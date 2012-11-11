A response to ‘unpacking the power of Makandiwa’

209
2524

“Man of God or Man of Gold” Is A False Dichotomy: A Response

By Bishop Dave C. Chikosi | Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA |

In a radio discussion entitled “Unpacking the Power of the Prophet Makandiwa” moderated by Mr Lance Guma, the two discussants, Messieurs Chasi and Pongo take to task two “preachers of the prosperity Gospel.”

Dave Chikosi is founder, Bishop and senior Pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship International Churches.
None of these preachers or their disciples is present to respond to the charges. But the discussion is also remarkable for its one-sidedness. Both discussants are singing from the same hymn book.

Mr Pongo later followed up the radio interview with an article entitled: “Millionaire Makandiwa: Man of God or Man of Gold.” The substance of Mr Pongo’s argument is perhaps best captured by his view of how preachers should be remunerated or paid.

He says: “What must be happening is that these preachers are to be looked after by those with means, as the word says in (Mark 10) vs. 11 ‘and into whatever city or village you enter, inquire who is worthy in it; and abide there until you go away.’ ”

Mr Pongo bases this view on the instructions Jesus gave to His disciples before He sent them away on a missionary journey. Jesus told them:

“Do not acquire gold, or silver, or copper for your money belts, or a bag for your journey, or even two tunics, or sandals, or a staff; for the worker is worthy of his support” (Mark 10:9).

For Mr Pongo this specific instruction, directed to specific individuals is a universal rule binding for every Gospel worker in all places at all times. But there is only one problem with that position. We find out that later in Luke Jesus specifically reversed those instructions! Luke 22:35-36 records a later conversation between Jesus and the same disciples:

“When I sent you without purse, bag or sandals, did you lack anything?” “Nothing,” they answered. He (Jesus) said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”

Clearly the Mark 10 instructions which Mr Pongo bases his argument on are not universal and binding on all Gospel preachers in all places at all times.

In Luke 22 the situation has changed. The disciples can now take along with them basic necessities such as money, food, clothes, swords etc on their missionary journeys.

But even if Jesus had not reversed the instructions of Mark 10 and replaced them by opposite ones in Luke 22, Mr Pongo’s argument would still be flawed. It’s Biblically false for Mr Pongo to argue that “preachers are to be looked after by those with means.”

Two major prophets in the Bible (Elijah and Elisha) were looked after by very poor widows with no visible means of support (you can imagine the news headline if that happened today: “Prophet Grabs Poor Widow’s Last Loaf of Bread”).

But the widows prospered as a result of honouring these men of God. The widows gave and it was “given to them, good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over” (Luke 6:38).

Another example of the poor giving to the church is Macedonia. This was one of Paul’s poorest congregations. But here’s what Paul has to say about them and their giving:

“Out of the most severe trial, their overflowing joy and their extreme poverty welled up in rich generosity. For I testify that they gave as much as they were able, and even beyond their ability. Entirely on their own, they urgently pleaded with us for the privilege of sharing in this service to the Lord’s people. And they exceeded our expectations” (2 Cor 8:2-5).

They were in extreme poverty and yet they exceeded Paul’s expectations in their giving. They understood something that we moderns have a hard time understanding i.e. you can sow your way out of poverty.

The poor widow who gave her last penny in Jesus’ day also understood that. I don’t see Jesus retrieving the coin from the bucket and giving it back to her because she was too poor to give. Her prosperity was predicated on her giving.

Mr Pongo then adds this bit of wisdom: “We also learn a very important lesson in the book of Isaiah that we should not seek payment in the ministry (Isa. 45: 13).”

The fact is: Isaiah 45:13 has absolutely nothing to with a minister’s remuneration! It’s talking about Cyrus a pagan king whom God will use to rebuild Jerusalem. If Mr Pongo wanted a passage about ministerial pay, he should have given his readers 1 Corinthians 9: 13-14. It says:

“Don’t you know that those who serve in the temple get their food from the temple, and that those who serve at the altar share in what is offered on the altar? In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel.

And exactly how much should those who labor in preaching the Gospel be rewarded? Paul says “double honor” (i.e double the amount of those who don’t preach).

The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching. For Scripture says, “Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain,” and “The worker deserves his wages (1 Timothy 5:17-18).

In the radio interview Mr Pongo makes the statement that all you have to do to become a rich preacher is “go out and promise people wealth holding a Bible – it works.”

Well, it hasn’t worked for thousands of preachers out there. Try it for yourself and see! This is precisely why these two prophets are being critiqued. If it worked for everybody, then critics would be critiquing everybody not just these two.

The trouble with many critics is that they often set up false dichotomies. “Man of God or man of gold” is a false dichotomy. The implication is that if you have God you cannot also have gold. You must choose one or the other. You cannot have both. It’s an either/or situation.

But if we take this logic to its logical conclusion, we would have to conclude that Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon etc were not men of God. They were men of gold.

Genesis 13:2 simply says: “Now Abram was very rich in livestock, in silver, and in gold.” Real man of gold wasn’t he? And to think that Paul calls Abram “the father of all them that believe” (Rom 4:11)?

There was a time when Jesus’ disciples were beginning to feel like they had been short-changed by forsaking their trade and profession to follow Jesus. Jesus seized the occasion to make the most radical, universal prosperity promise applicable to all Gospel preachers in all places at all times.

Then Peter began to say to Him, “See, we have left all and followed You.” So Jesus answered and said, “Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or lands, for My sake, and the gospel’s, who shall not receive an hundredfold now in this time (Mark 10:46).

The careful Bible reader will notice the last four words: “now in this time.” Not in the sweet by-and-by! It’s “hundredfold” return now in this time for those of us who have given up our professions to pursue the call to preach.

The truth of scripture is that God blesses the giver. He “gives seed to the sower” (2 Cor 9:10). And the Law of Sowing and Reaping says we reap what we sow. The bigger the seed the bigger the harvest.

Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work (2 Cor 9:6-8)

Folk, when you give to the man of God, God will reward you with a rich harvest. Those who are already doing so, please don’t stop. You are investing in your own future. “Now therefore, while we have time, let us do good to every person, especially to the members of the household of faith” (Gal 6:10).

