly who can maintain their composure after seeing such kind of horror. Some people end up taking their own lives and even kids ones as well because of such kind of stuff. The bottom line here is us men – you don’t go hunting for little smell-houses just because there is a misunderstanding between you and your wife.

    • tafamutekwe

      If any action was needed consulting a trusted family friend/relative,church pastor or professional counselor was the best move to make.If all failed then a divorce lawyer is the best last resort.Public referring like the case now,God forbids. Its a definite no, no.

    • Pamela

      My father caught my mother here in UK can u imagine a grandmother. But when he called us (his kids) he was mad we picked him up and kept him for a few days. We understood that the UK is different to Zimbabwe. Here affairs don’t have the stigma they have at home. We worked smart with our dad and he lost nothing. Had he not done so he would have lost the house to her and paid her a settlement. This lady even where she works she could have got free advice. NHS Trusts have free advice for staff via the HR Dept. Its free to doctors, nurses, OT’S & physiotherapist’s like her. Her pride has stopped her going to them yet its confidential. If she is in a union she will have access to free legal advice too. Its not just for work related issues. She could get some leave while this is sorted out. Help is here in UK plenty of free organisations. But her attitude she feels he is totally wrong she is right etc. In a marriage there is no such a thing.

      • The Online Judge

        DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO- IT IS ALL FALSE.
        NO NEED TO SPREAD IT.
        I KNOW MY FORMER BOSS WOULDNT DO THE ALLEGED.
        HE IS INNOCENT.

  • kule

    byron , zvazvino nyadzisa

  • Skandal

    Now we all know your home address. Where you work. Which school your kids attend. Really?

    • prodigy712

      She is not well. I trust she will get the help she deserves

  • Fox

    Who cares? I have no doubt this woman is full of nonsense. She thinks she is all that. She has mental issues.

    • fidza

      ndosaka byron decided to find someone sane, you can hear by the talk that she probably drove him to the edge, even the silly accent she is trying to force. Instead of sticking to the issue she is talking non related nonsense, ” i am a fitness freak, i do that, i live at this address…”.

    • Jazzy E

      She is the ugliest woman i have seen from Zimbabwe

  • fidza

    ndataure mushe kwete ku noza…

  • Pamela

    For all her education this lady is dumb. In England calling the cops 3x and they keep telling you its a civil matter means you are a nuisance to them. Recording the video and releasing it giving her address and kids school is also going to work against her. throwing the woman’s clothes and yet not telling the cops it was infidelity that made u flip out will also work against her. Your hubby was the one the cops spoke to cause they think you are mad. You are embarrassed to tell cops you caught your husband yet you release a video. Your kids will no doubt see this clip via someone’s smartphone. Think before you act. your husband you claim doesn’t have time for the kids, is claiming he is working at 3am and you think the Agnes is your problem? How long has that been going on and you let him now you acting surprised. Agnes not even bothered by you bcoz of whatever your hubby has told her. If you don’t get advice you will be on a mental ward and they will zap you with medication and you will be in a bad place if you ever come out. meanwhile Bryon will move Agnes in to the house and she will be with your kids and produce her own too. Wise up.

  • The Online Judge

    WHY NOT LOOK FOR BYRON TO HEAR HIS SIDE OF THE STORY. HE WILL BE HAPPY TO GIVE AN INTERVIEW.

    • SUE

      YOU SAID YOUR PEACE BYRON AND YES INDEED YOU MANAGED TO CONVINCE THE WHOLE UNIVERSE THAT I AM MENTALLY ILL. YOU HAD THE GUTS TO CALL PPLE IN ZIM TELLING THEM YOUR LITTLE LIES ABOUT ME BEING MENTALLY ILL. SORRY DEAR YOU ARE SICK AND PLEASE TAKE YOUR SILLY STORY SOMEWHERE. WHAT MADE YOU GO TO THE MEDIA HAAAAA, OH BCOZ YOU WANT TO PROTECT YOUR JOB AND YOUR SO CALLED BUSINESS. WATCH THIS SPACE MORE STORIES TO COME. I AM GONNA REVEAL IT ALL.

