Pastor alleges Prophets Makandiwa and Angel received ritual charms

By Itai Mushekwe

A South African pastor has sensationally claimed that Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and his best friend Prophet Uerbet Angel both received ritual charms from their spiritual father Ghanaian Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng.

Prophets Makandiwa and Uebert Angel flanking their spiritual father, Prophet Victor Boteng
Prophets Makandiwa and Uebert Angel flanking their spiritual father, Prophet Victor Boteng

Boateng regularly visits Zimbabwe amid claims that the trips are meant to spruce up his “spiritual sons” ministries. Makandiwa is the founder of the United Family International Church while Angel leads the Spirit Embassy.

During a recent visit to Zimbabwe, Prophet Makandiwa and fellow church members knelt on their knees at the Harare International Airport when Boateng arrived for a three-day spiritual conference in Chitungwiza at the UFIC Basilica.

Whistle-blower

A South African pastor called Dennis Mazimbuko Moyo of New Living Waters Ministry in Durban, leaked e-mail communications that he made early this month implicating Boateng with Nana Kwaku Bonsam.

Bonsam is a renowned fetish priest in Ghana who claims to have offered his services, of giving “powers” to over 1700 pastors across Africa who approached him to have rituals performed on them to attract people to their churches.

Pastor Mazimbuko Moyo said he felt compelled to lift off the lid on the Zimbabwean pastors, after discovering that their spiritual father, Prophet Boateng had links with Kwaku Bonsam, and that the fetish priest did not deny it when he sought out his help to revive his just established church.

However the South African pastor said he is at the crossroads as he is deciding whether or not to travel to Ghana for his own ritual ceremony, with the famed fetish priest.

“My sixth sense is telling me to seek power from God, and not any other source. However I’m hungry for a successful ministry and Kwaku Bonsam might have some short-term solutions for me, as we are planning a big revival Christmas service this December.”

Kwaku Bonsam himself has castigated pastors who are now bragging of their powers, and wealth which he has facilitated, mentioning some from Zimbabwe, but not giving any names away.

Prophet Angel with his iconic handkerchief
Prophet Angel with his iconic handkerchief

Prophet Angel for example has been a keen football match predictor and in typical fortune telling style can reveal private and personal affairs of the gullible including their bank details, identity card numbers and residential addresses.

But several insiders say this is something those involved in the occult regularly do, as a piece of cake with no amount of sweat.

Show me the evidence

Pastor Dennis Moyo’s e-mail to Nana Kwaku Bonsam in Ghana:

Date: Fri, 7 Jun 2013 04:35:29 -0700
From: [email protected]
Subject: Church Assistance
To: [email protected]
CC: [email protected]

Dear Mr Nana Kwaku Bonsam,

Thank you for your time and attention. My name is Pastor Dennis Moyo, a South African church leader who is just starting. I was referred to you by an associate I was recently introduced to called Victor Kusi Boateng. Mr Kusi Boateng has recommended that I contact you, and if possible that I fly to Ghana to meet you for spiritual assistance with my young ministry.

We want to launch something big this year in South Africa, but for sure one needs some powers to accomplish this fete, which is why I’m appealing for your help. I’m willing to meet any payments, because people are expecting us to launch a big end of year revival in Durban this year.

Will be happy to hear from you,

Pastor Dennis-Mazimbuko Moyo

New Living Waters Ministry

Durban, South Africa. 

Nana Kwaku Bonsam reply:

From:[email protected]” <[email protected]>
To: Dennis Moyo <[email protected]>
Sent: Monday, June 17, 2013 6:52 PM
Subject: Re: Church Assistance

You have to come to Ghana you will need two Bibles 6 rings of your choice 6 Florida water 2 dozens of white handkerchief a suite and cash of 30.000 Ghana cedis to perform the rituals for you.

Florida water

Apart from the two Bibles and six rings required for a ritual to be performed, as seen in Kwaku Bonsam’s requirements, Florida water and white handkerchiefs appear to be key items in the whole affair.

According to Pastor Thomas Ackah-Quarm, of Christ Ambassadors Ministry, Florida water has many mysterious uses, most of which are spiritual and not necessarily Godly.

“I have always known that Florida water is not just water, but it has many contentious purposes which I overlooked,” said Ackah-Quam who prefers only to be called a servant of The Lord.

“The enemy has counterfeited many things, including Florida water normally it is not to be used anyhow and for evil purposes, but today it is treated blindly as holy water yet they use it to call upon all sorts of evil spirits.”

Florida water was first introduced in North America in 1808, and is one of the oldest colognes today. It attracts healing spirits, is used for ritual offering and purification purposes, jinx-breaking, protection from enemies, tranquility, peaceful home, dealing with the dead, safe travel, and psychism.

Both Prophets Makandiwa and Angel maintain that they are true ministers sent of God, and shall not be deterred by negative publicity and media attacks. In an interview with Nehanda Radio Prophet Angel described the allegations of receiving ‘ritual charms’ from Prophet Boateng as ‘foolish’.

Asked about the alleged email exchanges between Pastor Dennis-Mazimbuko Moyo and Nana Kwaku Bonsam, Prophet Angel said with new technology anyone can manufacture documents and make them look like genuine emails.

  • Charles Xolisani Moyo

    I that’s true about makandiwa

  • Shoo,learning comes from mistakes

  • fatstarz

    aah

  • Chinamanenji hachifambisi chinofamba zvishoma kuti mavara acho aonekwe,,zvichabuda pachena nenhumbu dzama three days dziya hohodo

  • Juju

  • Jealous

  • Martin M

    Itai, Itai, Itai
    Muningina, usatambe nemoto uchidai. Men of God are never to be spoken against, even when they do wrong. They have a Master, His name is Jesus and He is alive. He sees everything and His Father is the Judge. Do you suppose yourself or this guy to be God’s lawyers who speak for Him?
    God keeps saying “Touch not My anointed.” He asked Miriam one time, “Why were you not afraid to speak against My servant Moses?”
    You are young, nyora nyaya dzepolitics mningina, which you were good at. Don’t involve yourself in things that can destroy you. When you make war with a man’s loved one (child/wife/brother/sister/parent or servant), that man will fight you with all he has and will not give up until you are defeated. That loved one may not be a good child/wife/servant/brother/sister/servant but still the man will defend them because in spite of all their perceived wrongs, they are dear to him. Why? Because God said in the bible, love covers a multitude of sins. It is the same with God, touch His anointed, touch those who preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ, despise them and you shall soon find that you are fighting with God. That is one fight you can never win.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Musatyisidzire vanhu regai mabasa asatani afumurwe. Akakuudzai kuti ndezvaMwari ndiyani. Imi kana muchitya nyararai titaure uye tiudzwe isu. Anonyarara achizivas chokwadi Jehova vachabvunza ropa ravanhu pamsoro pake. Nezita rashe Jesu ririkutambiswa nemachinda aya ndinokubhejera kuti uudze Mwari kuti ini ndati ava masatanists kana ndichinyepa Mwari ngavandiuraye, vandirove zvakapetwa kanomwe. Haikonai kutamba naMwari kana muchida kunamata nánga musaise Jehova mukati. Jehova vakataura kare nezvematakanana ose aya. Haikonai kutyisidzira vana vaMwari nemanyepo. Verse ratouch not the anointed harisi renánga dzine mabible ndere vana veIsraeri raakuitwa manipulated nasatan nema agents ake. God will not remain silent forever. Christ is coming whilst u give His glory to a rival

      • zimbo

        Uri kunyepa. Mwari wont kill you. The very devil you represent with your sentiments here is the one who will kill you. These guys preach and heal in the name of Jesus. How do you do that using the power of satan? Are u crazy? Touch not mine anointed is still in full force despite your foolhardy attempts to dismiss it. You shall pay for opening your mouth this way