Dave Chikosi is founder, Bishop and senior Pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship International Churches. After establishing three growing congregations in Zimbabwe, Africa, he came to USA to study for a Master’s degree in Theology. Upon completion, he moved to Michigan where he planted the church in the City of Ypsilanti.

  • Hawkeye Magwiri

    There is a conflict of interests here. Dave Chikosi himself a pastor lives on the “Pastor’s Upkeep” contributions from his flock. Dave is defending the source of his daily bread. You must work hard for your bread Dave rather than threatening people with hell if they do not feed you!

    • One thing I find amiss about the debate on Nehanda radio is the absence of the people being criticised. i have always believed in the idea of hearing both sides of the story. Bring in Prophet Makandiwa and these other guys criticising him and let them have an open discussion. That is the basis of a fair discussion not just criticism for the sake of it. Am not too sure about that type of journalism.

      The other issue is to define the word “blessing”….one needs to go over the bible and come up with a list of all the people who are said to have been blessed by the Lord. If you find somewhere where the bible says Job was blessed and became poorer, please assist with book, chapter and verse.

      Someone did highlight a list of people mentioned in the bible who are said to have been blessed by the Lord….and someone said that they were not prophets..but then if you go a lili deeper you find some of those people coming up with prophecies that were later fulfilled.

      Another point of interest is the case:

      Act 5:34 Then stood there up one in the council, a
      Pharisee, named Gamaliel, a doctor of the law, had in reputation among all the
      people, and commanded to put the apostles forth a little space;

      Act 5:35 And said unto them, Ye men of Israel, take
      heed to yourselves what ye intend to do as touching these men.

      Act 5:36 For before these days rose up Theudas,
      boasting himself to be somebody; to whom a number of men, about four hundred, joined themselves: who was slain; and all, as many as obeyed him, were scattered, and brought to nought.

      Act 5:37 After this man rose up Judas of Galilee in
      the days of the taxing, and drew away much people after him: he also perished;
      and all, [even] as many as obeyed him, were dispersed.

      Act 5:38 And now I say unto you, Refrain from these
      men, and let them alone: for if this counsel or this work be of men, it will
      come to nought:

      Act 5:39 But if it be of God, ye cannot overthrow it;
      lest haply ye be found even to fight against God.

      Act 5:40 And to him they agreed: and when they had
      called the apostles, and beaten [them], they commanded that they should not
      speak in the name of Jesus, and let them go.

      From the above verses, I would say if their preaching is not from God, then they will fade away like all the others, however if it is from God, it will prevail. To Mr Chitsa and Mr Pongo, my challenge to you is to concentrate on preaching the gospel and not to be attacking these people. If you preach the true gospel the people will surely repent and follow your word. Who wants to come to church to hear a Pastor preach about Makandiwa???? Surely I would never want to be a member of such a church. i would rather go to the church where they preach Jesus Christ because he is the savior.

      Another issue of interest is this:

      Mar 9:38 And John answered him, saying, Master, we saw
      one casting out devils in thy name, and he followeth not us: and we forbad him,
      because he followeth not us.

      Mar 9:39 But Jesus said, Forbid him not: for there is
      no man which shall do a miracle in my name, that can lightly speak evil of me.

      Mar 9:40 For he that is not against us is on our part.
      Jesus advises the people that whosoever is casting out demons in His name will never speak evil of him. So if these preachers are casting out demons in any other name apart from Jesus Christ’, then am sure you may be right to be critisizing them.
      Just food for thought….I have so many other things i would have wanted to write about, but I think for now I will go this far. I would have wanted to also have Mr Pongo and Mr Chitsa to come out and have an open discussion where people will be allowed to answer openly and if need be, each one support their answers with the word of God.

    • Guest

      We dont even know each other and you purport to know how earn my living? Wow!

    • .

    • We havent even met and you purport to know how I earn my living?

      • Semhalo

        Your article has already exposed you to be a fraudster who lives by fleecing ignorant people who do not study the Bible on their own but believe anything you and your other friends say is always holy and should be done. You therefore take advantage of their lack knowledge, twist the scriptures and persuade them to give you as much as they can and you amass filthy riches in the process. There is no need to meet you in order to know what you are. You and your friends should repent and seek God in earnest. Sorry for being harsh but I could not find a lighter way of describing what you are.

        • You seem in greater need of repentance for your sinful, fraudulent presumption of who I am and what I do.
          But we also know that “insults are the last resort of weak minds” who cant argue their way out of a paper bag. Give me a substantive, reasoned argument, not cheap invectives, and I will be glad to respond

          • Kivalo

            The question was,” how do u earn your living???”

      • Matibili

        If you don’t earn your living via the proceeds of your ‘ministry’ why not tell us how you do it then?

        • @Matibili – First explain to me how my upkeep is any of your business my friend

          • TheWord

            @Bishop. The Church of Symrna in the book of revelation was a faithful and obedient Church and yet they were poor (Rev 2:9-19). The Church of in Laodecia was very prospersous and yet they were lukewarm (Rev 3:17). Also read Acts 6:1-7 about why there was a daily distribution of food amongst the Church members. Therefore it is not true that if you are a Christian you have to be rich.

          • Matibili

            It’s relevant to the debate taking place about preachers using the so called prosperity gospel to hoodwink followers into enriching them on the false promise that the followers will in turn achieve material success. You have consistently sided with the prosperity gospel and have clearly shown that as a pastor you feel entitled to receive reward for the ministry work you do, I think then it behooves you to explain how you make a living or else the only logical conclusion is you live off money and contributions from your flock. If that is the case then just say it, at least we’ll know where you stand, of course if you have something to hide then dodging pertinent questions like you seem to be doing with this particular issue shows us your true colors.

          • @Matibili:disqus This article is not about me. Nor is it about you. And talking about having something to hide, why havent we seen your photo on these posts? Do you have something to hide?

  • Simu Kafesu

    It is sad that people still think what Jesus Christ taught is about money or gold and that He somehow contradicted or changed His teaching,NOT AT ALL.Scriptures noted above do not show this ,There is a deeper meaning you have lost in the teaching of these and indeed as He taught us “To those outside it is hidden but to those that are chosen it has been revealed”.Please I urge you to continue in prayer for the Holy Spirit to reveal to you this and you will know the Truth and this is what will set ALL free,from the likes of Makandiwa among others who,as you discussed,are false in HIS NAME.GLORY TO GOD OF ABRAHAM,JACOB AND ISRAEL WHO LIVES FOR EVERMORE,and HE is OUR REDEEMER.