      • Charity

        @Sue get a lawyer a good one a real Paraná and leave this Bryon penniless. This is UK and majudge are sympathetic. Let Bryon work for you. Iwe don’t even work hako stay home zvako looking after your children. Let 85% of his profits come to you. Let your children continue to live comfortably. Let us see how much Agines & Bryon will still be banging each other in a studio flat with little money. Stay home you and your children have been through a lot. Bryon likes to work so let the cheating dog work.

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    HA HA KUGUMIRWA NDOKUZIVA INI…SO WHY MAKING IT EVERYBODY S BUSINESS…..BYRON GO TO FIND OTHER WOMEN WEN YOU ARE THERE COZ HAUNA KUKWANA……..BLAME BLAME…..LOOK AT YOURSELF FIRST…..KUSHAMBADZA PA INTERNET KUDZIMA MOTO NE PARAFFIN……….YOU THINK YOU ARE FIXING BYRON AND THIS GIRL BUT OPPOSITE YOU ARE MAKING A LAUGHING STOCK OF YOUR SELF …COZ IKO PPLE WILL ALL REALISE Y BYRON FANCY OTHER WOMEN IWE URIPO COZ 1 WAKANYANGARA…2 WACHEMBERA….3 UNOTAURISA……..ZVE GRAFT RAKO HAZVINEI NE LOVE……OR KUDIWA….VAKADZI VECHIDHAKA….HA HA MUNOZVINETSA…ESPECIALLY IVO VECHI NURSE AVA HA HA……THE WORLD WILL LAUGH

    • Charity

      Iwe judging by the capitals u are also calling yourself online judge. You have a grudge aagainst this lady who you call chembere, you say akanyangara? She was like thatwhen Bryon married her. So today you are unable to secure your own single man you go for her leftovers. The left overs of the woman you have called old and ugly. Shows she is of better quality than you. Rember once Bryon wacho gives u a child u also will nyangara and aging comes to everyone showing that you are the ugly one inside your wicked heart. Next remember that Bryon onve he is tired of you shall also find a way to dump you too. I hope u get sectioned too. But know that you are cheap, cheap and nasty. A mere dog eating another woman’s vomit and leftovers. A man with no moral compasd is now yours. In the very very near future you will pay for this. What God has joined and all that may Justice by the Angel of God be demanded from you. Ndatends carry on.

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    CHEMBERE INOZVINETSA IYI………..KUTAURISA TOO MUCH…….NHAI VARUME….NDIANI ANGADA MUDZIMAI AKADAI………SORRY HAKO BYRON…….WAKAZVIISA PA JOKO….

  • OsCido

    So you guys are asking her to talk it over with her hubby when she is in a mental home. How does that work. Mukadzi kana aneta anenge aneta. For her to do this means she had had enough. Imi fungai zvakanaka, you get home to see your spouse in your matrimonial home in the bed you share together and he decides to embarass you by not even trying to tell the woman to go..Hapasisina zvemarriage and now that she is the one going to hospital she is reaching out. Hameno though. There are always two sides to the story but iye murume anodii kuvenemukadzi wake during this time of trial if indeed he cares one iota for her.

    • The Online Judge

      BYRON IS BUSINESS MAN WHO NEEDS A NANNY TO HELP HIM RUN HIS OPERATION.
      HE IS VERY HARDWORKING AND RESPONSIBLE.
      THIS VIDEO IS FALSE.
      DO NOT GO BY IT.

  • Jukwa Jnr

    Byron wamimira mupoto and he has set his house on fire, zve ma smell house hazvina mablessings, l feel sorry for the children the most, they are the ones who suffer more than these 2 irresiponsible idiots…. pamberi nezanu.

    • The Online Judge

      DONT BELIEVE THE VIDEO. IT IS ALL FALSE.
      CHILDREN ARE WELL LOOKED AFTER DO NOT WORRY

      • Pasi nemaSmell house

        So u have taken over the children u hoe? Someone give us Agnes details

  • Blessing Bere

    Nonsense……

  • diblo dibala

    Itai mushe baba imi..

