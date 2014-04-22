Opinion

The British engineered Gukurahundi Massacres: Brian Sheriff

Opinion by Brian Sheriff

I understand how you hate R.G.M. but to publish this report as a factual report is a horrible crime against the people of Zimbabwe. I can only assume you were neither witnesses to the terrible killings that happened in Zimbabwe between September 1980 and the 1987 ‘peace’ accord that ended the killings. (Gukurahundi Massacres: How it all began (Part 1)

Robert Mugabe and Joshua Nkomo

Forgive me for my pain but I am 100% certain that anybody who witnessed the killings like I did will never forgive you for publishing this report.

To begin with the very head of the report – Bishop Callan, led the police to my house and ordered them to destroy it. He did not shy away from telling my screaming mother that god did not make for inter-racial marriages. The crime was so shocking that Doctor Mazorodze who came to our rescue entered the struggle that day for black freedom from Rhodesia.

The catholic commission has simply been used to publish a report that in most cases bares little resemblance to what transpired in Zimbabwe. To begin with the killings began in Chitungwiza and Seke in September 1980. I am sure you have no knowledge of this.

There were two ZAPU/ZANU army integration camps. And one afternoon without warning – David Madondo (ex-Dynamos) and I barely escaped with our lives – when ZAPU began to toss hand grenades at the ZANU men. 3 men died instantly and a number suffered serious wounds. The grenades had been given to ZAPU by British men in uniform.

The attacks took place again the next day – a few minutes after 12:30 like the day before. This time pistols were also used. And all the men in the camps were supposed to be unarmed.

For the next two months Seke was a daily killing ground! And nobody in the so-called independent press has ever mentioned this fact of our history.

For me a teenage youth officer with the Mashonland Provincial Authority (headed by Ernest Tsomondo, later Secretary of Home Affairs) the experience was unforgetable.

For days I had to run from the Seke/Dema road to Delport Rd (across from Kustaga Research Centre) because no vehicles could drive past Chitungwiza Shopping Centre. And the ex-Rhodesian army would not lend a hand. The Support Unit seemed to be under orders to stop any ZANU from crossing the Hunyani River…

Somebody was assisting and controlling ZAPU in its massacre of unarmed ZANU fighters.

And what you conveniently seem to forget is that the two camps were specifically for selecting the men who would form the 5th Brigade. BOTH ZAPU AND ZANU made up the 5th Brigade, Are you aware of this fact?

The men were taken to Nyanga for training. And they were not trained by North Korea. Let me explain. They were trained by British and Australian instructors. Please read on and I’ll enlighten you.

By March 1981 I had entered the Support Unit as a runner together with Tap Jonga. While I was at Morris Depot for training in winter of 1981 a white army captain ( who had just resigned and received his full pension) planted timed explosives in the Inkomo Garrison bomb dump causing massive destruction and casualties… South Africa gave him full citizenship and honor.

In October 1981 I moved to Chikurubi just about the time Joshua Nkomo’s Nijo Tomato Farm in Borrowdale was reported to have been digging deep holes in the tomato greenhouses. The local police went to check and were shot at. Support Unit went to investigate and discovered tons of weapons buried in the tomato beds.

Nkomo claimed it was some renegade ZAPU youth fighters. Mugabe was depressed. I mean depressed. He couldn’t understand how ZAPU had been able to carry all the weapons out of the British controlled armories. The CIO which was still controlled by the same Rhodesian men went to interview the top two ZAPU men – Masuku and Moyo. They responded in the same manner Nkomo did.

By now the security people were starting to suspect that ZAPU may have been behind the disappearance of the six British truck touring men who had not been seen since 1980 (in Nakai area).

The head of Support Unit (Ian Hogg) instructed his men to check all ZAPU farms in Mashonaland. ZAPU cried foul. The international press called Mugabe a paranoid man. But a few days later the press fell silent when tons of weapons were dug out of the ZAPU farm in Karoi.

Britain convenietly shut its mouth.

And why do you think the farm checks were ordered in the first place? This is the sin of you anti-Mugabe journalists.