    • Why dont you tell us the deeper meaning?

      • hozhwa

        You are the Bishop, Dave, you should tell us. To help you out, the bible is about the salvation of the soul and therefore finding inner peace and enrichment. Its not about extravagant Bentlys and Limos.Unfortunately some people can not decipher Jesus’ simple parables and always equate them to money making schemes that we see today. Some of them are simply successful conman and they use the bible.

        • I agree that salvation of souls is primary. But that is not ALL that the Bible teaches. Other topics taught in scipture include love & marriage, church government, inter-personal relationships, healing, prosperity etc.

          • hozhwa

            Now we are beginning to find common ground. What you wrote about the Disciples being rewarded a hundredfold, Bishop, Its not money dollars but through salvation and God’s grace. And sowing is not sowing from the poor flock. If you read the bible again carefully, Jesus was directing them to get their upkeep and sustainance from the church. This does not equate getting obscenely rich and showing extravagance by buying bentlys in a poor country like Zimbabwe. Remember Jesus said ‘wages’ not ransom.

          • Jesus’ exact words were: “a hundred times as much in this present age: homes . . . and fields” (Mark 10).
            Exactly which part of “homes” and “fields” (minda) do you not understand my friend?

          • hozhwa

            “But he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life.” Mark 10

            Do you honestly think Jesus was promising Petera ‘hundredfold’ houses, brethren, sisters, mothers and children ? and did he get them?

          • Do words mean anything?

          • hozhwa

            Words! Exactly my friend, Jesus spoke in parables and imagery and one would need wits to keep up with him. The hundredfold is a spiritual reward worth more than the land and relatives these people left behind to follow Jesus. Why would Jesus promise Peter ” mothers and sisters”. You need understanding to get an inderstanding.

          • You are mistaken. Even within a parable words still mean what they mean. A house does not all of a sudden become a lawn-mower in a parable or proverb.
            Show me where you get the Biblical warranty to spiritualize the “homes and lands” referred to in Mark 10? You cant.
            Peter forsook his natural mother and sisters but he was going to receive many more “in the Lord.”

          • TheWord

            If words mean what they mean then honestly they will not be any need for the disciples to ask for the meaning of parables. A parable is an allegory. All the parables are not word word translation to get the meaning.That is why is called a parable. Check in your dictionary or commentary. Why did Jesus explain the meaning of the parable of the sower. Do you think he was talking about the soil and maize seed. Honestly not.

          • The disciples did not ask for the meaning of words. They ask for the meaning of the parable. Big difference. Words do not change meaning with use. They may be a “type” of something, but the essence of their meaning remains the same

          • Bro AWN

            Baba your teachings are very good and biblical. What surprise me most is that us who are supporting the ministry are not complaining. When we repented we were poor bt with such teachings we are becoming wealthier. It’s like the more your are supporting the more the riches increase.

          • That has been my experience too even before going into ministry. Thanx for sharing

          • Matibili

            Ha ha ha Yes sounds very credible TESTIFY BRO AWN. Funnyhow your writing style sounds like the ‘Bishop’s’

          • TheWord

            When Jesus was talking about the Lord’s supper Mat 26:26-30 and John 6 , Do you think he was asking his disciples to eat him and drink his blood ? When Jesus said let the dead bury their own dead do you think he meant that literally ?

          • The answer to those 2 quetions is no. But I hope u are not also trying to say that ever since Matt 26 the meaning of the word “blood” has changed?

        • This is very interesting analysis from Bishop Chikosi,very genius indeed.I think these two prosperous prophets,have brought new openings,but to me preaching,prophesying in Jesus Christ,is the real issue.These two have never called themselves the Jesus as the bible say..in many times they talk about Jesus healing pple through faith.But these guys have character,they how and when to say a word and make it simple…These guys give confidence to whoever believes and convince pple that with faith all things are possible.Long ago in our history in the old churches were this faith thing strongly be told.The bible implies that if we believe we will do more than what the master did…Now i only have one problem with my Brothers Angel and Makandiwa on why,they believed in this Spiritual father thing?This is the only issue which these guys blindly accepted,with little or no substantive support in the with scriptures.Only faith makes us do the unthinkable,but why One called spiritual father and is a Ganian.That means all we see them doing are the products of Father VICTOR Boateng…why these guys could not just pray faithfully and received the annointment directly from the Lord just like Paul did.Everything they say or do i agree but why a spiritual father,behind a successful prophet.Elijah annointed Elisha as a command from God and Elisha succeeded Elija,Only after he was taken up to heaven.Surprisingly this spiritual father has no supernatural powers that surpasses his spiritual sons.I think this is where we should argue not their riches or wealth,they are not stealing or robbing but they deserve it,from their spiritual works,to me i do not have a problem on that.

      • Simu Kafesu

        There you go again,there is no such thing as deeper meaning,it is only Faith in God which comes from reading scripture and this Faith we speak of is of the substance of things not seen,heard or touched by this world.Things which are hidden in Our Father,things to come.This is why prayer is important for guidance in these matters not seeking man’s “deeper meaning”,for man has thoughts like the wind.If the argument is of implementing scripture in our time and world,well the answer to that is obvious as scripture attests that there will come a time when people will follow all kinds of doctrine(man) and those who believe in Jesus Christ will be put to trial as the time nears its end,all this is written so those who have this Faith can avoid these pitfalls and be saved.Once again I encourage you to pray and entreat the Holy Spirit to guide you always in your endeavor.Glory to God .

  • hozhwa

    A lot of people deliberately misunderstand the scriptures to their own ends and gain. It is easy to find verses in the bible and use them to support ganja smoking, murder, corruption and plunder. Its not very clever. Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon whom you mention had other proffessions (farmers, kings, soldiers). They were not taking from the flock. If there is anyone who personifies humbleness it is Elijah. Tithes or contributions from congregants should be used for God’s upkeep of churches, salary for the pastor at a very reasonable level, feed the poor among other things. Enriching yourself from church business is contrary to the spirit of the bible and religion no matter how many quotes you lift from the holy bible.