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          kkkkkkkkk. You are pathetic. I was like you. The Lord found me and freed me from your intelligence. I kew there would be ppl like you who defend what they think not what they know. I speak like this because I speak what I know. Ahhhhhh unoziva kana uchinamata chausingazivi unongotaura unoti chivindi changu chekusatya shamhu ndechei iwe kana uchiti chauri kudefender ndichochokwadi ndinokuchallenger kuti utaurewo kuti “If I defend the things that I dont know then the wrath of God should also fall upon me”. Usangotizve unonyepa unonyepa ipa hupenyu hwako kuchokwadi chaunotaura ini ndirikupa upenyu hwangu kuchokwadi kwete chandinofunga sewe asi chandinoziva. Usati wamhanya neverse ratouch not iri wadii kumbodzokera futi pariri uverenge mushe. Satan has brainwashed you into submission by invoking fear and manipulation of the bible. Zviri kwauri kutsvaga chokwadi chandiri kuisa pachena ichi kana kufira murima rauri kuti chokwadi. As for your you shall pay, why are you wasting your time over what I have said upon myself? Asi kana ndiwewo urikuda kuedza kudiniko? Asi pandanyora haupaoni, NDATI KANA NDICHINYEPA SHAMHU YAJEHOVA VAKASIKA DENGA NENYIKA NGAINDIROVE!!! Nyatsoverenga mushe usazodzokorora uchipedza nguva. Ndakaberekwa kutsva naJesu kubva kuchimwari chaurikupupira furo icho. Saka kufa kana upenyu hwazvino kana zvichiita kuti chokwadi chaMwari chiratidzwe ndinozvidisa kudarika chimwe chose chinga wanikwa. kkkkkk hanzi you are crazy, shame unonzwisa tsitsi chose. Mwari ngavarambe vachindirwira ndisambofazve ndakaita normal sewe. Kuvsa normal kwako uku ndaimbova nako ndichiri kuzviti mwana waprophet until God opened up everything before me. Now hazvichada kuti ndinamate kuwedzerwa kwesimba rinonotorwa kuGhana kana kuNigeria handichanamata kuti Mwari baba vandisvitse kuna mari baba. Ndakamirira kuratidzwa kwamambo Jesu ufunge vanevhangeri rakamboparidzwa naNoah nyika yese ikariramba ichimhanyira prosperity gospel renguva iyoyo. Rev13 inoisa pachena kuti the world shall wonder after the beast, having been mesmerised nemapowers accho pretending to be working for God. The greatest thing ever to happen in my life was to discover the power behind these satanic agents. If i had not I could still be as normal as you which i would now rather die than be. Kunyangwe zvakadaro there’s a judgment for your man of god, for you and for crazy me. The word of God stands stronger than any word that proceed out of the mouth of a any man ramaakuitisa simba nhasi. Usandityire, zvityire iwe, unochema akawana upenyu uchipemberera kugara muhwetete rekurasika, kufuka kana kuwarira inyaya yako. Asi kutyira ini kwako ndokunonzi kuzvipedzera valuable time. Ukaona benzi rakadai seni chitongorisiya, nekuti Jehova akaisa upenyu muhupenzi hwake

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            And again I am ready and would love to pay for opening my mouth this way. And for trying to suppress my little voice for reasons known to you, you shall be handsomely rewarded. For the Lord shall give each one of us according to what we said and did. I am very much ready and love my payment for opening my mouth this way. I wonder if you are ready and would love yours when the Lord shall reveal whom you and I are working for.

          • zimbo

            you talk a whole lot but in all your yepping, you carefully sidestep the question I asked you. I will repeat it: if these guys are healing in the name of Jesus, how can they at the same time doing it in the name of satan? Does Jesus and satan mix?

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            What did Jesus say in Mat7 if you are a keen reader of the bible? Handiti He says vachati inga taiita mabasa makuru nezita renyu wani, tichidzinga madhimoni and all sorts. Iye oti ibvai kwandiri muende kwamaiitira mabasa enyu. Saka havasi vanhuka vasingaite mabasa anoshamisira. In other words Chrst brings out that I was not the power behind all that you were doing. Ko Rev13:12-14 inoti chii? Handiti inoti chichaita mabasa makuru ekunyengera vanogara panyika. Kana chikasaita mabasa chichishandisa zita ramambo Jesu ndiyani angachitevera? Zvino kana mambo Jesu vachiti such works shall be done in my name to deceive, why do u giv 100% trust to man? For deception to be effective in these last days the bible lays it bare that error will try to resemble truth that there will be a very thin line that only those who pay attention to detail in reading the word of God will survive. Ndosaka ini ndakanga ndotorwara because zvakandinetsa kuti kana maklandiwa asiri waMwari saka kuchine vanamati here. Asi ndakazoburitsirwa zvose when the Lord led me through the bible to understand the character of the beast. Remember satan is a spiritual being, more spiritual than you and me and akadonhedzwa kudenga negurusvusvu rengirozi rakapandukira Mwari. What do you think all those angels are doing? They used to operate in 1. they preach things of the earth as if it’s the heaven. the purpose is so that your mind dwell more on this kingdom than on the kingdom of Christ becoz He said my kingdom isn’t of this world. this they do so that they remove you from a state of preparedness that Christ finds you scrambling for earthly issues. 2.They preach the earth like heaven becoz their boss was chased away and doesn’t want you to go there, denga rake ndepano pasi. 3 They plant fear into you vachinyepa kuti munoteerwa nemweya yevakafa when the bible says the dead know nothing so that you would think you need them to survive. 5 They lie that they hold meetings with God so that they you tremble at the authority of the falsehoods they speak. 6Their lifestyles and that of Chrst are miles apart becoz they boast to us about the money that they now possess & the mansions yet Jesus said Mwanakomana wemunhu haana kana pekuisa musoro. Bible rese unongonzwa imba yemaparents ake bedzi even when He died and later went to heaven hapana kana pfuma yaJesu yakagovewa kunze kwehembe yake bedzi. 7Kupasridza kwake aisatita zvekushamisira kuti ”ini ndinomutsa vanhu, come for miracles kana kuti muzoita mari. 7 madisciples ese akafa rufui runorwadza hakuna kana akaita amass wealth yepanopasi inoshamisa. Remember Steven akatemwa nematombo, Jonh the baptist akachekwa musoro Pauil kunyange asati afa akamborohwa zvekusiiwa achinzi afa. peter was crucified upside down. all of them suffered for the kingdom. hakuna kana one wavo aiita mamafia padivi vachipiwa zita rekuti guardian angels meaning kuti who they will be guarding is a god. 8Christ’s mesage was about the fathewr and us, He never glorifioed Himself kunyange akatifira asi akazvidzikisira. These guys its about them nemadzimai avo vanobva vatonzi anaprophetess.9Peter was married but mukadzi wake haana kumbobvira anzi prophetess kana apostle. 10 Anointing harisi izwi raka popularizwa naJesu. Mweya mutsvene waisaitwa zbvekukandirwa vanhu vachiti “I receive!”. 11Profecy yaJesu nevese vari mubible yaisava yekuti urime fodya gore rino inoita sezvakaitika paya kuByo, uye aisataura nezvemasports saana bhora umo vanhu vanotemana vachitukana nekuimba zvinyadzi. 12 Profecy concentrated nekuudza vanhu zvidisa zvaMwari kwete zvidiso zvevanhu. Infact God relied more on telling ppl using prophets about coming events bcoz the bible had not been done in the form it is today whereby it even staters in Rev1:3 kuti blessed is he who readeth & understands the sayings of this prophesy, Which means now a true prophet of God should be able to interpret what is hidden in the prophetic writings of Rev. Have you ever wondered why maskandiwa always cleverly preach from book raKings achingotaura nezvemari yaiva naana Solomon and at times kuwanda kwezvipfuwo zvaAbraham naJob? 13 Vanodziidzisa kuti munofanira kunamata Mwari Baba kuti akusvitsei kuna mari baba. In other words munoda kusvitswa kuna mari saka Mwari is just a stepping stone to the real god anonzi mari. Pamusoro pezvizvi rangarira kuti kufa kwa Flint Given Matapure mapfupa ake akawonekwa atoparara kudivi rinopindira UFI muShowground durawall yet nyika yose payakamutsvaga haana kuwanikwa iye ari mumadziro a profet vanonhonga tsono. Sei asina kunhuwa zvekuti vanhu vanzwe vaipinda paUFI paakawora? Ukaziva izvi you shall also know kuti there’s now a marked increase mumabizare incidents muno muZimbabwe sezvinoita kuNigeria ever since vakomana ava vakasimuka. You will also no that it’s now an unwritten rule in Zimbabwe kuti every holiday records a minimum of 35 deaths yet ndovanhu pavanenge vakazorora kusina marush hours. The churches now in zimbabwe dzinoda sacrifice dzeropa kuti chimwari chishande mushe. From now onwards check the statistics I have given you uone kuti kunyepa here or tsvaga maprevious statistics 3years ago ema holidays uone kuti kana patofa vashoma it has to be 35, otherwise it’s supposed to be more. Ko since Israel Gumunyu aigara pedyo naprofet sei akanwa poison, sei papa vasina kumubatsira asati azviita? 16 Since vaChiweshe vaimbova Spiritual father vaprofet sei vairarama nemapiritsi ivo vaine mwana anogona kuwedzera 30years pamsoro pemakore awakatarirwa naMwari? Zviri kwauri kutsvaga izvi. Asi pakupedzesera dai ukandishora zvako asi wazviwanira mambo Jesu zvechokwadi. Ko kuzoti zvemashirts aana angel aakutengeswa auction $10 00. kufunga kwako ishirt here? 17 uwondesa vanhu i miracle yaJesu here. Vanhu pavanenge vachionda mafuta anenge achibva anoyendepi since pasina kana dikita ravanobuda. Jesu aimborapa vanhu kuuti vakasimba kana kuonda here? Mwari akati tose tiite miviri yakafanana here? Mubible mune mamiracle babies Isaac, Samuel, John the baptist and Christ himself vakazvarwa nemwedzi mingani? Since Sarah mai vaIsaac vakanga vakwegura Mwari akadii kuvanzwira tsitsi kuti vazvare Isaac kana in one hour? Chikonzero chamiracle baby akazvariswa mai vaya chaiva cheyi? Iwe unomuda here mwana anozvarwa kana ne ! week makandiwa vake vachiita ma9months? Zvaisava nyore here kuti mai maskandiwa ndivo vongopota vachingodinhedza vana ne 1day kuti basa rikasike kufamba. Lastly ndiyani arikupiwa mbiri nemamiracles aya amunotaura? Arikugara pamuromo yevanhu ndiJesu here kudarika makandiwa? Izvozvi enda paInternet uone kuti vanhu varikufarira kunzi mwana waprofet kwete waJesu uye vaakunamata mwari waprofet kwete ari kumsoro kudenga sezvakataurwa naJesu. Kungotaura zvaunoziva yet I can’t tel you of my experience nekuti haikubetseri, kana usingafungi nezvizvi

