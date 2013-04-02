Prophet claims he can miraculously restore broken marriages

27
3782

HARARE – The Founder of Throne of Grace Miracles, Prophet Evidence Chari claims to have an ability of miraculously restore broken marriages. 

Prophet Evidence Chari with his wife
Prophet Evidence Chari with his wife

The 23 year-old man of cloth who happens to be a newlywed said God has given him the ability to pray and restore broken marriages and bring back marital bliss.

“I have an anointing that God has given me, I specialise on instant miracles, and one of the areas that God uses me mightily is that on mending marriages.

“Through the grace of God that is upon my life I can pray for someone whether a woman or man who could have been left by his/her spouse and instantly God would restore that marriage.

“They could be some who might doubt that God cannot use a person of my age to do such amazing things, but there are so many people out there who can testify.

“During our church service when I usually pray for such people, after I finish praying phone calls and text messages from their spouses will start coming asking for reconciliation,” said Chari.

The youthful prophet is having a miracle all night prayer in Chitungwiza where people who need divine intervention in their marriage and other miracles are expected to come.

“We are launching a branch of our church in Chitungwiza and on that service I will be performing many miracles.

“Those who want to come should be expecting to witness miracles, I have no doubt that mighty things will happen because for the past four years that I have been in ministry God has been using me to perform miracles,” he said.

  • Martin_Shaisamufaro_Luther

    Its time to put a stop to all this madness.

    • ABCD

      women need to know God and read the Bible to understand these false prophets…becoz they will be the majority audience there and will drag their partners as well

  • Gurundoro

    People should stop calling n’anga idzi prophets!

    • Distureb Fella

      live dis z shit in d mekn

  • Distureb Fella

    Munzweiwo uyu!!! Haaaa thz guys are cmn awt like smthn else!! Gess we hv to appeal to the President to sort thz guys awt cz ts nw too much!! So kwauya wema marriages so akuuya next ndewe chii manje?? smh##

  • hozhwa

    Please pray for Makandiwa’s brother marriage. He needs a miracle.

  • God’s true Messenger for this time is bringing a Message from God into the world. Just as Muhammad, Jesus and the Buddha brought messages from God. But this time you can hear God’s Message for yourself. Witness the Miracle!

  • Bee

    I DONT LIKE “PROFITEERS” BUT WHY DO I BELIEVE THIS GUY??

  • Inini wacho!

    Please help Caution Muchemwa, a teacher from Victoria Falls to restore her marriage than to destroy other peoples’ marriages

  • vasekuru

    Are miracles timed imikaimi

  • Tracy

