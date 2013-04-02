Prophet claims he can miraculously restore broken marriages

HARARE – The Founder of Throne of Grace Miracles, Prophet Evidence Chari claims to have an ability of miraculously restore broken marriages.

The 23 year-old man of cloth who happens to be a newlywed said God has given him the ability to pray and restore broken marriages and bring back marital bliss.

“I have an anointing that God has given me, I specialise on instant miracles, and one of the areas that God uses me mightily is that on mending marriages.

“Through the grace of God that is upon my life I can pray for someone whether a woman or man who could have been left by his/her spouse and instantly God would restore that marriage.

“They could be some who might doubt that God cannot use a person of my age to do such amazing things, but there are so many people out there who can testify.

“During our church service when I usually pray for such people, after I finish praying phone calls and text messages from their spouses will start coming asking for reconciliation,” said Chari.

The youthful prophet is having a miracle all night prayer in Chitungwiza where people who need divine intervention in their marriage and other miracles are expected to come.

“We are launching a branch of our church in Chitungwiza and on that service I will be performing many miracles.

“Those who want to come should be expecting to witness miracles, I have no doubt that mighty things will happen because for the past four years that I have been in ministry God has been using me to perform miracles,” he said.