          • iwe

            This sermon is too long. Why don’t you apply for a job at your church? It looks like you like preaching. We don’t have time to read all this stuff. If you cant make your point in 4 to 5 sentences then you don’t have a point. Gud luck

          • waita hako shamwari

            thank you my brother for an eye opener .i read everything and it is naked truth. someone is complaining that it is too long! i am surprised that is why people always remain in darkness that is laziness. thank you again for the bread of life and i pray that The Lord Almighty seals your name in the book of life.Continue with this faith till you die .God bless you your word has touched someone who is sincerely looking for the truth

          • CCTM10

            mxxxm haaa Gamu ndiwe une yese mhani. Mwari avenewe.

          • fidza

            apa wapedza wena

          • Aron Hamukwaya

            Very nice post Gamuchirai. The only problem I have with what you said is the language. Can you please translate the parts in your mother tongue to English? What you have written here is so useful. We non speakers of your language as well want to know what you are talking about please
            THank you. Aron

          • fidza

            asi hauna kuverenga pavaiiti “taidzinga ma demoni nezita renyu, iye jesu wacho akati handikuzivei” using the name doesnt mean they are true, even jesu wacho says that handikuzivei kune vacho vaishandisa zita rake…

          • moss

            The problem is satan does not reveal his true identities when using men.i aint against u but i just wanna tell u that evil can disguise itself pretty well.ndosaka uchiona nyangwe vane zvikwambo varivo vane mbiri yekuenda kuchurch

          • fidza

            zimbo sorry to add, but iye jesu wacho anoti not all that say Lord Lord shall enter into heaven, zvanzi vanoti inga wani tai healer ne zita renyu wani and he tells them he doesnt know them, so he is letting you know that even false prophets can call the name and do miracles and still be unknown to jesus. I would rather look at the word and compare with their doctrine, coz we sometimes overlook doctrine and focus on miracles toti vanhu ndevechokwadi. Ini hangu personally i suspected him because of his pride, that was a bell whistle for me nekuti the word says Mwari resists the proud, mwari haangaiite double standards oti in his word haadi pride otuma a prophet ari prideful anoti you are poor because you are stupid etc.

          • CCTM10

            Gamu ndati vaudze mhani vanhu ava…..

        • moss

          rangarirai vana vasceva,muzita rajeso anonamatwa na pauro buda dhimoni.vaporofita venhema vachakurumbira

    • CCTM10

      Nothing will happen to you if you call a false prophet false. These are false prophets that Jesus warned of. We now have a high priest who goes before us and his name is Jesus. We don’t need anyone else.
      Be foolish if you want to be and you will miss heaven on their account.
      These men are liars, agents of the devil. Just look at how pompous they are?

    • Kwane

      Your distortion of Scriptures will lead you astray. The Scriptures say Satan has the capacity to change himself into an angel of light. You know not the Scriptures, and it shows in your tragic defense of these False Prophets and charlatans. Don’t you know that according to the Apostle John in the Bible that anyone who has come to saving knowledge of Jesus Christ has an Anointing, so much so they do not need anyone to ‘teach them’. Jesus has plainly taught that He will tell the false prophets that He never KNEW them, even when they will say to Him “Lord did we not in your name cast out many demons and heal many diseases? ” Jesus says he will say to them away from me you workers of iniquity. You are walking in the DARK if you think these ferocious wolves are the anointed of God. They may be ‘anointed’, but it is certainly not by the Spirit of God, the Holy One and Creator of the Universe. So I say to you repent and renounce this evil spirit which has obviously blinded you to the truth, lest you end up in Hell! You will stand before God one day and give an account!

    • Chuzie

      You’re very much informed boetie . . . thanx

  • 100 percent

    Itai Mushekwe ndizvo. Musade kumugopesa muZimbo journo wedu. I personally think this young man is among the best of his generation in Zimbabwe. ASK YOURSELF what makes a seasoned political journalist to write about complicated spiritual matters? Ko kana mwari arikumushandisa? Lets not be emotional, time will prove either this repoter or Makandiwa/Angel to be wrong. Otherwise Itai Mushekwe, please my brother never be fazed by negativities maybe you have a calling, because this article indeed opens a can of worms.

  • Thumbs up

    Leave Itai Mushekwe alone! Let GOD be the judge, chokwadi chichabuda pachena. Vakuru vanoti chisi hachieri musi wacharimwa. These days investigative journalism is hard to come by because, some journalists are on the payroll of some of these churches. Pamberi newe, I like your style itso!

  • Salad

    Iwe shamwari siyana nevanhu vamwari ava washaya nyaya here

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Ndidzo nyaya dzacho idzodzi dzekufumura mabasa asatan, arikunyepera kuita seaMwari. Regai ataure. Ini handisiyani navo, nekuti havanamati Mwari wandinonamata akasika denga nenyika asi chimwari chekuGhana chakadzingwa kudenga chikashayirwa nzvimbo chikakandirwa pasi. kana ndanyepa Jehovah ngavandirove neshamhu. musashandise zita raJehova pasina muchidefender nánga idzi

      • zimbo

        This is the 2nd time you are inviting shamu yedenga. The Bible says you can have what you say. Fasten your seat belts

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          Zimbo usatombondityira zvako kaana. Ndirikutorevesa. Rega ndidzokororezve, ndati kana ndichireva nhema kuti vakomana ava ma agents asatani Jehova Mwari ngavandirove. Ko chokwadi kana uchichiziva unotyirei kuchisapota nehupenyu hwako. Nditeerere hama, ini chimwari chevakomana ndochiziva uye Jehova ndinovaziva, saka kana ndichitaura ndinotaura nyaya dzandinoziva. Hondo yakatorwiwa nanhasi satan anombomiramira asi ari kungoita success yake kune vose vanokarira pfuma. kuno akatokundikana kare nesimba remuchinjiko, saka kana ndichitaura handingaite sewe usina chokwadi. Handiite fasten my seat belts, nekuti hondo haisi yangu but akandiponesa pachimwari chevakomana ava. Ndinoita fasten maseat belts eyi zvangu ndiri muna Jehova takabva muchikamu chekutyiswa icho. Iro bible rawafunga kuti wakota iro dai wairiverenga mushe uchiziva paane nguva, waitondikorokotedza nekuti ndakasunungurwa. Saka kwandiri hapachisina chinondibvisa parudo rwaMwari, kubva kunhamo kusvika kurufu. Chinonzi nhamo kupiwa mota nemari nasatan, zvaakambozama kutester nazvo ishe Jesu zvikashaya basa. Usandityire ufunge zvichemere iwe kana uchiri kunamata chausingazivi. Nekuti Rev21 Jonh the Revelator anotoona denga idzva nenyika idvza nekuti zvekutanga zvakanga zvapfuura pamwe chete navose vakaparidzirwa vakaisa pfungwa dzavo panyika yekutanga. Vasina kuberekwa kutsva zvisina nyama neropa, havana kuwanirwa nzvimbo, mugove wavo uri pamwechete nechimwari chevakomana ava vaviri vavakaisa panzvimbo yaJesu. Zvicheme iwe uwanire zororo mweya wako

          • zimbo

            unowanza zvekutaura.
            Rom 14:4 says “Who are you to condemn someone else’s servants? Their own master will judge whether they stand or fall. And with the Lord’s help, they will stand and receive his approval”