Kenneth Kaunda asked Mugabe what he should do with ZAPU’s fighter jets in Zambia.

Mugabe was levid! ZAPU had never declared owning jets during all talks at Lancaster House. And Tiny Rowland (head of LonRho) who was paying for anti-Mugabe press reports tried to playdown Nkomo’s knowledge of the fighters. But Mugabe had had enough. He publicly called for anymore hidden ZAPU facts to be released.

In 1980 the Russians had handed over to Zimbabwe a letter they’d received from the two top military commanders of ZAPU asking for help in overthrowing ZANU stating that this would guarantee ZANU’s ability to repay Russia for the weapons.  ZAPU had signed a contract to repay Russia through resource concessions, like Rhodesia had done with BP and the likes…

In late 1980 David Madondo, George Nechironga, Enias Chigwedere (then head master of Goromonzi high school) and I had been staying across from the house in which the two ZAPU military heads were detained. Lookout Masuku and his partner… they had no guards. The house was a basic cottage for patrol officers. It had a fence left over from the war days but other than that it wasn’t a prison as described by the catholics…

Meals were delivered by a police officer from Goromonzi. This may explain why Lookout Masuku went on to serve the country.

My job was to take care of children who had been returned from Mozambique in 1980. They were in camps in Mtoko, Mrewa, Musami… so I had very personal contact with the reintergration process of war afflicted – including those in Matabeleland (which was controlled by another provincial authority). The press is totally forgetting the first two years of our independence. It wasn’t a happy experience.

In late 1981 ZAPU hit ZANU in full and unexpected force. CONEMARA MINE army intergration camp across from HUNTER’S ROAD KweKwe. Again another personal nightmare. Tap Jonga, Farai Kamucheka, Sabvelo Ncube, myself and a few other Support Unit athletics team members were returning from Shurugwi on a Sunday evening when we suddenly came across a road full of blood covered men.

They were all over the road, walking as if in a drugged stupor… heading towards KweKwe. They were only a kilometre from Connemara Mine. They were just shocking! “They’re butchering us…” is all they could say. The British are giving ZAPU weapons somebody said.

It was the same thing as I’d seen in Seke a year before. And this time the old Rhodesian forces (who made up the Zimbabwean Army) took note. Support Unit were first to react. Heading to Connemara in thee middle of thee night only to fight ZAPU had all been taken away in vehicles of some kind by unknown people. A few thosuand ZAPU had simply vanished.

Three days later the same thing happened in the Entumbane camp (a camp similar to the Seke camp in terms of being located in the middle of a residential area).

Support Unit sent troops. There was an intensive killing spree by ZAPU. And by now the foreign press were in a state of confusion. Luveve, Mpopoma… Bhala Bhala… ZAPU were mass murdering unarmed ZANU and doing it while they slept. Mugabe called for Nkomo to explain.

He instead left the country through Tiny Rowland’s help and went on to lie about how he got into Botswana. Mugabe asked Margret Thatcher to do something about it. Instead she insulted him. This was as much as Zimbabwe could take. Afterall when six white officers were arrested for questioning about the buring of six new trainer jets just purchased from Britain Thatcher called Mugabe a dictator…

Assuming that the massacres were over since all the ZAPU in the camps had mysteriously crossed into Transvaal Support Unit returned most of the troops to regular patrols only to have in late 1981 ZAPU 5th Brigade members murdered their ZANU colleagues in their sleep.

And this time Support Unit believed ZAPU had no way of escaping from so far into Manicaland. But we were wrong. South African helicpoters flew them into Mozambique. Those that weren’t involved in the killings and stayed behind were discharged from the 5th Brigade. And strangely no ZImbabwean media representative talks about this fact.

The British and Australian instructors were kicked out and Mugabe called North Korea…

The fact that Gukurahundi is called the mass killing of innocent people in Matabeleland is a deliberate misrepresentation of Zimbabwe’s history. For one year at least after the massacres the 5th Brigade simply trained in Nyanga. And a big war was being waged in the south west of Zimbabwe. Check your archives!