  • Chipanga

    Uko kuto Noza kani chembere iyoyi.. Zvekufuta kwako nekumhanya zvinei nenyaya iri pano? Zvekuzoti wakaenda america ne address yako zvadii. Chembere ngadzi kwane Mu UK. Kunyanya ma Nurse. Manje unenge wava mvana soonerst

  • Avi8r

    Stop. Process. Comment.
    Either Mr. Fundira’s wife has known of her husband’s indiscretions and this was not the first time or they were already estranged.
    I would imagine a wife in discovery of such betrayal would be vexed beyond this protracted monologue. This and the fact that she is airing their dirty laundry in public makes me ponder her mental well being.

    • The Online Judge

      PLEASE DO NOT BELIEVE THIS VIDEO AS IT IS NOT TRUTHFUL.
      BYRON WOULD NOT DO THAT CHEAP BEHAVIOUR AT ALL.
      THOSE WHO KNOW HIM AGREE 1000%

      • Pasi nemaSmell house

        Iwe get away mhani whure

      • maone

        I am failing to comprehend how someone can make up 10 minutes of a false video an secondly why someone would do that.
        Moreover, if as you say the woman needs help, your main concern would be her recovery and you wouldn’t find the need to defend yourself and advertise what a good character you have and instead of spending time protecting your falsely attacked reputation you would be spending time with your wife or children. I thought you said you are not making any further public comments on this but it seems you are spending your whole day on this forum refuting every comment.

  • Pasi nemaSmell house

    Young ladies see this example and learn. Many men once they taste success and fame want to trade you in. Forgetting u supported them.

    • Jazzy E

      Women do it all the time – once they land in the UK they think they are better than you and trade you in, so tit for tat kkkkkkkk

  • OsCido

    Iwe The Online Judge, kasi ndiwe Aginessi. Wafungei. Wati where is the picture of the woman, ini I ask you do you have the police report. Posta timboona zvakarecordwa in it. Who are the parties involved and how old are they. Childminder asingazikanwe naMai vemba, vanogara pamba, vanga vaine vana ivavo kubhora that same day?Wakambozvinzwa kupi? Who’s child was she minding. kasi mwana in this case was Mr Fundira Snr’s son anonzi Byron. . Ndidaireiwo The Online Judge if you know him SO WELL, chii chakaitika. Kana wapedza kutiudza, then wobva watiudza kuti how do you know this…semunhu anongoshandira Mr Fundira, asiri hama. Buda pachena Aginessi!

  • TheTribulationTimes

    Satan is the one who is always working insidiously against marriage unions between a man and a woman.

    I pray that the great Elohiym will intervene and save this marriage and salvage the good that remains despite the damage that has been done. That said, the Scriptures permit divorce in cases involving infidelity.

  • SUE

    I DO NOT NEED HELP BYRON, ITS YOU WHO NEED IT. I MADE A MISTAKE AND POST THIS VIDEO ON FACEBOOK BUT YES INDEED I CAUGHT YOU. THE TRUTH SHALL COME OUT. I AM TAKING YOU TO THE CLEANERS. WATCH THIS SPACE.

    • Chenhamo

      Uri car door tea kemukadzi iwe…

  • Chenhamo

    I have known this dude since 1984, very unlike him. He has always been a humble guy. Give him a break please. Its very clear Gaynor has issues here…. You only need to see the sort of things she has been posting on fb in the last 2 years….. Siyayi Byron please…

  • zola

    If this is true then Byron is an idiot how can he report his woman just cause he got caught cheating. Be a man and apologize to your woman.

  • Mary

    Does that 60 year old not have a vagina?..don’t try to justify yourself because of her age…kmt

  • Stivini_Jeradi

    forget the cheating.first things first;this woman needs help and i find it quite a sensible idea that her husband got her sent for some mental assessment.

  • mukwerekwere

    This woman has some serious issues…..why would you air your dirty laundry in public like this? Ngaapenge yes but she is putting her children in the spotlight by this upload…ironically the ones she claims to want to protect. Bookface yakatitangira zvimwe vedu….eish…how embarrassing.

  • ndini uya uya

    apa atonyadzisa mukadzi…..ndakuto sympathiser na blaz ava vakaroora benzi no wonder aikwira child minder

  • Jukwa Jnr

    Poem entitled Byron i Mbiti by yours truly younger wa jukwa, ndini jnr wacho ndakamirira sando dzamudhara jukwa.