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            Ndinowanza zvekutaura kwauri usina hukama nechokwadi, asi kune vanoponeswa ndinoisa chiyedza kuti vazviwanire nzvimbo panouya muponesi. Kune wakaipa ndinowanza zvekutaura asi kuna Mwari vandati kana ndichinyepa vandiparadze ndinoita basa ravakandiraramisira paruoko rwemuurayi ari kuitisa vanhu masaramusi amurikuti miracles. Kusvika Jehova mbune vandizorodza handizorore kana kunyarara nechokwadi chavakandiratidza. Inga ndakuudza kuti profet wako anotondiziva takatoita dvd rakabatsira vekuponeswa. Sezvazvaiva mumazuva aNoah kuti vashomanene ndivo vakateerera Jesu vakati ndizvo zvazvichava mumazuvas ekupedzisira. Vese vasinganzvere sewe munokota bible selectively will let the light pass and follow the crowd, forgeting that the way is narrow and very few are to chose it. Hamusati maona mashura gara pasi urave the book of Revelation you will learn that these guys are going to increase and perfom greater mesmerisms. Chapter 1:3 inotokuudza kuti , vakakomborerwa vanorava nekunzwisisa kuporofita kwebook iri, meaning the book of Revelation. Pandakapunyuka muruoko rwevanyengeri ava vasati vakatadza kundiitira miracle death nekuda kwaJehova uye vakazama kuti ndipenge zvikaramba that’s when I started to love and read the book of Revelation and threw away their satanic dvd’s anotaura kuti ”ministry yedu hatingoponesa chete tinouraya futi! kana usingauraye hausi muporofita”. With the power of the truth and love for God ndinotowanza zvekutaura nekuti zvine mumwe pakati peva shoma wazvinobetsera asiri iwewe. Iwe enderera mberi unamate chaprophet isarudzo yako. Asi vamwe should pray, reaserch and fast whilst thinking whether ndingori benzi ringango tanga kungotaura kuti ndinoziva zvinhu izvi pasina chandinoziva. Kunevose vachatsanya nekurava God will open their hearts to receive the truth of heaven and get the shock of their lives hoping kuti havazosanganiswa nezvandakasangana nazvo ini nekuti vamwe vangafe vamwe vakafenda, vamwe vakapengeswa. Satan is really cruel and for allowing themselves to be used in this grand evil project makandiwa, angel, chipoyera and company are just as cruel as their master. Make no mistake nomater tumaverse twaungatrye kuzvi justifier natwo the Lord is going to apply mutongo wakafanira pavanhu ava namabasa avo, uye vose vakasiya nzira vakanyengerwa nekublinger, blinger kwemashura, nepfuma zhinji. Go ahead ignore the warning, say all evil you want against me, let God be my judge of all i have said. Unoziva kana wakaita ushamwari nerufu hautsiurike uchinzwa kunyange ndaisa upenyu hwangu patambo kuti pamwe nenyasha ubatsirike. Chinotsvaka rufu rwechipiri mauri chinokukonzeresa kushora nekunyomba kunyange uri kunyatsoona kuti hazviite kuti ndishingairire zvakadai ndichikunyeperai nekutsvaka kurasiswa kwenyu. Musiwo haurambe wakavhurwa every minute that we spite the truth is delivering a seal to our fate. Ndimi makangwara, isu tiri marombe aJerhova asingade miracle money, miracle babies, miracle shirts, matauro eminana, netumabhenguru

          • zimbo

            too long. no time to read this. sorry

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            please find no time to read it, ppl had important chores to do during Noah’s time too and they ignored instead of investigating unobvei ukainvestigator zvinondibatsirei inini pane kungoti iwe uitirwe zvakanaka naMwari. It’s Christ who died for u and not me, so if u think u can spite me by trying to tire me out unoirasa. Enda neupenyu hwako kunaJesu ini handineyi tuka uzvonda uite zvese but give your life to the one worth trusting who is Christ Jesus. Ignore His warnings at your own peril and continue trusting in man as I used to do

          • Ndori

            Zvakubuda manje mavideos akuwanda

  • Vachihera vekwaChihota

    Tamba nezvimwe chikomana siyana nemaProphets edu aya ziva zvemhiri kwemakungwa kwawakatizira

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Maporofita enyu ndeenyu, dai ari aMwari zvaiva nani. Anotyisa ikoko kwenyu kwete kwaJehova. Kana uine nharo enda unovaudza kuti ndati ndevenhema uye vanonamata chimwari chakadzingwa kudenga, vachinyengera vanhu vachiisa nyika muruoko rwemuvengi waMwari. Musatyisidzire vana vaMwari namatai mega nánga dzine masutu nemabibles idzo. Murikutamba naMwari varume Ishe Jesu vava pedyo muchijoina hondo dzamusingazive. He-e siyana nazvo siyana nazvo regaika Jehova vapindire voga. Tsvakai Mwari achawanikwa varume mapofita enyuaya ka aya. Musazoti hamuna kuyambirwa.

  • Mistake vharazipi

    That is a BIG mistake to judge the man of God siyana nazvo mumwe wangu

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Kudefender zvamusingazive is even the biggest mistake for the judgment that God shall pronounce upon these satanic agents shall also fall upon their followers. Itai will have a reward of trying even though without his knowledge to expose deep satanic agents masquerading as prophets of God. Hatityiswe nemoto yemapepa takatengwa neropa rinokosha kana makandiwa anozviziva kuti kutamba zvake asi nguva apo Ishe vanoratidzwa achamhanya pamwechete nababa vake nevana vake vacxchitiza kubva pamberi paiye unouya nesimba guru, uyo zita rake varikutambisa vachiita mari naro nekunyengera kukuru

      • zimbo

        Iwe ndiwe uriku defender a secular newspaper. Ko kana uri mukristu wechokwadi why are you being so judgmental? You seem to be more eager to believe a secular newspaper report than the words of men of God. What makes you so confident that a secular newspaper is telling the truth? Don’t you owe it to other Christians to give them benefit of doubt until proven guilty? Why condemn before proving guilt?

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          @ Zimbo, muzivi wenzira yeparuware ndiye mufambi wayo. Uyu weNewspaper uyu ari kungoconfirmer wo zvatagara tichitoziva. Profet vakoiwe vanotondiziva ini. hamenowo kuti urikumiramira uchifunga kuti pakatadzwa namwari wavo iwe ndiwe shasha yacho? Uyu anyorawo hake asi ini ndinonyatsoziva chokwadi zvekuti ndikakubvumira kundinyaradza ndinenge ndatotadzira Mwari. Iwe, Zimbo ukati denga ndere blue hausi kucondemner denga urikungotaura zvariri. Asina maziso ezvaunoona ndiye anoti uri kucondemner denga nekuti maziso auinawo haana. Dzikama zvako uzvitsvakire Jesu nguva iripo. Iyi hondo iyi titori nayo kulevel yaana mwari naana profet vako, asi kana wadawo hako kuti sika nayo enderera mberi nekuti pamwe urikudya nazvo. I again appeal that between you and me someone is very wrong and for some reason defending evil, I wish God would quickly judge between us. I don’t want to convince you if you have chosen to advance man’s cause disguised as God’s cause with your full knowledge. Ko unovengereiko Mwari zviri pachena nhai iwe? Usanyepere chivindi chausina panyaya iyi. Stand between it only if you really know what you are talking about. Ko udzazve mwari wemaprifita ako aite action nhai Zimbowe-e. Wanetswa neiko handiti mwari wacho anesimba rekukuitisai mota nedzimba, miracle money nemamiracle babies? Ko mutumeka auye kuno nhai iwe. Ndakanzi ndichaita maperembudzi nemumwe more than 2 years ago. Nanhasi maperembudzi acho hameno kuti ari kufamba nespeed yakaita sei. In fact God has worked wonders in my life ever since the day ndakapromiswa maperembudzi. Imboteedzai tione vakuru, zvinenge zvirikubhadhara kwanhasi

          • zimbo

            Rom 14:4
            “Who are you to condemn someone else’s servants? Their own master will judge whether they stand or fall. And with the Lord’s help, they will stand and receive his approval”

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            Unogoti with the Lord’s help seiko ivo vari masatanists nhaiwe? If you say Makandiwa’s god is the god you worship whom I know. then they have already received his approval. Because the same trick he tried to use on Jesus he did with them and they agreed. For your own info their master is now satan. Is it condemning you kana uchinzi Fred Zimbo ndikati Baba vako ndiva Zimbo? Those guys unless they repent on what they are doing to fool the whole country and all will meet the full wrath of the Lord. Kana uine zvicalender nezvi bantana nezvibhenguru zvake utori nachimwari chacho pauri

    • CCTM10

      kikiki, uri mistake chaiyo, man God upi ipapa, musachipisa Ishe wedenga mhani.