    • The Elijah you cite – is he the prophet who grabbed a poor widow’s LAST loaf of bread and ate all of it in front of the hungry woman and her starving son (1 Kings 17)?

      • reg

        Come on now Bishop.Elijah’s behaviour, while deplorable was not exactlylike you painted. You do know that disparaging greedy Elijah gonna get you in deep shit with your God. Elijah did grab the poor hag’s grub but if I read it correctly not only did the food become unfinishable: “16 And the barrel of meal wasted not, neither did the cruse of oil fail, according to the word of the Lord, which he spake by Elijah.” he also treated the poor sod’s kid. Imagine that!!!.
        Bishop, if you find idiots who believe everything from a book they dont read, dont understand and dont even know who the author was or what his/her/their persuasions and agendas were- do not hesitate to relieve them of their monies and property. Its not your fault Bishop. Idyai mari yevanhu vanoramba kuzvifungira. Makandiwa chikakarara chekumaker chibag and its ok coz he is capitalising on his strengths. Get me on twitter if u want another pastor coz i know my way around the bible and could easily separate “Christians” from their money because most of them dont really know the bible and as you certainly know -They will believe ANYTHING as long as you tell them you are god’s own represe.ntative. we can make money together Bishop. peace out.

        • I painted Elijah in very similar colors as you just did. “Elijah did grab the poor hag’s grub” (your own words)

          • TheWord

            This was a test of faith, After she gave Elijah the bread the Bible says the widows jar of flour and the jug of oil were filled up and she had enough to eat for herself ,her son and Elijah. This is not what we are seeing these days. The false prophets eat at the hotels and their homes whilst the Church members go back to their poor homes and starve. Elijah ate what the widow ate. The fake prophets just take away and do not even know or care whether their members have food at their homes

          • It was test yes. So imagine if the widow had your attitude towards the prophet. She would have eaten that last cake and died. But no, she did not have a cynical, negative and critical spirit, fueled by jealousy over the success of a felllow human being. She recognised she was dealing with a man of God. She gave him the honor and respect due and obeyed his word. The result? She had more than enough food to feed the whole neighborhood.

            Same thing with Elisha and the poor widow. Her husband, a prophet, had died and left her broke (not all prophets are financially prosperous). Creditors were coming to collect and they were going to take her son into slavery.

            She OBEYED Elisha’s instructions and became a rich billionaire oil magnate overnight. Thatas what happens when you obey the prophet of God. If you keep whining, complaining and belly-aching, you die broke

      • hozhwa

        Merely proves what I just wrote, you have to take the whole CONTEXT of the bible not just one verse. By your deductive logic Jesus deprived a mother of her bread and fish (he wanted to feed the multitude), had a tryst with a prostitute (he was redeeming her). If you read the whole passage that you are quoting for Elijah, the hungry woman and son were healed and ‘did eat many days’. Lets not twist individual verses to our own ends and gains. People have a problem with prophets who profiteer and display bling like rock stars and hip hop artistes not those who simply SUSTAIN themselves from their church reasonably. Thats why those two are attracting so much critisism. Time for a self reflection for those who purpoit to spread the word of God.

        • I dont read anywhere where Jesus deprived a mother of her bread and fish or did any of the other things you allege He did.

          • hozhwa

            I also dont read anywhere that Elijah grabbed a widow last meal. Rather he asked for food and according to the holy bible, because of that they did ‘eat for many days’. Kings 1, read the whole passage, not the passage that serves your interest.

          • Elijah said “. . . but make me thereof a little cake FIRST, and bring it unto me” (1 Kings 17:13)

  • bull

    Wats the problem with these writers why do yhey say poor pple in the church yhey are not poor if they are able to give such large sums of money how can they be called poor thry are rich the pastor id rich thr congregants rich do wats the problem

  • Stan

    Thank you bishop Dave. If I doubt a man of God I best keep quiet than make a fool of maself before God by speaking evil of His people. Thank u fo enlightening us on the Word’s wealth, ngariende vhangeri

  • wyswyg

    You say “They were in extreme poverty and yet they exceeded Paul’s expectations in their giving. They understood something that we moderns have a hard time understanding i.e. you can sow your way out of poverty.

    The poor widow who gave her last penny in Jesus’ day also understood that. I don’t see Jesus retrieving the coin from the bucket and giving it back to her because she was too poor to give. Her prosperity was predicated on her giving.”

    Nowhere in the bible does it say whey they gave “sow” as prosperity teachers like to say, did they prosper. As you take or give a little into the word of God you create man’s gospel.

    You, Chikosi is making stuff up. A false gospel is a false gospel however you dissect it. Acts 17:11

    • I think it’s accurate to say that the Macedonians would have been familiar with Paul’s teaching of, for example, 2 Cor 9:6 which says: “Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously.” After all Paul was their spiritual father

      • Semhalo

        It was not Paul who was benefiting from these gifts from the church at Macedonia. They were meant for the poor at Jerusalem. You should study your Bible more and in its totality without plucking verses out of
        context to support yourself.

        Read 2 Corinthians 8 Vs 1-5 in conjunction with Romans 15 Vs 25 – 26 and also 1 Corinthians 16 Vs 1-5. These gifts were gathered for the needy and in this case it was for the ministering of the saints at Jerusalem and Paul had offered to take the collections to Jerusalem for the needy saints.

        The New Testament’s teaching on giving is concerned with the poor. Jesus Himself teaches in Matthew 25 Vs 31-46, that at judgement people will be judged on whether they took care of the poor and needy, not on whether they splashed the “pastor” or “prophet” with gifts , when these fraudsters have more than enough already anyway. In fact Jesus liken himself to the poor and needy when he says when you did good to them you did good to Him. Not surprising because He lived a humble life when He was on earth unlike some of us who call themselves “men of God”.

        In 1 Peter 5 V 2, Peter, himself an apostle, advises elders to take care of the flock of God but not yearn to gain from this responsibility. Yes they may get basic needs for survival from the church but not above what
        they need.