    Byron i Mbiti

    Byron i mbiti, mbiti, byron, shame byron, maiwe zvangu byron, iweka byron, byron kani, ha byron, byron hindava, nhai byron, yuwiiiiii byron, hezvo byron, byron i mbiti,byron kani iwe, nhai iwe byron, byron samaz, nhai samz byroni, ooooooooo byron, aaaaaaaaaaaa byron, chi byron, idzungu here byroni, ka byron ka mbiti, byron ndandi, blazo byron, muchinda byron, mboko byron, byron zvinonzwikwa ne munhu wese, byron wamamira mupoto, vana vodyei zvinho nhai iwe byron, byron i mbiti, byron asina strategy, pupet byroni, mutengesi byron, byroniduche, nhai iwe byronduche..byron i mbiti vakomana woye, navasikana vawona mbiti byron, mbiti byron njere half, mbiti biti hafunge, mbiti byron wasiwa pamhene, mbiti byron worowa nechando, mbiti byron wazofa zvino, byron i mbiti chokwadi.

    To be CONTINUED!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Boone Maliki Zonke

      sichupedi post lets be objective not ma Asi Horo

      • Jukwa Jnr

        Iwe Zonke what do u know about being objective, if you dont appreciate poetry just shut up, asi iwewe naByron munozivana…..you and byron are made of the same cloth,,,stupid yemunhu.

  • Stanford

    looks to be very fake. why wash that dirty in public. my suggestion is that if Byron did that, then leave him quietly. both you and him look to insane in public eyes.

  • WEKWA CHIKANGU

    Some issues don’t need to be put on public forum. What is this woman intending to get from the public? is she trying to get Byron’s attention. There is more to this story. The police came around 3 am, Byron and Agnes were still outside. What time did this woman come from wherever she was and found Byron in bed with another woman? Would a normal person bring a maid and sleep with her on the very day she starts work in a matrimonial home and when you know yo wife can come in any moment? It doesn’t add up . the truth is the marriage is on the rocks and it doesn’t help to publicize issues like these. DZIMWE NYAYA NDEDZE KUMBA KWENYU.

  • tony

    The Online Judge is BYRON. too many same comments from Byron stop it. Byron sort yourself. munhu vatinoremekedza kudaro. usatinyadzise ndapota. ko achachengeta vana ndiyani kana mukadzi vaendesa ku mental health nhayi?? vanhu vemu High wycombe tiri kutaura nyaya iyi. kune ma witness anoziva small house yako. so stop sending messages saying thats nowwhere near truth.

  • chikata

    Ko iye Agnes wacho aripi ambotaurawo kuside kwake…Child Minding kuma 3 am here??

  • Miriro

    Byron Fundira you are a disgrace to mankind. Commenting as The Online Judge. Embrassing and pathetic. No wonder yoir wife said you are always on the Internet. You are not even a successful business man your wife is the breadwinner you dont bring money in the house. Now you send her to a mental ward. Shame on you Byron. Get of the flipping Internet and be a man. Wanyadzisa Byron Fundira. Nyara shamwari.

    • Boone Maliki Zonke

      but une proof here hatidi kungo mhanya miromo zvisina art please

  • ranga

    This is an insult to all decent women ..

  • Grascious

    Please Mr & Mrs Fundira please PEACE be unto you in JESUS MIGHTY NAME.Chakafukidza dzimba matenga,Moti dai dzimba dzisina matenga taiwona zvishoma here.Zvakaitika zvakaitika Mai Fundira ndinoziva zvinorwadza asizve Jesu vakafirwa izvo zvivi zveduka handiti.HANDITI IMI MAKATI I DO I DO,mukati munhamo nemumatambudziko right saka ndakumbirisisa kuti mweya we FORGIVENESS ngaufambe fambe izvezvi pandiri kutaipa .Zvifeve mubhaibheri zvirimo ingawani maporofita makuru chaiwo akambopinda mukuyedzwa iwe Mai Fundira tsigisa imba yako ndapota.Imi baba pfirai chikomba musazviite ndambota chemai kunamwari akuregererei.Musaregere Satan achiparadza marriage nereputation yenyu.Please mai Fundira next time if a problem massive as this one know God is about to release something Greater and the person you should inform is Jesus ok.With God you will never go wrong.Right to make all of u go back to your senses,Ten commandments akanzi thy shall not steal,cheat,commit adultery……….. it means God knew kuti all of us we are very good candidates of committing those so bottom line we need to pray without ceasing especially for God’s Grace and wisdom.Amen.

