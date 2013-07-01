Pastor alleges Prophets Makandiwa and Angel received ritual charms

By Itai Mushekwe

A South African pastor has sensationally claimed that Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his best friend Prophet Uerbet Angel both received ritual charms from their spiritual father Ghanaian Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng.

Boateng regularly visits Zimbabwe amid claims that the trips are meant to spruce up his “spiritual sons” ministries. Makandiwa is the founder of the United Family International Church while Angel leads the Spirit Embassy.

During a recent visit to Zimbabwe, Prophet Makandiwa and fellow church members knelt on their knees at the Harare International Airport when Boateng arrived for a three-day spiritual conference in Chitungwiza at the UFIC Basilica.

Whistle-blower

A South African pastor called Dennis Mazimbuko Moyo of New Living Waters Ministry in Durban, leaked e-mail communications that he made early this month implicating Boateng with Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

Bonsam is a renowned fetish priest in Ghana who claims to have offered his services, of giving “powers” to over 1700 pastors across Africa who approached him to have rituals performed on them to attract people to their churches.

Pastor Mazimbuko Moyo said he felt compelled to lift off the lid on the Zimbabwean pastors, after discovering that their spiritual father, Prophet Boateng had links with Kwaku Bonsam, and that the fetish priest did not deny it when he sought out his help to revive his just established church.

However the South African pastor said he is at the crossroads as he is deciding whether or not to travel to Ghana for his own ritual ceremony, with the famed fetish priest.

“My sixth sense is telling me to seek power from God, and not any other source. However I’m hungry for a successful ministry and Kwaku Bonsam might have some short-term solutions for me, as we are planning a big revival Christmas service this December.”

Kwaku Bonsam himself has castigated pastors who are now bragging of their powers, and wealth which he has facilitated, mentioning some from Zimbabwe, but not giving any names away.

Prophet Angel for example has been a keen football match predictor and in typical fortune telling style can reveal private and personal affairs of the gullible including their bank details, identity card numbers and residential addresses.

But several insiders say this is something those involved in the occult regularly do, as a piece of cake with no amount of sweat.

Show me the evidence

Pastor Dennis Moyo’s e-mail to Nana Kwaku Bonsam in Ghana:

Date: Fri, 7 Jun 2013 04:35:29 -0700

From: [email protected]

Subject: Church Assistance

To: [email protected]

CC: [email protected]



Dear Mr Nana Kwaku Bonsam,

Thank you for your time and attention. My name is Pastor Dennis Moyo, a South African church leader who is just starting. I was referred to you by an associate I was recently introduced to called Victor Kusi Boateng. Mr Kusi Boateng has recommended that I contact you, and if possible that I fly to Ghana to meet you for spiritual assistance with my young ministry.

We want to launch something big this year in South Africa, but for sure one needs some powers to accomplish this fete, which is why I’m appealing for your help. I’m willing to meet any payments, because people are expecting us to launch a big end of year revival in Durban this year.

Will be happy to hear from you,

Pastor Dennis-Mazimbuko Moyo

New Living Waters Ministry

Durban, South Africa.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam reply:

From: “[email protected] ” <[email protected] >

To: Dennis Moyo <[email protected] >

Sent: Monday, June 17, 2013 6:52 PM

Subject: Re: Church Assistance

You have to come to Ghana you will need two Bibles 6 rings of your choice 6 Florida water 2 dozens of white handkerchief a suite and cash of 30.000 Ghana cedis to perform the rituals for you.

Florida water

Apart from the two Bibles and six rings required for a ritual to be performed, as seen in Kwaku Bonsam’s requirements, Florida water and white handkerchiefs appear to be key items in the whole affair.

According to Pastor Thomas Ackah-Quarm, of Christ Ambassadors Ministry, Florida water has many mysterious uses, most of which are spiritual and not necessarily Godly.

“I have always known that Florida water is not just water, but it has many contentious purposes which I overlooked,” said Ackah-Quam who prefers only to be called a servant of The Lord.

“The enemy has counterfeited many things, including Florida water normally it is not to be used anyhow and for evil purposes, but today it is treated blindly as holy water yet they use it to call upon all sorts of evil spirits.”

Florida water was first introduced in North America in 1808, and is one of the oldest colognes today. It attracts healing spirits, is used for ritual offering and purification purposes, jinx-breaking, protection from enemies, tranquility, peaceful home, dealing with the dead, safe travel, and psychism.

Both Prophets Makandiwa and Angel maintain that they are true ministers sent of God, and shall not be deterred by negative publicity and media attacks. In an interview with Nehanda Radio Prophet Angel described the allegations of receiving ‘ritual charms’ from Prophet Boateng as ‘foolish’.

Asked about the alleged email exchanges between Pastor Dennis-Mazimbuko Moyo and Nana Kwaku Bonsam, Prophet Angel said with new technology anyone can manufacture documents and make them look like genuine emails.