        Having endured reading through your article, I am shocked by your blatant misquoting of verses to prove that people should go out of their way to make you rich. In Matthew 6 Vs 24 Jesus is clear that you cannot serve both God and money. Dedicating our lives to become rich amounts to serving Mommon rather than God. The likes of Abraham and Solomon were rich but it was not their habit to preach about riches and they did no live for earthly riches as many of us do, including you. Their main focus in life was serving God. God made them rich without them asking for it; imagine Solomon asking for wisdom when he could have asked for all the gold in the world yet God gave him the earthly riches anyway. Be serious about serving God people rather than taking advantage of people’s lack of knowledge of the Word of God to fleece them.

        • I am equally shocked at your blatant attempt to put words into my cyber mouth. Show me where I said Paul personally benefited from the Macedonian gift? You cant. Why? Precisely because this is a straw man that you are creating in order to push whatever it is you are trying to push here.

          That being said, lets answer the bigger question: Did Paul ever receive personal financial gifts from Macedonia? Well, lets let Paul speak for himself:
          “I robbed other churches by receiving support from them so as to serve you. And when I was with you and needed something, I was not a burden to anyone, for the brothers who came from Macedonia supplied what I needed” (2 Cor 11:8-9)

          • TheWord

            The key phrase is what i needed. There is a difference between what you like, want and need. These false preach 99% of their time about money and 1% about salvation. The disciples preached the gospel of salvation. The collection was meant for helping the poor and supporting the ministry only and not luxuries.

          • I used to serve the kind of god you describe – who meets only your needs and cares nothing about your desires and wants. I gave that god up. Now I serve Jehovah El Shaddai “the God of more than enough.” Thats what El Shaddai means. His name is not “El Cheapo”!
            His name is El Shaddai

          • TheWord

            So are you saying God did not care about the needy members of the Church in the book of Acts. Does the scripture not rightly say that those who had possessions sold them to give those who were in need so that they may not be any needy people amongst them ? Please read Acts 2. I think it’s simple and straight forward as well.

          • @disqus_bPPgDjYR3R:disqus God does care for the needy. But the ideal situation is for the needy to learn to sow their way out of poverty. No-one is born destined to live the life of a pauper. And no-one is born-again into a life of poverty and want. Our Father is rich. He says “For all the animals of the forest are mine, and I own the cattle on a thousand
            hills” (Ps 50:10).
            You dont think He can spare and slaughter one just for you to enjoy with your family? Come on now . . .

          • Semhalo

            And by “sow their way out”, I guess you mean giving to their church founder and his top brass. Correct me if I’m wrong.

          • @Semhalo- Im always happy when you ask what I mean. Most people find it easier and more convenient to just shove words into your mouth.
            You sow into a ministry that you believe is good ground. If you dont think there is integrity etc in a ministry, based on solid evidence, not hearsay or internet hate conspiracy, then dont sow into it. Find a ministry that is good ground. If you decide to do nothing because you think all ministers and ministry are corrupt, anokuvara ndiwe. Thats just like a farmer getting mad at a piece of ground and deciding he will never sow again. You go hungry. Remember: “God is not mocked; whatsoever a man soweth that shall he also reap” (Gal 6)

          • Semhalo

            What do I need a “ministry” for when Christ started His ministry long back? He spoke about it in Matthew 16:18, it was fulfilled in
            Acts Chapter 2 and since then, He has been adding those that are truly saved to His church. In His ministry those who have dedicated themselves to serving God through Evangelism get support from
            the church just like what happened to the likes of Paul. But even if they do not, they still soldier on because they have given themselves up to serve God no matter what. In His ministry, much attention is given to assisting the poor and needy through contributions willingly done by Christians (Acts 2 : 44-45 ; 1
            Corinthians 16 : 1-5). The founder, Christ, likens Himself to these poor and afflicted(Matthew 25:37-40). So yes, when we give to the poor and needy we actually give to our founder and Father (call Him Papa if you like) who is Christ.

            He blesses some of us with more than basic necessities in accordance with His will, not through donations from anyone but He blesses the toil of our hands. But whether we have much or little we are content with what we have: Philippians 4:11, “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.”

            1 Timothy 6:8, “ And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.”

            Hebrews 13:5, “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I
            will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.”

            Most importantly, He will reward us for our work if we are sincere through entering into His kingdom when we leave this earth (Matthew 25:32-46). What an excellent ministry; who needs another???!!!!

          • Matibili

            Finally you speak the TRUTH. You say you USED to serve the God of need and now you serve the God of Want. So does this mean you served a false God previously? Sadly you don’t realise it but you have just told us you now serve a material God who fulfills your WANTS. I thought there’s only ONE God if so then please clarify your statement.

          • @Matibili:disqus You put words into my mouth so that I can say what you want me to say. I didnt say I “USED to serve the God of need and now you serve the God of Want.” Let me qoute what I said:
            “I used to serve the kind of god you describe – who meets only your needs and cares nothing about your desires and wants. I gave that god up. Now I serve Jehovah El Shaddai “the God of more than enough.”

            This is very different from your statement. My statement simply means that I had a false theological conception of God. My concept of God was based more on my church denomination’s idea of who Gopd is rather than a Biblical evaluation of the nature and character of Yahweh.

            I’ll give an example: you go to a funeral for a young man who died in a car accident. The preacher qoutes from the Book of Job and says “The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the Name of the Lord.”

            Now this is the kind of muddled theology that causes many Christians to believe that God is behind their misfortunes. the Lord did not take that young man. The devil did. But its easy to walk away from the funeral believing God took the young man’s life. But nothing could be further from the Truth. I am so glad I gave up the God who causes accidents, calamities, sickness and poverty

          • Semhalo

            You have quoted well that Paul was supplied with what he needed for Him to be able to serve others. I am sure you will appreciate that there is a difference between needs/support that Paul received and what you guys get from people these days. Would you earnestly say getting a Bentley when you already have other cars anyway is having your needs provided for? Is it still about needs or it is now about accumulating wealth? Paul never became rich from the support he got because it was basic support for his survival while he was doing the work of God.

          • Let me help you frame the question you are trying to ask me. “Does God meet your wants or He just meets your needs?” Well, God meets both needs and wants. David says: “The Lord is my Shepherd I shall not WANT” (Psalm 23). God is a Father. What father would not want to see his son have stuff beyond the basic necessities of life? I feed my kids but I also take them to the toy store and let them point out what they WANT.
            Everybody seems hung up on Bentleys. Do you think a Bentley means anything to God? Do you think if one preacher gets a Bentley that bankrupts heaven? Lets move away from jealousy and pettiness, and be about our Father’s business.