    • Boone Maliki Zonke

      Jesu apa haana chaanoita havasi Sharon kana zuckerberg

  • Truth Saves

    I have been following the comments by Online Judge and Sue…You guys just sit down and talk it over. Why do it here on the forum. Both of you are BIG FOOLS. GROW UP…..Basa rekufumurana

    • Boone Maliki Zonke

      no shyte Charlie iwe waita deduction iyi wega, mnx

      • Truth Saves

        Oh yeah, kuuya netukwata twenyu mukadzi nemurume….muchi liker nekusupportaner….hogwash dzevanhu.

        • Boone Maliki Zonke

          huh, dude I am worried about you, ndo ku sectioner ne mbama wakaita bho bho sekuseka, fact is we all don’t know who is who pano, we all anonymous peeps waiketa??

          • Truth Saves

            Hasha…I am not revealing names, but I was just concluding from the comments. Even though I don’t know you but I can tell that you are a man from your comments….waiketa.

  • fourty seven

    I think Facebook was the only choice she had before going to mental institution. They r going to take her rights away seeing the kids coz she’s termed crazy. Who wouldn’t temporarily go insane catching their partner in bed with someone. He’s an asshole for protecting girlfriend, where were the kids during all this?? Money the root of all evil..he paid the jerk who keeps saying it’s a false story & girlfriend’s obviously there for money. Sorry Gaynor u got played big time, rough chaiyo coz he basically moved her in right under your nose. Of course there are 2 sides to a story but still it could have gone a different route. Fundira happy living neNew woman yako and hopefully u and your 3 kids will be happy.

    • Boone Maliki Zonke

      at the moment we have no story to be honest, conjecture and some stupid excuses.

  • Boone Maliki Zonke

    Iyi chayakanakira evidence nema smartphone easy Gaynor une video here, ko byroni une video here, kana mese musina mese muri mboko

  • Truth Saves

    Ini ndatoshaya kuti zviri kufamba sei….

  • mukoma

    This woman has got a psych problem she needs help. She doesn’t sound to be alright upstairs she has lost it.

  • Zmbo

    Love your wife as Christ loved you

  • Musimwa81

    Why even put your issues in the public domain like that. Once on-line, this clip will be very difficult to get rid of. This man’s children will have access to it their entire life. Is that what this pretty lady really wants. Yes people do hurt each other, but one might want to think before they act. Me thinks.

    • Maureen

      She put it on Facebook to her friends only as she was waiting to be collected by the cops and taken to a hospital. She wanted her friends to know her side unfortunately it was taken by some people and posted here. That was not her intention. If u speak to people whohave worked for tthis guy they will tell u he is a player and bad employer. He is not the perfect man he is portraing just go to high Wycombe. This guy is a pretender.

      • Musimwa81

        Maybe so…. but why even record such things. Sad.

        • Maureen

          She recorded it for her friends while waiting to be collected and taken to hospital. She wantedthem to know what was happening. Once in hospital they wouldn’t know what happened. Once there afterbeing mmedicated she herself she will be struggling to remember all. Its sad. He should have got her family and friends round to support her then just said I no longer want you I have some one else. Having worked in these wards it will be difficult for her to ever leave. She is ruined

  • Manyara Manyara

    Iwe Fundira haunyari! Kuchikoro wanga wakapata zvokuti, so whats this nonsense? Imari here? Benzi! Mukadzi uyu haapengi. She is a woman scorned. We can’t predict with accuracy how we would react in such situations. In anguish some commit suicide, others walk away, others seek revenge on the internet.