  • @ Charles wakarasika sahwira these are true man of God

  • Chimbwido

    Beware! lest you commit the unpardonable sin….

  • Gamuchirai Madzinga

    Musatyisisidzire vana vaMwari imi! Iwe taura nhau sezvazviri. ana Shingirayi Chirume naana Mudzanire ava havasi Mwari uye havasi vaMwari. Mira usingatyi ufumure chokwadi, God will stand and defend you against all their satanic pronouncements and curses. Kana paine anenharo macurses ese avanoda kukuisira iwe Itai ngaaunzwe kwandire, nekuti ndinoziva chokwadi uye kuti ndinonamata Jehova Mwari wekumusoro akasika denga nenyika kwete chimwari chevanyengeri chakarehwa nezvacho mubook raRevelations icho. Hatidi vanhu vanotamba nezita raMwari verse rakanzi touch not the anointed iro ndere vana vaIsraeri kwete rekushandisa kudefender vanyengeri. Nyika ino yapinda jambwa rekujoina vanorwa naMwari. Ana makandiwa naana Angel naana chipoyera nevamwe vanyengeri vose asigns kunevana vaMwari dzekuti Ishe Jesu vava pedyo nekuuya. The judgment that God will give upon lucifer shall also be upon his agents ana makandiwa and upon their children vanongoti touch not the anointed, touch not the anointed vachimonyorora magwaro. Mirai panaJesu vanotenda kunaJesu vanotenda kunánga dzine mabibles nema sutu momira panánga dzenyu. Handityi rimwe simba kunze kwaMwari vakasika denga nenyika. Musandityire, Jehova vangu ndinovaziva, endai munoudza chimwari chamakandiwa kuti ndati nguva yekuparadzwa kwacho iri kuswedera, uye kuti matricks acho vamwe takamabata nekuda kwenyasha dzaIshe Jesu. Anenzeve ngaanzwe atsvage Jesu nguva duku ichipo.

    • mwana wa major

      has it occured to you yhat we are sons and daughters of Major, if it did
      not let me bring the point home. this is no threat but Do you think
      what you are saying is not enouigh to anger us? man, we are capoable of
      tracing you and do what ever we want with you, but wer are not, think what you say before you say it. And one more thing leave our Prophets alone

      • pshumba

        Kutsamwa kwakanzi ndekwa mwari kwete kwemunhu. We shouldn’t revenge but God will avenge. That becomes a thing of the flesh if you are truly devout chritian. you must know that the prophets have become public figures because they go on TV, newspapers etc. so it right for to question their holiness. for some of us were taught to pray directly to God through Jesus and the Holy spirit. For when the Temple ripped and it was proclaimed that nothing is hidden a everyone, men and women can talk to God not only through Priests and Prophets. Takapiwa simba kare rekutewura tega as individuals and can no longer rely on prophets like in the days of Jacob.

        • mwana wa major

          so are you saying prophets have come to be of no effect to the church and people? remember Christianity is not a static thing but rather a dynamic, which changes and is alive, if u read eph you will learn that some he gave to be apostles, some teachers,some evangelists some prophets for the perfection and edification of the saints brother, we make our request known to God direct as u said but remember that God says f there is a prophet among you i re3veal myself to him thru dreams, and surely God does nothing unless he reveals it to his servants the prophets

      • Semhalo

        Proof is there to all from what you say. Muri mamafia and what you call prophets are your cult leaders.

      • Gamuchirai Madzinga

        You sound so pathetic. Mwana wa major threatening Mwana waMwari. So you are angry do you think ndinoda kukufadza. Ndinotsvaga kufadza munhu here kana Mwari. Come and do what ever you want to please your evil apetite and god. Are you major’s god that you want to avenge on his behalf? Asi unonyadzisa kana ini ndichi challenger chimwari chaprofet iwewo hako munhu wondi threatener? Chimwari chaprofet chaicho ndinochiziva chakatombozama hondo yauri kuda kujoiner iyi, chikakundikana. Dai dzisiri nyasha dzaMwari ndisiko. Iwewo zvako pawakati mha ndiwe woda kundinyararidza kwandakabva nehondo iyi unokuziva. Inga ndati kana ndichireva nhema Mwari vakasika denga nenyika ngavandiuraye wani? Indava muchirwa hondo dzamusingazivi imi? Zvisinei kana uchiziva zvirikuitika seni asi uchizvipira kunyengera vanhu nekunamata satan handinyari kukudurira kuti Jehovah Mwari vekumusoro kudenga vakupe sezvavachapa papa vako. You are toooo small for this battle zvese nehusatan hwawakuparader pano paforum hauna kana door. Takarasima kudefender satanisim nekuda pfuma. Ishe Jesu varikuuya. Ini handikutuke asi ndinomhura chimwari chako chaprophet chaunonamata. Jehovah Mwari ndivo ngavarwire zita ravo sezvavakandiita paruoko rwechimwari chamunonamata. Kana zvinovengana naMwari zvichifadza iwe kanganwa nekufadzwa neni. Kana zvinoda Jehovah zvichigumbura iwe kubva uchafa nebp, nekuti Jehova havana kundiponesera kunyarara. Zviri nani ndifire Jehova pane kuraramira satan. Dzikama zvako handityi munhu ndinmotya Jehova nekuti vakandiratidza kubata kweruoko rwavo nechokwadi cheshoko ravo chekluti vazhinji vachauya vakahwanda nezita ravo. I don’t care even if you are the president of the USA, I don’t fear you for you ddn’t create kana svosve zvaro. Judgment awaits iwe, chimwari chamajor, major wacho, neni saka ndinokuvhundukei? The best that you can do is to tell chimwari chamajor nekuti ukapindira yachakarwa nenyama neropa unotondisekesa. Kunyange zvakadaro Jehova vanouya vasinganonoki kuzomisa matakanana aya ose.

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          kkkkkkkkk, zvinopisa tsitsi, kubangonziwo mwana wamajor kwaakuti takarasima kuda kunyaradza mwana Jesu. Zvino major anomira nedzake pamberi pechigaro chaMwari kuzoti kanyanawo kake kachaita sei? Asi zvakaoma vakomana, kusiyawo here Jesu kwaakunozviti mwana wachakuti, munhu chaiye akaverenga vhangeri reruponeso? Usanonoke kuita nyaya dzako, Jehovah vangangokutangira….kkkkkkkkkk. Zvese zvaitwa zvapera utsvage chakavanzika chekuponeswa chiri muna mambo Jesu.

        • Emmanuel Tirivashe

          I enjoyed this debate. Christian faith is not blind fanatism, 1John 4:1 “Dear friends, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether
          they are from God, because many false prophets have gone out into the world”. By Testing every spirit, the bible means we shall test the spirit in line with the word of God. Thus, the debate is not about the person of the so called prophets but about the spirit behind their actions. Blind fanatism breeds cults and hero worshipers but a carefull and prayerfull study of the word produces a God fearing christian. No one has the right to intimidate others in the name of God. If Makandiwas prophetic power is from Jehova, Jehovah will fight for his name. Gamuchirai, I like your courage and if your testimony is true, God will fight for you. Do not be intimidated, ko mwana wa Major, kana iye Major Chiiko pamberi pa Jehova. Ko Major vaipo here pakasikwa Nyika. If Major is operating out side the word of God, he will perish with his money.

          • Mwana waMwari

            Amen, my brother. And to Gamuchirai, thank you for your postings. I am enjoying the expose’ yawatipa hama yangu. Mwari wekudenga, Jehovah El Shaddai ave newe. Please continue to expose zvakavanzika. We need to know the truth. Let it come out, if Makandiwa is a man of God, zvichangobuda futi pachena, so why does mwana waMajor worry? Instead , ngaafare kuti the truth is out . Asi kana kuri kunyepa, ngaatye !! May I remind fellow christians kuti hapana akafira mumwe except Jesus Christ.

          • minana

            ko iwewe wanetswa nei nevanhu vauri kuti masatanist ava iwe usiri musatanist waitei kana chakaipa kana chakanaka ,hapana and the bible says usatanga wabvisa kadanda kari muziso memumwe usati wabvisa zidanda riri muziso mako handiti.ko kana ivava vari masatanist chiudzai vanhu kwekuenda ka kusina masatanist acho plus hapana munhu anoziva musatanist iye asiri musatanist pane kwamunosangana kwawakamuzivira ka ko kana pasina wakazviziva sei akomana zivai zvamunotaura kwete kungoti kana muguta mazisadza nenyemba motanga kurotomoka zvisina basa handiti ka

          • Mwana waMwari

            I don’t get you. Ndepapi pandanongedza kuti nhingi mu satanist?