          • Semhalo

            Interpreting Psalm 23:1 to mean God provides for our WANTS in the loose sense of the word, would present challenges. The Hebrew word translated as “want” in this verse is “khaw-sare” which also implies to fall, to fail or to be abated. By implication “wants” also looks at the spiritual side, no wonder why David goes on to mention in Psalm 23:3, ” He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” The rest of the chapter explains what David means by saying, “I shall not want”. What David implies is that God provides for all his requirements be it physical (food, water, shelter, protection from enemies etc) or spiritual (righteousness, goodness, mercy etc). We cannot pick one verse from the Chapter to come up with such a conclusion.

            Besides that conclusion will not be in tandem with other teachings hence the Bible ends up contradicting itself, which only happens when you misinterpret part of it. James 4:3, “Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may spend it in your pleasures.” (ASV). Our wants are unlimited and not all of them are good for us though it may appear so in our own eyes. God may not give what we want if it is not going to be good for us. He also may not give us if we want things to show off with, or for our personal pleasure which may not be in God’s interest (guess, not everything that some people have is from God judging by the way they show off and use extravagantly, including supposedly “men of God”). We however sometimes go out of our way (including cheating) to get what we WANT and God does not have anything to do with that. But he does provide for all our needs physical or spiritual, that is if we trust Him and live in accordance with His will.

            Yes God is our Father and our only spiritual Father for that matter. But he is different from our human fathers in every way and more so in His thoughts. Isaiah 55:9, ” For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.” Implying that God will have everyone who truly believes in Him rich (or to borrow from you, have “stuff beyond the basic necessities of life…”is far from the truth because the poor have always been there in the church and they were recognised as such; James 2:5, “Hearken, my beloved brethren, Hath not God chosen the poor of this world rich in faith, and heirs of the kingdom which he hath promised to them that love him?” Note there is a difference between being rich in this world (earthly material riches) and being rich in faith (spiritual riches). Verse 6 of this chapter even admonishes those who despised the poor of this world. They may be poor here on earth but, if they have salvation, they have heavenly riches and will inherit the Kingdom of God. They have stored their treasure in heaven through choosing salvation despite their earthly social status.

            That brings me to my conclusion that, better preach salvation than earthly riches which do not guarantee the Kingdom of God but might actually hinder one from inheriting the Kingdom. Matthew 19:24, “And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God.”

          • @Semhalo This is a remarkable attempt to use the Hebrew language to cloud the plain meaning of a text. Psalm 23 is a celebration of all of the gifts of God – spiritual and material. Because He is my Shepherd, I do not lack for anything (which is a better translation of “lo echsar”). This Psalm hearkens back to Gen 22:14 where God reveals Himself as “Jehovah Jireh” the Lord Our Provider.

            Does God provide beyond our daily necessity? Of course! What father does not take his child to the toy or clothing store and have the child pick out what he/she desires. God DOES give us the desires of our heart:

            Psalm 37:3 says “Delight yourself in the LORD and He will give you the desires of your heart”

            God is actually pleased, not depressed, when His servants prosper
            Psalm 35:27 says
            “Let them shout for joy, and be glad, that favour my righteous cause: yea, let them say continually, Let the LORD be magnified, which hath pleasure in the prosperity of his servant.”

          • Semhalo

            And how did I cloud the meaning? I don’t get it! I simply explained what the Hebrew word translated to “WANT” means, to show that it is not limited to desires/wants and the whole of the chapter supports that. ‘Khaw-sare” is not a word I just picked (I see you have picked “lo echsar” just to drive home your argument) but “khaw-sare” is the exact word that is used in the Hebrew version. It can be translated to many other English words such as lack, fail, be abated, be bereaved etc and the rest of the chapter shows how God provides in lacking, in failing in bereavement etc. The rest of the Chapter gives light to Verse 1 which cannot be read and interpreted as a stand alone verse. In many cases the sense of a single verse is brought out more clearly by the rest of the chapter and even the whole book. It is not about just snatching verses out of their context to achieve your means.

            Your portrayal of Psalm 37:3, (think you meant verse 4), suggests God will give us anything as long as we DESIRE IT, for which I gave James 4:3 earlier, as a check to that line of thinking. I agree with you that God provides beyond our daily necessities, but that cannot mean he will give us ANYTHING WE DESIRE! What if it is not good for us?! The proper meaning of Psalm 37:4, which will not clash with other scriptures (this should never happen) should be that God will provide us with what is lawful and right and good for us, which limitation is necessarily to be understood, both from reading many other scriptures (James 4:3 being one), and from the nature of the things. For it would be unreasonable to imagine that God would engage himself to grant our sinful, immoderate, excessive or extravagant desires just because WE DESIRE IT, and it would also be a curse to us to have them granted.

          • @Semhalo:disqus I have no problem with your definition of khaw-sare (chacer). But delete the word “bereavement” from your list of defiinitions. Psalm 23 is NOT a funeral poem, even tho it is read mostly at funerals. This is a tradition that comes out of a bad reading of the Psalm.

            NB. David did not say: “When I die you are with me.” He says when I am walking through what feels like death or the possibility of death or danger – you, my God are with me and therefore I will not fear. The “valley of the shadow of death” is NOT death!! This Psalm has nothing to do with funerals whatsoever.

            Lets not make Psalm 23 complicated. Even my grandmother in the rural country, with her limited education, knows exactly what David is doing with this song. This is a song about the Providence of God for his people. Simple. It is a beautiful song depicting God’s tender
            care as a Shepherd to His sheep, who are so prone to wander.
            Green pastures and still waters are metaphors for prosperity.

            And now to Psalm 37. What if our desires are not good for us? You seem to have forgotten the earlier part of the verse which says” “delight yourself in the Lord.” If you are delighting in your God you will not ask for something illegal or immoral. This verse has its own checks and balances built into it and doesnt even need another scripture to balance it out. How great is that?
            And to James 4:3. You seem to be conflating wants and lusts. James 4:3 does not say wants or desires, it says lusts. Those are 2 very different things. Every desire is not necessarily a lust. A man can desire his wife physically. That doesnt mean he is lusting after her. We just dont talk that way. Neither does the Bible.