  • GwindingwiRineShumba

    Mai vanenge vari kunyeba ava……she seems so happy and relaxed whilst narrating her story. Munhu anenge abata a cheating husband wont have time to record such nonsense video. Ko makange makapfeka mashorts muchive kubhora nani, getting in the house at 3am maibvepi uye murume masiya nani…this is a campaign to fix Byron. Boy has done well and the woman wants half of the wealth and then go with the man wekubhora…..NDO MAONERO ANGUWO….

    • Stella

      Kubhora she was with the children the pictures were posted on Facebook. She is always with the children. Ask people in high wycombe. This guy doesn’t spend much time with his kids. She may have had a past of mental health issues but that doesn’t mean you do your adultery in your marital home. Anyway this guy and his cousin are well known by single young women around UK. Just surprised he did it at home that’s all.

  • Maureen

    Men when u are tired of your wife just tell her. Manje so? Byron Fundira what a disgrace. You are in mental health and use your experience and understanding to get your wife who has a past history sectioned bcoz of other women. Low down dirty weak useless man. You think you are now Mr big haikona? You will reap what you have sown. Now you see other women you want an upgrade yet you said for better for worse. Now you think you are rich and worthy of better. Manje mawhure ako don’t tell you the truth bcozthey want cash. You are not all that ufunge zvako Byron. You are average little man with bad teeth and short eye sight. Vakadzi he is doing this with you when u get in the house u will be next after a few years bcoz he is a low down low self esteem short little nasty man.

  • wamaromo

    What then is she trying to achieve. Some issues can be sorted out in secrecy.

  • Sydney08

    What an impressive video.By merely listening and watching you tell your story I can tell that you have no mental issues at all.Your husband is the one who should be examined mentally.There is nothing very suspicious that you did.I have known some people who have gone mad if they had faced such a rat husband.He is a very lucky man to have a woman like you.As you will forgive him anywhere even after treating you so badly.He is not even fit to wear a trouser and be called a husband.He is not a man, but just a waste of space.Be strong and he will not get anywhere, you did well to expose him to the public, even people all over the world now know him as a rat.He is naked now and what an embarrassment, for failing to control his libido.

  • funding

    Byron you are wrong to do what you did in your matrimonial bed. Uyuwo mudzimai is now desperate. She is being manipulated and this is a way of fighting back. Saka uyu Fundira is wrong fullstop.

  • Kadama

    Iyi inoda kunyorwa mushe pablog riya Kufa Nenyota. Yobva yanzi Child Minder timbonzwirira! Byron ramba mukadzi uyu mhani please ndapota. How can she care kuti Child Minder ane chitupa, yet iye ashambadzira madetails ekunogara mhuri yose! Nxa!

  • Ndichangosvika

    Yes I am one of those who know you. Unopenga ende unotopenga zveshuwa. Tauriranai mumba menyu semunhu anozviti akadzidza kudai, its common sense. Common sense is not common shuwa, ndazvionera.

    • ADVISOR

      She is lying. FACT: musikana vebasa not hure. Airasa hembe nebhutsu dzehure sei kana ranga rauya pamba zuvairoro? Does this mean rakauya nesuitcase? The fact that airasa hembe nebhutsu means musikana aigara pamba ipapo.

  • Diana Maturi

    the online judge…. are you agnes???

  • Wellington

    Ko sei murikushambadza zveupenyu henyu kunyika yese. Kuzvifumuraka uku

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Zvadzinenge nhoda pachimhare hamawe handina kumbovona vukasha hwemhungu ndangovona poz yoga kuti ndichememwe neni tete zvandiramba . Ini ndinovona kunge jee zvaro maida kupindawo munhandare dzevemukurumbira . Mimisha munezvamo hatirambi kokuzofukura hapwa kumutogwa ndokugona nhabvu here tete ndinoti nyangwe ukarambwa isu vatogwa hatina dhiri newe dai wakaiposhera kuhama dzako zvirinani nokuti kurambwa kwako hazvifi zvakaita nhamo yeMberengwa ipere saka ndinoti tsvaka zhira tsvene kwete kutora nhoda dzanaStunner wopinda nadzo mugwaro . Neimwe zhira ndinoti tete dzenyu dzinenge dzakadambuka