      • moss

        how come a child of God would think of tracing and doingWHATEVER HE WANTS TO DO WITH ANOTHER.yes u may deal with him but that would be DEVILISH.Just tell the Almighty to trace anything for u and do not use your own hand to deliver judgement

    • Mwana waMwari

      Thanks Gamu. Ko nhai, uyu Shingirayi Chirume ndeupi uyu?

  • pmakoni

    Handingati ndevamwari kana kuti hazvisizvamwari nekuti handizvizivi handina proof. mwari havasati vandtitaurira kudaro. But I would not join what I don’t know. and not through peer pressure or as a ‘social norm’. it needs a spirit of discernment and good listening to self. we will wait and time will tell. the day of judgement will tell. the truth will be known at the big gates of heaven or hell.

  • leeangel

    hapana kana proof apa tipeiwo zvakazara. please stop wasting our time, with technology today anyone can fake anything. zvekuti akati akarefer hapana kana conversation yake Dennis na Prophet Boateng saka hatidi kunzwa nhema dzake isu

  • Cde Chinodhuukadhuuka Zoraunye

    Lies!,Lies!,Lies! and more Lies! Bring out substantive evidence not fake e-mails asi wava Snowden here? This paper always wants to increase their hits by fabricating stories that are unfounded and figments of their imaginations “a story told by an idiot …..signifying nothing”. Iwe Itai zvawabvunza iye pastor wako wekuSouth Africa waregerei kubvunza the other side? Hauone here kuti hapana link napastor wakoon the whole issue. Iwe zvauri chana chevhu huya ubvunze wakasununguka kana kuuya kuservice uzvionere kushanda kwesimba rwaMwari. Tipe dzimwe nyaya dzakanaka kwete mazhing zhong auri kunyora aya.

  • GRANT

    Hapana kana evidence svinu apa, tibvirei apa mapenzi evanhu. WE LUV YOU MAJOR AND MAKANDIWA!!!

  • TREXX

    They try to stop the work of God, nxaaaaaa by fire by power ticharamba takabatirira Pama prophets edu!!!! MAJOR NDINI!!!

    • Mwana waMwari

      Batirira pana Jesu, kwete pamunhu.

  • Karikoga Gumiremiseve

    Zvinongoshamisa kuti paBit rereligion pangori na Prophet Angel na Prophet Makandiwa chete. Ndivo chete vamaona vakakodzera kungonyorwa nezvazvo. scandal irikuitika kuRome hamuna basa nayo yakakunakiraika? Munoreva here kuti Zimbabwe yese ndivo vakakodzerwa kunyorwa mumapepanhau chete? Ini ndavabigger kunyangwe zvangu ndiri wehondo yeruponiso asi varikutendeutsa vanhu vazhinji ende varikuponeswa vanorwara saka hapana chakaipa apa. Uri iwe waponeswa paurwere kana watendeuka haufare here? Anhu wee siyayi yaitebasa raMwari imi munotaura nezvaMwari kunge munoziva maitiro ake ,bhaibheri racho mutorimaboora ngoma zvenyu. Tererai varume ava vachiparidza zvimwe mungatendeuka.

  • Cde Shela Mabhuzu

    Kana wasvotwa rutsa zvima e-mails zvenhema chete. Haisi ivestigative journalism iyo kurasika nokuti hauna chokwadi chenyaya yako. Tevedzera vana Amanpour udzidzire zvimwe ungabatsirika. Tava kutoziva kuti svondo rega rega maProphets maviri aya anenge arimo mupepa renyu kuitira kuti zvibodzwa zvenyu zvimire zvakanaka. Tendaiwo vakomana mukuluma nevanhu vaMwari but this time haulume.

  • Mwana waMwari

    Thanks itai for trying to dig deeper into this issue. However, you have not shown any evidence pane zvawanyora izvi, tell us more and show us evidence yacho coz we want to be informed. As for vanhu vari kuti “touch not my annointed ones”, havazive where to apply that verse. there is no verse in the bible that says prophets and pastors should not be scrutinised, in fact, the Bible encourahes us to test every spirit and examine those who claim to be prophets in order to separate true prophets frm false prophets. If these guys are geniune, what have they to fear, let them be scrutinised and be found true!! Unless vaine chekuhwandisa. Gold does not fear heat and acid , but fake gold does. Anything that is of God Jehovah should be tested and found to be so, Mwari havana chavanotya kana kuvanza, so please my brother, go ahead with your investigations and give us facts. Asiwo ka shamwari, usangotinyorera ma headlines asina zvaakatakura, taneta nazvo.

  • Annamore

    Ko muporofita anoadvertiser papepa renyu pamusoro apo hamumbonyora nezvake wani? Nokuti anokupaika mari? Ngwarai vakomana kupepe uko.Hecho Itai!

  • cde Chakanyuka

    Musabata vakazodzwa vaMwari munozvirovesa neshamhu yaMware….

  • Semhalo

    Touch not the annointed. What????? LOL

    • Mafirakureva

      Mafirakureva
      We hear Makandiwa and Angels are regular visitors kudam rekuDarwendale every Friday and Saturday kwavanoita chamunyurududu vachipihwa masimba emunana. Itai keep up the good work in journalism.

  • Edgar

    Foolish indeed! What did Prophet Boateng say about the fetish priest? What did the fetish priest say about Prophet Boateng? No evidence whatsoever to ascertain his claim. And you take the word of a struggling pastor seeking attention to be true. He wants BIG people to comment so that he joins the limelight, NO, it will not happen. Imagine if Obama was to say he is disappointed in me, someone in a Zimbabwean township on CNN; before night falls reporters will be jostling at my gate. It is the business of SMALL people to badmouth BIG people. Half the guys in the townships will tell you a BMW X6 someone is driving has no power compared to a Merc ML63, but look who is talking. Just a case of sour grapes. He should go about his business quietly, and the media should stop being so gullible to entertain every story. I know the News Editor will be breathing down yo neck asking for your stories but come on!

  • Tonderai

    Mr (s) reporter your article is very shallow and lacks research and logic reasoning. Did the two prophets started prophesying when they met Prophet Boateng ‘NO’ bcz they were already prophesying, have u checked who the spiritual father of Prophet Boateng is? U didn’t, the last time i checked his spiritual father was once mentioned in one of your articles some time ago that this so called fettish guy you talk about that he is one of the respectable man of God. Do your research very well. havajaotrea. maveaasea, lisketi kovoti, baracasso. u r misinforming the nation but that is not going to move true spiritual sons and daughters of Senior Major and Senior General. U have exposed yourself and u know what it means if u are exposed.

    • Mwana waMwari

      Izvi zvemaSpiritual Fathers zvinowanika pa verse ipi muBible? Ndibatsireiwo. Ndinongoverenga nekunzwa vanhu vachitaura nezvazvo asi hapana verse yandati ndamboona inotaura kuti tivenemaSpiritual Fathers. All i know is that once a person accepts Jesus Christ as their saviour, they become God’s child. Zvaana Papa nanaGrandpapa zviri papi. Please ndibatsireiwo. Ndatenda in advance.

  • Yola

    One of the signs of a genuine ministry is that it is always facing assaults and attacks such as these. The devil does not waste time attacking powerless and ineffective ministries but will obviously work overtime to discredit the likes of UFI and Spirit Embassy. Nonetheless, we stand firm knowing that Christ has already established His church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Kana simba raakupera ministry inongo mhanya paGhana kana paNigeria yonotora rimwe, taura hako. Ndoomhando yajesu wacho, maroots e church yake ari outside maborders. Achiparidza vhangeri rinonongedza kuna iye nemukadzi wake, achitengesa annointing

      • Yola

        Asi wakambotumwa kuenda kuGhana kana kuNigeria kwacho? Tipe evidence yekuti wakatengeserwa anointing?

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          In this case u can simply chose to be ignorant by choice when u really know that the chain of your Boateng, Dunken Williams and Benson Idahosa are all from Ghana. Interestingly Kwaku Bonsam hails from the same, when at the same time u ballistically hold Boateng in high esteem telling all that when he comes to Zimbabwe satan runs away, when in his own country Kwaku does what he wants. Wakanganwa here kuti anaChipoyera vakauya taibvisa mari yekuvapa kana vapedza maservices kuti tisarege vachienda ”ne annointing”. Dambudziko nderekuti kana zvichiitika munhu unenge wakaputirwa pfungwa. Dai isingatengeswe saka taimupirei mari yekuti as a ministry ku ufi tisare ne annointing yake? Even if you chose to be ignorant God knows the truth has passed through you and for reasons known to you, you chose to side with pretending not to know. Iwe hauzvizive kuti kuNigeria is in Africa the home yechinamato chamakukuza ichi? Chamwari anoita zvebhora nenhamba dzezvitupa. Bhaibheri rinoisa pachena kuti ”chenjererai kuti kurege kuva nemunhu uchakurasisai Mtt7 and 24, that you don’t get caught up in satan’s web of deception. Yet you act sekunge makanzwa kuti satan anedenga. Jesu akati ”they will come in my name”, and it’s happening before your very eyes. Tozviziva izvi kuti ndezva satan. Muri kumirizika nekuti makanyengwa moyo by the love of materiality. Satan promissed you houses, cars nerwese rugare pano panyika matokanganwa kuti akambozviita kunaJesu. Tsamwai but chokwadi hechi. Musazonyepa kuti hamuna kumbochiona kana kuchinzwa. Paunonzi ”Receive” iwe uchidaidzira kuti ”I receive!!”, unenge uchi recever chii? Izvozvi uchati Holy Spirit, baba imiii. Sekunge Jesu ndozvaakambodzidzisa kuti Holy Spirit inokandwa mudenga nemunhu ari kumberi kwenyu imi monhonga semasweets. God shall not remain silent forever and no ignorance shall be defence. Tsvaga hako zvekutaura nekuti wakabirwa havi yekuda chokwadi nemuvengi waMwari wowomirira kudefender mazuva ose uyo.