            (Im glad we r at last discussing substantive Bible issues (minus the demonisations -fraudster etc) in civilised tones. Hallelujah)

          • Semhalo

            You may suit yourself if you think bereavement should be
            deleted. But I am glad you got the point, that the word WANT in Psalm 23:1
            cannot be loosely translated to wants/desires
            but has a wider meaning and therefore you cannot, and should not, use that
            verse in isolation to try and prove that God provides for anything we WANT.

            On Psalm 37, I think we agree then that God giving us the
            desires of our hearts does not necessarily mean ANYTHING WE DESIRE/WANT but it
            has to be what is good for me or for you, not necessarily meaning what is good
            for you is good for me and everyone else. I may desire something which is perfectly
            lawful and right in any human eyes, and ask for it sincerely without evil
            intentions, yet it may not be good for me in God’s eyes and His infinite
            knowledge, despite that He may deem it good for you or for someone else. God
            has a good purpose for every situation that confronts His children; be it
            sickness, lack of certain things etc. In 2 Corinthians 12:7-1, Paul was in some
            predicament that he does not reveal clearly. He prayed 3 times that it may go
            away. I am sure it was a sincere prayer from a righteous man and for something good
            but the Lord’s answer was,” And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for
            thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness.” (Verse 9). Paul then learnt
            that he had to accept whatever predicament he was in and glorify God instead
            because God had already done a lot for him by showing him His grace; the same
            with us.

            Paul goes on to say in Philippians 3:8,”Yea doubtless, and I
            count all things but loss for the excellency of the knowledge of Christ Jesus
            my Lord: for whom I have suffered the loss of all things, and do count them but
            dung, that I may win Christ” (KJV). We should not lure people to Christ by
            promising them earthly riches and telling them that God will give it all to
            them as they desire. We should preach that God has availed His grace to everyone
            through the death of His son Jesus Christ on the cross, and that it is everyone’s
            responsibility to reciprocate and serve Him no matter what challenges they are
            facing here on earth. The most important thing is to lay up treasure in heaven,
            though God may also bless us with earthly treasures in accordance with His own
            will. Some may have a lot while some have little, yet God will take care of
            what we REALLY NEED in terms of earthly possessions.

            On James 4:3, the Greek word translated to lusts in the King
            James Version is “hay-don-ay (hedone)” which can also be translated to sensual delight,
            desire or pleasure. The Revised Standard Version translates it to “passions”
            while the American Standard Version translates it to “pleasures”. I guess that again
            strengthens my previous point that God does not necessarily give us ANYTHING
            THAT WE DESIRE. It has to be a lawful and right desire that is good for us
            (remember what is good for you may not be good for me in the eyes and infinite
            knowledge of God) and asked with the right attitude/intention.

  • wyswyg

    To all the people on this article.
    Acts 17:11

    • This is a good verse. The only challenge that we have is whether people are prepared to study the bible or not.
      What I still find as a challenge is when people are quick to say such and such is wrong, or so and so are wrong without supporting their reasoning by the word of God.
      I am more than prepared to learn more as long as I do not have to rely on someone who does not support what he says with bible verses

  • awesome2012

    How can you serve God and remain poor?? It is not possible.Love it,hate it,it does not make any difference,God`s people will always prosper and God will always protect His own.Spiritual things can only be understood and discussed by spiritual people,full of the Holy Ghost.It is not a matter of the senses.Anyway,whether people discuss it or not,it won`t make any difference for every child of God is empowered to prosper and we will continue being blessed

    • TheWord

      Was Lazarus rich ? Did Jesus have a mansion ? Luke 9:58 – Foxes have holes but the son of man has nowhere to lay his head

      • Jesus had a house.
        John 1:37-39:
        “They said, “Rabbi” (which means “Teacher”), “where are you staying?” “Come,” he replied, “and you will see.” So they went and saw where he was staying, and they spent that day with him.”

        • TheWord

          I think yo might need to check your reference that is not what that verse says. You still have not commented about Lazarus though.

          • What does the verse say?
            Lazarus was poor. So?

          • TheWord

            The point which i am trying to make is that if you are a Christian it does not imply that you are blessed with everything. You might as well read the story of Job. He had faith but still he had a terrible experience. All his great wealth was gone in a short time. There are so many scriptures in the Bible which talk of perseverence. Honestly it would not make sense to have perseverence when life is easy going.

          • chief

            When Job’s wealth dissappeared in a short time, was that the end of Job’s story?

          • @disqus_fWkYmaQgPJ:disqus very gud question.

          • @disqus_bPPgDjYR3R:disqus You contradict scripture my friend.
            2 Peter 1:3 says God has “given us ALL things that pertain to life and Godliness.”

            Job suffered for only about 9 months. But keep on reading to the end of the story. In the end God restored to him TWICE the material prosperity he had at the beginning. How much exactly did he have at the beginning?

            Job 1:3 says “He owned 7,000 sheep, 3,000 camels, 500 teams of oxen, and 500 female donkeys. He also had many servants. He was, in fact, the richest person in that entire area.”

            Question: Who made Job this rich? Remember satan’s accusation before God was that God had blessed Job and built a hedge of protection around his earthly possessions. Why would God do al this for Job if God was so against prosperity?

            But lets get back to the end of Job. Do the math: in the end he had 14 000 sheep, 1000 oxen, 1000 female donkeys. Which all means he was the richest man TWICE OVER! Now THAT is the kind of God I serve. This god of poverty that you guys are pushing here is a product of Eastern mysticism. He is not the Yahweh of Israel.

            There is not one single blood descendant of Abraham today who belives in that poverty stuff. I have never met a single Jew who believes in poverty. Why? They understand their roots and the God of their roots. They know that none of their great ancestors, Abraham, Isaac & Jacob believed in poverty.

            Abraham was the richest man in the Middle East at his time. What Bible are you guys reading? There is no broke patriarch anywhere in scripture

          • TheWord

            @ Bro Dave. Luk 1:37-39 says For no word from God will ever fail.”
            I am the Lord’s servant,” Mary answered. “May your word to me be fulfilled.” Then the angel left her, At that time Mary got ready and hurried to a town in the hill country of Judea, I do not think this is the scripture you meant to quote my brother.