The international community called Mugabe a liar for reporting that South Africa was sending thousands of ZAPU fighters to wage war with ZImbabwe. The first incident happened when Support Unit’s Juliet Troop ran into a group of about 50 armed fighters in Mwenezi. 27 fighters were killed. And a fifteen year old boy fighter had his arm shot off. He was the only one captured.

Mugabe had a press conference to expose the fact to the world press but it was simply ignored. The media seemed to know what it was doing. The cross border infiltrators started to enter from Botswana too.

Support Unit and 4 Battalion began to have daily contacts. Regardless of how ZAPU fighters got killed the British simply published utter lies that no such fighting was going on in ZImbabwe. And this is were your catholic commission report fits in.

In 1983 (?) the infiltrators started to include whites in heavy black facial camoflouge. The press called the Zimbabwean reports nonsense. But then the 4th Bat. killed John Wessels and five other white Rhodesians in full black face paint. They’d crossed the border from Kruger National Park.

Mugabe called the press to view the bloated bodies. Instead of coming forward the press called Mugabe a savage.

The fighters started to murder Shona people in the Mwenzi, Chibi, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Kezi, Plumtree/Embakwe areas. Anybody that spoke Shona was killed in a brutal way. Entire farm work forces were thrown into wells – and Support Unit Sub-aqua team was tasked with recovering the bodies.

In one day we stopped at 65 bodies out of a well in the Gwanda district. We had hundreds of bodies in water filled mineshafts in the Collen Bawn and Antelope Mine areas… white farmers, missionaries, police station crews were butchered in broad daylight. In the Lupane and Nakai districts the killings were horrendous!

The Shangani, Turk Mine, For Rixon, Nyamandlovu areas were certain death zones. We had Support Unit details on every farm. And to make matters worse the very people who were called victims of Gukurahundi by the catholic commission were the very people killed by ZAPU fighters.

I recall the murder of Dr. Peter Gradwell, his 15 year old niece and her 9 year old friend in Plumtree in 1983… shot dead while checking the cows by ZAPU fighters. Dr. Gradwell was the chief architect of the Rhodesian  theory on black inferiority – a theory used by the US and Britain to abuse Zimbabwe today.

During all these killings the international press refused to acknowledge one bit the fact that South Africa was waging a severe war with Zimbabwe through ZAPU and Rhodesians. The military response to the ZAPU war was not and never called GUKURAHUNDI! The fact that you continue to call it such proves beyond doubt that your are totally ignorant of ZImbabwean history.

It was called Operation Chinyavada (implying the scorpion bites back). The 5th Brigade only went into Matabeleland when South Africa boasted assisting the ZAPU 5th Brigade members in their escape…

In fact the 5th Brigade was geared for action along the Beira Corridor and Nyamapanda to Malawi route. If the catholic commission did any investigation it would have included the Support Unit in any charges because every operation was conducted as a joint Support Unit/5th Brigade operation. And there was always a Ndebele speaker in the group. The claims of langauge problems are total bogus!

Pius Ncube should be ashamed for lying. He clearly knows that ZAPU mass murdered hundreds of ndebele accusing them of accepting the election defeat of 1980.

If you’re in doubt go to north Transvaal and see how many ‘stateless’ ZAPU are still stuck there. Doctor Barson who injected SUpport Unit’s India Troop with HIV (at Maleme Dam) can be interviewed if you’re in doubt.

I was almost murdered by white ZRP officers when I reported the HIV injections.

Inspector Bebe of Support Unit (from my own understanding) was the first person to die of AIDS in Zimbabwe. Check with the presidents office.

Nobody has ever talked about the first victim but I am sure who it was. He died in October 1985, three years after getting injected in what he and his troop had been told was a general anti-malaria vaccine (through the Danish NGO DAPP). And this explains Mugabe’s dislike for NGO’s.

The history of Zimbabwe is not a guessing game. If you didn’t witness it I suggest you leave it alone.