          • Muzungu

            Idahosa is not from Ghana.
            Your post is hard to read because it is too long plus your thoughts are mixed up and confused. May be if you write short posts we can try to make sense of what you saying. Right now its just buckets and buckets of hogwash. A cup of hogwash is ok. But buckets?

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            Benson Idahosa who passed away and owned a university in Ghana ndewekupi? Oh yes, buckets of hogwash! It’s not meant for you. Leave it for those who read hogwash nekuti shoko remuchinjikwa upenzi kunevanoparadzwa asi isimba kunevana vaMwari. Inga unoreasoner kwazvo Muzungu ndakanga ndakadaro ndiri mwaprofet ndisati ndava benzi raJesu

          • waita hako shamwari

            amen isu tirikunzwa mharidzo wamwe wachiti its too long to read

  • Zenda-Ndini

    Itai is ok as long as he is reporting what Pastor-N’ganga Moyo did and said. Where he goes off into the ditch is when he offers his own silly opinions eg when he calls prophetic prediction fortune telling. If he’s never looked at the inside of a Bible its better to shut up than talk abt things you know nothing abt.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      when Itai calls it ”fortune telling” he is not off line for even you who want to call it ”prophetic prediction” say so without any ecclesiastical proof.

      • Zenda-Ndini

        Do you know what ecclesiastical means? Don’t just use big words whose meaning you don’t know just to impress. How does one go about finding “ecclesiastical proof”? #trying.hard.not.to.laugh

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          ko zvino tsananguraika imi mashasha. wariti big word kunaani?

          • Zenda-Ndini

            what is ecclesiastical proof? (I know its hard for you but try to answer with no more than 5 sentences!)

          • moss

            silly.what about if it needs more than that to explicitly convey its true meaning.if u are not patient with descriptions,off u go my brother

    • CCTM10

      indeed this is fortune telling, you might need to google the meaning if you don’t agree. And don’t be calling him silly, especially if you are claiming to be a Christian….. Is that the spirit of God telling you to say that or is it the devil???

  • Andy

    Why doesn’t Itai wait until he has finished the investigation? Why jump the gun with info that doesn’t conclusively prove anything? Where is the smoking gun? We still don’t know whether these allegations are true or not. There is no smoking gun. Was Itai just rushing to print to create a little buzz for himself so that people can say how good a journo he is? Crap!

  • Gamuchirai Madzinga

    thumbs up to you my dear brother. Mwari vakuitire zvakanaka nekuva objective. Vanhu vanoda ku kavhiridza nyaya dzavasingazive nemathreats asina basa. The word told us kuti many of these guys shall arise before the coming of the Lord.

    • Andy

      I did not threaten anybody. I asked several legitimate questions, the most important being: where is the smoking gun? You know what – there is none! Which makes this “investigative report” a pure sham and total waste of time

      • Gamuchirai Madzinga

        To you let me apologise Andy for the word threats. I was coming from an argument that was a bit heated. My problem Andy is that I am a victim of these things. And I know exactly what is going on behind the scenes. If you followed my arguments you would find that I said if all I am saying is not true the Lord, Jehova, Creator of heaven and earth should deliver a heavy punishment upon my life. i say this not as a joke for I know what God can do, but since these things are a matter of life and death to you my breathren you might see that i am for the love of God sincerely trying to communicate a truth that will be hard to swallow to a lot of you. Though not even one might listen, I’m doing it so that on judgment day I might stand before the Lord clean of the blood of any of my brethren. So u find that my argument is not much based on what this journalist has writen but on what I have known already & the shocking experience I have undergone. Andy my brother if my intention is to discredit a truely ordained Man of God and cause you guys to be lost then surely let me be cursed and let the Lord make me an example of the most miserable life that humanity can be made to suffer. ChiKristu chapindirwa newakaipa mwana wamai vangu. Nguva yatiri ngatinyatsozverai nekuongorora magwaro nechiporofita chiri mubible about end time events. I was busy praising the so-called prophets not knowing that the events Christ prophesied were getting fulfilled right before our eyes that many shall arise claiming to be sent by Him kuti varasise vazhinji. Ini ndaida “profet” makandiwa and was still a member even when he introduced us to Angel achangobva ku Diaspora muna 2010. I had no reason to suspect kuti he coukld be an agent of evil until God Himself created an occasion yekuti ndizvionere ndega. What I know is far much deeper than all this guy or any other has writen. And for that I was suposed to have been strangled, killed in an accident or gone mad according to some arrangements that had been made. But my brother in heaven there’s a God whose name these guys are abusing, a God who even if they fool the whole world will stand true to His word. That God protected me and did put to shame the god makandiwa, angel, chipoyera and company are serving. The problem with last day events as i discovered ndatiza neupenyu from UFI is that error will try as much as possible to resemble truth that only those who pay particular attention to God’s word especially to the neglected books of Daniel and Revelation on top of Matt7 and 24. Satan is not a fool, he has had more experience than all of us he has used the bible to steal his way into the hearts of many by pretending to be working for God. He knows we want money, cars, houses and all goodies on this earth so he has devised his gospel along those lines like what he did with Christ kuti if you bow down to me i will give you all these. My advise is my dear brother fast and pray hard not for cars and houses but now to understand the prophetic books of Rev and Daniel. I tell you once you sincerely begin to do that the Lord will open some shocking truth to you and makandiwa’s god will pick you from the congregation and might try even to have you ordained a pastor and be given material benefits or whatever to stop you from discovering the real truth. Infact unonzwa makandiwa aakuti ”anointing inoziva enemy yayo”, ndiwe unenge watoo enemy. I can not tell you all that happened to me but as i speak to u now God knows I carry scars of the nasty encounter, that God did let happen so that I would see the evil behind what we think are great miraculous works. To get these scars I refused a car, a house and other luxuries to be ordained a minister ku UFI. In short mwana waamai Mwari ngavakuchengetedze as you seek for His truth and trust in Him and Him alone. I see your comment is quite innocent driven more by the desire to know than mere malice as most of the guys do nowadays who have been enveloped with the same spirit that blinded people during the days of Noah to disregard God’s warning following after the strong pull of that time’s favourite gospel. The road is narrow and a handfull are going to opt for it, during time yaNoah only 8 ppl got saved & Christ said as it was during that time so shall it be with these last days. I repeat again kana ndichinge ndichireva nhema chokwadichokwadi Jehova ngavandipe murango wakaomarara kwazvo. There’s lies, blood, arranged accidents and all sorts of evil done in this game behind the scenes. These guys have sold their souls to the enemy of God and unfortunately the same fate that will befall them shall come upon all who now worship the god of angel and company rather than Baba varikumsoro kudenga as was directed by Chrst. I escaped wth my life and now even if i die will be at peace wth my Creator because akandiponesera paruoko runesimba urwu kuti ndiudzewo vashoma vangateerera kuti vanamate iye oga wekudenga, vbasingasanganise kutochinja mazita vachizvipa emunhu iye Jesu achiti Chenjerai kuti kurege kuva nemunhu angakurasisai

        • Andy

          ok so we are in agreement that this report is a sham.
          I cant comment on your experiences. Don’t you think its asking too much for you expect us to believe your story abt your experiences at UFIC when we don’t know anything abt you except the name you give us here (which we don’t even know if its for real or not). If your story is true, why not publish it here on Nehanda Radio. Send it to the editor I’m sure he would love it.

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            Andy it’s dificulty to tel ppl the truth that they hate. It’s up to u 2 interogate my story & see what my motive cld be. I have done what to me is the greatest show of where i am coming from, in that I appealed 2 u and all that let anyone who doubt pray with me that Our heavenly Father deals with me 7fold ruthlessly if I am lying. If my motive is any other than warning ppl as was done by Christ against hyenas coming in sheep’s clothing then let me be extremely cursed. Now if I say this to God here and you still think doing it your way makes me more credible then I surrender. I have done my part. U tel me tht the story has to be on Nehanda yet you are rubbishing what they are publishing. I am not saying these things merely to believed becoz truth doesn’t change becoz it’s been refused or accepted, it remains truth. What do u think is my agenda, to merely rubbish Makandiwa? For what? I do have so much to do in life my brother. But i believe the reason why makandiwa failed to kill me with his satanic powers was becoz God wanted me to warn those who can be warned. I shal say no more. Noah did just as much but becoz he was a minority, a nonentity who spoke against what ppl loved nobody listened. I also don’t condemn this report for that he did it in a way not favourable to us all doesn’t make it a shame. That it’s a shame is your opinion and I respect it but don’t subscribe to it, simply becoz since I know makandiwa and his pals I’m biased towards there being exposed for souls to be saved.

  • Frank

    These prophets cannot be defended, their powers, money, spiritual father, miracle babies, weight loss, zvitauro zvewhite, sudden rise to firm, what is so special about the 2, i wonder. You journos like Itai tsvakai data, or you want Baba Jukwa to assist you in uncovering of the secret mountain these so-called Pastors are standing on. Keep it up Itai at least you have freshened our minds.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      taura hako Frank.

  • lo

    haiwa!!!!!! mareporter musade kunyepera the nation netunyaya tusina kana proof . anyone can create an emaii pamwe ndiwe reporter futi waka creater kuti nyaya yako ikore coz you are an agent wa satan and devil is trying by all means to win souls. satan haasikufara achiona vanhu vachinamata ndonzwira tsitsi avo vanokwezhwa nemabasa a satan akadai. Ok saka kukauya mafake prophets are you going to tell kuti ava mafake aya magenuine. have you been there kuti uone kuti mafake. its not only about prophesying only, we recieve bible teachings atisati takambonzwa kumashalisha kwenyu uku. musataure zvamusingazivi. ini ndiri Mwana wa Prophet Makandiwa.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      kkkkkkkk kukauya mafake prophets apiko nodarika iwaya nhai…kkkkkkkk inga zvakaoma. Shoko ririkuzadziswa pamberi penyu but muri kusarudza dima zviri pachena. Iro gate repurple ramuno celebrator every week rinetufalse trinity mukati hamurione paka logo kenyu? The hump on top rinotomiririra lid rekuvharirwa kwenyu mudima nasatan. Makatengeswa mashirt ane dikita ra Angel $10 000, mukaitiswa mamiracle babies, Given Flint Matapure akaonekwa mabhonzo ake ari pedyo nepamunoshumira muchiti muno porofita. Muri kuti maakuita miracle money, mune matauro ekupukuta mota nedzimba kuti zvive zvenyu. Munoparidzirwa zvenyika yazvino sekunge zvenyika itsva. Munonamata mwari waprophet, iye onamata waBoateng, Boateng onamata wa Williams, Williams onamata wa Idahosa zvichienda zvakadaro kusvika manosvika pana satan. Moti hanzi kukauya mafake prophets, ayo mafake pamberi penyu ayo. Jesu ari kuuya muchiti papa, papa.

      • mwanawevhu

        Don’t you have anything else to do in life besides sit on your ass ad write pages and pages of utter nonsense? Get a life

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          I cld have been worried had you not answered this way at least i’m convinced now that i am working. As for other thngs I do. The fact that I seat at my own time using my own laptop shld be a little evidence to you of someone who does nothng in a country like Zimbabwe. Of all i’m so thankful to God, and i thank Him more for you, who has bn blessed wth ”a life”.

        • Kenneth

          Haiwawo! ana mwanawevhu muri vemuvhu tibvirei apa. Kunge imi munezviri nani zvekuita. Kana watadza kuteera nyaya yake ndezvako izvo. Enda unoporofitirwa naanaMakandiwa. Pamberi newe Gamu. Tiudze dzimwe nonsense Mwari vakuropafadze, hanzvadzi.

          • waita hako shamwari

            amen Kenneth

          • Ngariende Vhangeri

            “Tiudze dzimwe nonsense Mwari vakuropafadze” isn’t there something strange abt that statement? Kana iri nonsense Mwari anoropafadza sei? Mwanawevhu taura zvako shamwari. Iyi mweya yetsvina irikushoropodza. Hazvina Mwari mukati izvi

  • Leander

    Please don’t say what you do not know….Denga harirambe rakanyarara.

    • Gamuchirai Madzinga

      Ichokwadi denga harirambe rakanyarara. Zviri kuitwanenánga idzi muZimbabe dzichinyepekuva vatumwa vaMwari zvichafumurwa chete. Kudotengeserwa shirt dzine dikita raAngel $10 000- kana kumbopepuka pahope. Mwari vanoisa zvose pachena asi moyo yevazhinji yanyengwa nekukarira pfuma. Jesu ichokwadi vari pedyo nekuuya becoz these are sme of the signs dzekupera kwenguva.

      • mwanawevhu

        get a life

        • Gamuchirai Madzinga

          I don’t want yours of course yet i thank God u have it. I glory in mine whch hasn’t bn visible 2 you. I’m glad we are currently this diverse. It’s God’s doin shal u blame Him for what I am? If u dn’t then celebrate that he gav u “a life” & made me ”lesser” for your own glory

        • Kenneth

          mwanawevhu leave Gamu alone! Some of us are keenly following what she is saying. Iwe uri mwana wevhu zvako ndezve pano pasi siya vanoda denga tinzwe kana Gamu achitaura hogwash. Rarama hwako hupenyu usiyane naye. Ambokukumbira chekudya here kana pekugara. Rova nyaya Gamu help me get in touch with you ndinyatsonzwa paita vavengi pano.

          • mwanawevhu

            The same advise you give shud be given to Gamu – leave Makandiwa alone. “Rarama hwako hupenyu usiyane naye.” Did you hear that Gamu? From your friend Kenneth!

          • Gamuchirai Madzinga

            Mwanawevhu…….. unedambudziko rei nekufumurwa kwechinorwa naMwari? Ndisiyane naMakandiwa wadii kumuudza kuti asiyane nezvaarikuita? Do you kno from what level of predicament did God rescue me? Wy ar u so keen on quietening me if u ar not part of the scandals? You make me wish to for a quicker judgment for he who is in defence of evil btwn us to get his reward. Let me warn those whom I can. Wadii warega Mwari andinyararidze nhaiwe? Vanogona kungokuturunura paka life kauri kuvhaira nako uchingoti ”get a life, get a life” sekunge wawana eternal life. I get my life frm God hence I expose evil whilst u benefit frm evil & so u hate where it’s exposed. I don’t envy you and your boss u are protecting making his fate your fate too. I don’t get a life like you for Christ is my life

          • Simba Muchirepi

            Pamuromo kani! Kuhwahwata ndokunokunetsa iwewe. Nanga nanga naye Makandiwa. Why don’t you mind your own business?

          • Mwana waMwari

            Gamu, please keep writing utiudze chokwadi . I am convinced kuti pane zvaunoziva zvisingazivikanwi nevanhu varikukushoropodza. Ndiwe wega so far unenge unenyaya, vamwe ava varikuda kuedza kuvigiridza something, hameno kuti chii. may I suggest that you write us more details of the encounter yawakaita and leave it up to the readers to accept it or deny it. As for me, I was just about to join UFIC but I guess have to wait till I read more from you and also hear from what The Holy Spirit says to me. The challenge though is that with what I have read and heard, it is difficult to clear discern voices, I hope you understand me. Tipe testimony yako tigozoita sarudzo tega.

  • Mujibha wa Jehovha

    kuteerera makuhwa ndokunokunetsa

  • Apostle Anonymous

    do not argue about Jesus rather read your bible and workout your salvation no man is going to lead you to heaven but your faithfullness shall go before you on the day of Judgement,if these men are not of God read Acts5 and you shall see what will happen to them,dont follow man of flesh who up to money but follow the word of God that can lead you to your destiny may God bless you all.

  • Angela

    Zvako iwe Gamuchirai.

  • Xavier
  • Tichaona

    Why don’t they give a list of the 1700 men of God that they claim to have got these powers.

    • Truthseeker

      Because then people would know that they are false prophets. The whole point of going to these “priests” is to gain powers in order to deceive people into thinking they are true prophets of God.

  • bebe

    Victor B. I have something to say, I understand you forced a neighbor of mine to sign my will & that you also paid a gangster for a contract on my house in Kenansville, Fl…that somehow this so-called Nana is involved..
    now what the hell is going on? You rich, Victor? Guess who is going to be rich next? BACK OFF! And stop Etta Meeks harassing me. Talk about neighbor from hell!