  • MukarangawekuMberengwa

    Zvino toterezva zvipi vamwe vanemazuwiro avowo iwe unewako seiko wazvozvitaura nhasi mamwe makore ese awo waive wakanyararirei . For the sake of rebuilding new Zimbabwe lets bury the past and look forwad ,othrwise we will cultivate hatrage again with this articles . Asibambaneni vana veZimbabwe siyakhe ilizwe lethu nokuti tikada kuzviteverdera tinongofa tichingoti mashona amandebele tichiita kunge mvura nemafuta

  • I agree with you that Britain engineered GUKURAHUNDI Massacre. They invited President Mugabe to meet the Queen and gave him a Knighthood. If they were to take it away from him, he will spill the beans which will put the British Government right at then centre of the massacre.

    • Gumbondzvanda

      This sounds true i was 12 yrs around that time in Zengeza2 when one night there was gun fire from Zengez4 into Zengeza 2. I nearly shit me self.

    • Blessing Bere

      Wishful thinking….

    • SANDILE NARE

      I did not realize that t we still have people in this country who take others for granted. The author of this article is the worst liar n devil ever to exist on planet earth.
      It’s a painful insult to most of us who had relatives thrown into unused shafts n some buried alive during the gugurahundi massacre ere. Most intelligent people know how those arms happened to be unearthed on ZAPU properties.. This so called Brian Sheriff shld at one time or another stop n think how an article like this is received by the bereaved families. Stop writing ur crap.

      • Lovelock

        Don’t really think this Sheriff person exhists because of the lies being potrayed. This is propaganda aid at neutralising the Catholic Commission report. At 5 I was a victim of Gukurawundi torture at Plumtree rail station. My crime was trespassing after using a well known short cut which is still in use to this day. I hate to always read about these stories aimed at justifying the evil Gukurawundi war. The Gukurawundi officers were all shona speaking and they victimised and killed according to tribe. Nothing wrong with Pius Ncube’s narration of events. We are willing to forgive and forget but such reports which are full of lies unnecessarily open our wounds. Why is this being reported now? We also ask for fair treatment of all tribes in all the spheres of the economy. To me Gukurawundi now exists in the form of denied opportunities. 90% of government and parastatal posts in the country are help by shona people, 80% of farms were allocated to shona people. It’s hard to benefit from the government sponsored projects if you are not shona because beneficiaries are drawn from Zanu and only a few non shonas support the party. We dont support Zanu because it persues a tribalist agenda and also it presided over the massacre of our people. Even our ndebele brothers and sisters in Zanu share the same sentiments but they are in it because of greed. If you can’t beat them join them is their moto. Only recently some idiot after winning a tender for a state funded power plant declared that only Zanu members will be hired meaning only shona people will be hired. That’s a reason for disqualification because the project is funded through money generated from people of different of tribes and political persuasion.

        • muzim

          Yes were all shonas, why are you not accepting that ndebeles killed shonas first, in the 1980s and during Mzilikazi times.

    • jb mathayi

      Yes. Thank you for telling the truth Tracey. If the British involvement was on the side of zapu through SA, and Mugabe was only an unwilling participant in the gukurahundi ‘war’, as that lying white boy said, WHY WAS MUGABE KNIGHTED BY THE QUEEN soon after gukurahundi massacres? Let the truth be known, Mugabe’s intention was to neutralise zapu as a political force and he asked for help from Margaret Thatcher. Britain did it through apartheid SA who recruited Zulu speaking men and created super zapu so that Mugabe would have an excuse to deploy 5th brigade to kill innocent civilians , crush Zapu and form a one party state. Go and read the terms of Agreement of the 1987 so called Unity Accord giving president Mugabe sole and unfettered full powers to establish a one party state. I was in rural Gwanda during that time, living with the so called dissidents most of whom were unarmed and in hiding whilst super zapu dissidents were killing civilians. Real zipra cadres never killed civilians. They owed their survival to us, for God’s sake! They were demobilised and followed in their rural homes and killed in cold blood unarmed. My uncle Maj Gen Pipi Sibanda was killed that way in front of my eyes. People shouldn’t talk about things they don’t know anything about.

  • jimmy savile

    Brian Sheriff you went AWOL from Support Unit i think you want to come back to Zim you article is not accurate get your facts right.The 6 tourist were kidnapped in 1982.BMATT (British Military Advisory Team) was only in Zim to help with the integration of the national army and their term ended in 1983 no one kicked them out.

  • jozi

    Udakiwe wena ukhuluma into ongayazi. Read the story of my life by Comrade Josh and get all the facts, not this biased information. You saying my people killed themselves.its a lie man.

  • Somerset Masikati

    Dear Mr Sheriff
    From what you say I gather that you work in the President’s Office. Is that the case? If so it is only fair that you highlight this pertinent fact so that your contribution can be appropriated accordingly in what in essence is one of Zimbabwe’s darkest periods in its young tumultuous history. I have got a few qns for you:
    # Isn’t it the case that Mugabe’s gvt had a vital interest in ensuring that they presented such evidence as was available to the court of the day – but such an opportunity was not taken. Instead what is remembered is the repeated, dramatic re-arrests of Lookout Masuku & Dumiso Dabengwa soon after the High Court had ordered their release.
    # There is a video on You Tube in which that qn was posed to Mugabe and he said that they were being arrested because the gvt had other information which the they could not present in court – clearly undermining his case and unmasking him as the dictator that he has shown himself to be today – as it showed his willingness to mutilate the rule of law.
    # I have had the opportunity of speaking to some of the victims of this vile, brutal and systematic genocidal campaign and they are very clear about what they experienced. You owe them an apology and you owe our country an apology.
    # This is not to acknowledge that the post-independence period was difficult and politically sensitive. I know and can confirm that I am aware of the Seke and Entumbane disturbances but the take I have is that this was caused by the Mugabe gvt’s discriminatory practices during the re-integration process with ZAPU cadres being marginalised during this process and their repeated grievances ignored over a period of time.
    # The scale of the slaughter is still shocking even today. Further, similar slaughter and mayhem occurred in the period April – June 2008 when Mugabe famously crowed that the a mere X could not defeat a bullet.
    # Mr Sheriff, you should simply accept that the regime that nourishes your way of life is brutal and inclined towards using terror as an instrument of retaining power. It believes that it has got an unfettered right to rule Zimbabwe forever based on the fact that it fought for and delivered independence. Those opposed to the status quo are traitors and simply deserve to be killed. Yet you forget that the arc of history is riddled with those who behaved as if they would live forever and the long arm of justice would never catch up with them!

    • Mukandabhutsu

      I like your last sentence but you seem to forget that who started the war that end up civilians being killed and what caused the civilians to be caught in the cross fire. A lot of whites under UN peace keeping forces have wrote numerous articles of what exactly transpire in Matebeleland although some of you are in denial and do not want to here the truth and put all the blame on Mugabe. He did not just wake up and started attacking Ndebeles you know, he did not need that becaz he won the elections by 60% in 1980. You should be thinking of apologizing too for raiding the Shonas for 3 years rather than thinking your pain is greater than the others.

  • Fence sitter

    These are shameless and insulting lies. Explain to us why Mugabe admitted that it was a moment of madness? Y would he make such an admission if it was the British who were murdering people ? Are you saying the Ndebele people who have been demanding an apology from Mugabe dont know what they are talking about? ah wena voetsek man

  • GaxGumede

    This contradicts all available and recorded information available on gukurahundi. No one doesnt know that Lookout Masuku was in prison and died in prison, no one doesnt know that ZANLA troops attacked ZIPRA troops in Ntumbane in 1982, no one doesnt know that the 5th brigade was North Korean trained. Even the Zimbabwe government with the herald and zbc who would benefit from these lies does not tell this story.

  • the real sheriff

    Exay Brian, no need to front in the hope of getting zim citizenship….you already have it, plus they never gonna rename Tyrell st after you boota, soz china, but nice try kikikiki

  • Murungu

    I don’t buy this. A lot of loop holes in this article. Why saying it now. I smell a rat comrades.

  • william

    totaly different from what l read and understood.pliz read..Nkomo’s the stroy of my life…Edgar tekere’s my life struggle and Dzino the memoirs of a freedom fighter…

  • Mukandabhutsu

    I think 90% of the information in the article are not accurate. Ndebeles killed themselves and then the Shonas? This is a bullshit article.

  • Sydney08

    Well tried my countryman.You really tried to defend the indefensible.Everything you said is total garbage, that is worthy depositing in the sewer systems of Zimbabwe.I give you credit for your rough knowledge though, but you tried in vain to knit it together so that you can form a plausible story.How much did you get for making that effort.You still more years to train as a professional liar, for the moments stay away from the public domain.You stooped too low for everyone’s liking.How would you feel if you could have kids who are liars like you , for sure you will enjoy it.So just keep it within your family and not share it with the patriotic Zimbabweans.

  • jay mpanduki

    The posts I am seeing are suggestive of an inherent political naivity which commonly permiates the broad spectrum of Zimbabwean society. The fact is the military brass from Zanu-pf planted supposedly Zapu insurgents in the Midlands in order to create a means to eliminate Joshua Nkomo as he was seen to be a moderate but more of a threat to the ZanuPf establishment.He who has ears, let him hear!

  • Dog Star

    I was just about 8 when all this happened. I remember the Gukurahundi song being played on radio “Zita rangu rinonzi Gukurahundi” or something similar to that. Gukurahundi was there. I experienced it at Nyamadlovu after a worker told my father that armed men are looking for Shonas. We took off for Harare and only 2 hours later the soldiers arrived only to find an empty house. They knew we lived there and the remaining staff was tutored and two were shot as they believed they helped us escape. My opinion, the armed men knew who was were in the areas they operated. Certainly not haphazard. The story of foreigners in the 5th Brigade is true. Some of the soldiers failed to speak local languages. I would not be surprised if indeed the British were behind the origins of disturbances but certainly the murder of thousands of Ndebeles was Mugabe’s idea.

  • umkhonto wesizwe

    who ever wrote this article may God judge him of his lies. i promise victims of gukurahundi will get justice one day

    • Richard Sautah

      no Idiot here is disputing the killing the murders of non Ndebeles by Zipra.

    • Unity

      I am Shona and was born in 1979. My parents tell me that around that period after independence when we resided in Bulawayo our neighbour a Malawian one day warned us that ndebele people were going to come in the evening door to door in our neighbourhood looking for shona people and that if you were found they would be round you up and kill you. True to his warning that evening my parents tell me they came, my parents hid with me under the bed in the house and pretended as though they was nobody in that house. During all this gun fire could be heard and a bullet entered the room we were hiding in through the window and just missed me I was told. I say this story because ndebele people want to paint themselves as victims yet they were active participants in the fighting that then ensued over that dark period. I just want to say that people should tolerate each other and learn to live in harmony together. My fellow countryman we need to forgive each other for the evils of the past and concentrate on building our country.

  • ras nkunzi

    lousy “”fantasy”” article..

  • Magama

    What a disgusting insult to the thousands murdered and tortured by 5 Brigade. The evidence – even from inside Zanu-PF – of what happened is overwhelming. Delusional.

  • Chidembo Chinonhuwa

    Classical example of a man singing for his food. This man went awol all those years ago and now wants to come back home. So he is preparing the way by distorting history. This article has so many factual errors it is pointless even highlighting them.
    Zimbabwe can never move forward until the Gukurahundi and other acts of impunity by those in power since independence are resolved by independent parties. Many of my friends lost family members needlessly during the ‘moment of madness’. This article may be Brian’s personal opinion but it is highly inflammatory and ill advised.

  • jazzmin

    Its pretty easy to see without looking too far, no matter where one is born, or the colour of ones skin what is good and evil.

    I can only add what my grandmother passed on, and Im quite sure if she was not lying you could find many bodies buried in the antelope mines by the order of R M ,

    evil is evil I don’t believe in religion like most people are told or forced to but i wager if there is an after life/ hell its gonna be quite the party , dig it up if u dare but Id wait a few years unless you are some kind of ninja

    to all you trying not be mass murdering dictators and helping your fellow man / woman , i love you all x

  • word up

    I have never in my life read such an elaborately constructed lie, you Brian Sheriff are an evil man