          • U rite. I meant John 1:37-38. i will edit the post. Thanx

        • Semhalo

          Does “where he was staying” mean a house? And even though it was was a house does it mean it was His? Coming up with the conclusion that, it was a house, and if so, it was His, would really be far-fetched.
          Matthew 8:20, “And Jesus saith unto him, ‘The foxes have holes, and the birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man hath not where to lay his head.'”

          Anyway, you need to check again, Luke 1:37-39 says nothing to that effect.

          • @Semhalo, what do you think it was – a cave?
            (see John 1:37-39)

          • Semhalo

            It does not matter what you or I think but the Bible has not stated what it was that he used as his habitat. Let us speak where the Bible speaks and be silent where it is silent because reading in between the lines is not always wise as it may lead us astray. There is no proof this was a proper house and that if it was a house, it was His. However Matthew 8:20 may give us an idea on how Jesus lived.

          • @Semhalo – Matt 8:20 does not prove what you think it proves, namely that Jesus was either a hippie who lived under a bridge OR a hobo who lived in a homeless shelter OR a neanderthal who lived in a cave. He had “nowhere to lay His head” at that particular moment in that particular town. Remember He was an itinerant Preacher travelling from city to city with the Good News. During those travels He would be rejected in some cities and therefore have nowhere to lay His head IN THAT CITY OR TOWN.

            You must ask yourself: if He said to the disciples, “Come and see where I live” where possibly did He take them to? If we cant figure that out then we are in worse trouble than we think we are.

          • Semhalo

            John 1: 37-39 does not prove Jesus did not have a house, neither
            does it prove he had one. Concluding He had a house from that passage would be mere speculation. Mind you taking someone to where you live does not mean you own a house. If it were so then anyone could own a house! It suffices understanding from John 1:37-39, that Jesus had a place where He stayed and knowing what kind of habitat it was or whether He had the title deeds or not would be immaterial.

            Likewise, Matthew 8:20 does not prove that Jesus meant, at that
            particular moment and place only, he had nowhere to lay His head. In fact Jesus was answering a certain scribe who had pledged to follow Jesus “wherever” He would go. (verse 19) Obviously the scribe meant even to His house if He had one and Jesus answers; “Foxes have holes, and birds of the air have nests; but the Son of man has nowhere to lay his head.” (RSV) It would be far-fetched to suggest he meant at that particular moment and place only. That would also imply that the scribe meant he would follow Jesus “wherever” He would go, as long as it was within that place He was in, and not anywhere else.

            Interestingly Jesus was not concerned with earthly possessions but He was concerned with the heavenly kingdom:

            John 18:36, “ Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world: if my kingdom were of this world, then would my servants fight, that I should not be delivered to the Jews: but now is my kingdom not from hence.’ (KJV)

            Matthew 19:21, “Jesus said unto him, ‘If thou wilt be perfect, go and sell that thou hast, and give to the poor, and thou shalt have
            treasure in heaven: and come and follow me.’”(KJV)

        • Matibili

          How does this prove that Jesus had a house? ‘Bishop’ where did you study theology?

          • @Matibili:disqus Oh! so let me see . . . Jesus invited them to come and see the cave He was dwelling in. Or may be the bridge He was living under?

  • nicholas madimutsa

    After reading this article and some of the comments, i feel like the prosperity gospel is here to stay. I consider myself to be one of the lucky ones who has enlightenment and understand a lot of gibberish in these so called holy books. My advice is that those that want to donate money to these fake prophets, u should happily do so because the world will be chaotic if u get enlightened like some of us.

    • Where does your enlightenment come from?

      • Matibili

        From actually just taking a second to read the bible and not waiting to be spoon fed lies by men in fancy suits on Sundays.

        • You dont seem to be reading it very well. Could it be u r reading it using denominational glasses?

  • Matibili

    “They understood something that we moderns have a hard time understanding i.e. you can sow your way out of poverty.” It’s this type of propaganda that makes con-men like Makandiwa and Angel fill stadiums with desperate ‘givers’ hoping to somehow wake up rich the next day from giving all they own away.

    Dave (or is that Bishop Dave?) the same bible you have been so eloquently quoting also says that it’s more difficult for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle (paraphrased) here’s more …… A wealthy young man ran up to Jesus and asked the greatest question anyone can ask, “What must I do to obtain eternal life?” (Mk. 10:17-27). Jesus in reply pointed out the necessity of obedience to God’s commands saying, “You know the commandments, Do not murder, Do not commit adultery, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Do not defraud, Honor your father and mother” (v.19). The young man said, “Teacher I have kept all of these things from my youth up.” The text then says, “Looking at him, Jesus felt a love for him…” (vv. 20,21). Because Jesus loved him He plainly pointed out the one thing that was holding him back from eternal life saying, “Go and sell all you possess and give it to the poor, and you shall have treasure in heaven’ and come and follow Me.” At Jesus’ words the young man’s ” face fell, and he went away grieved…” (vv. 21,22).

    ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    It doesn’t take a genius to quote the Bible and misuse it to mislead the trusting ignorant masses, even the devil quotes scripture (Have you heard that one???). The point is the Bible is full of examples that clearly indicate that pursuit of material wealth does not bring one closer to God, also Messieurs Chasi and Pongo where pointing out that The fly-by night prophets and pastor sprouting out all over the place (including YOU) have one motivation – PROFIT. How else do you explain a Pastor driving a BENTLEY amid Zimbabwe’s Squalor and poverty? How many kids can the cost of a bently feed or send to school? How do you explain that at Makandiwa’s ‘rallies’ those sitting closer to the stage have to pay more than those in the seats away from the ‘Prophet’?

    How is what people like you and Makandiwa do different from a Pyramid scheme? All the markings are there? You promise those who invest monetary gain and you use flamboyant displays of YOUR wealth as examples that your philosphy works and the masses are sucked in and just like in Pyramid Scheme only the very few at the top ever get paid……

    • You sound like a playground bully intolerant of people who believe something different from you. There is a religious fascism that demands that everybody toe the line theologically. It wont work here. Nobody here owes you anything. If you want an adult discussion we can have it. But I will not respond to puerile infantilisms. Goodbye

      • Matibili

        As is typical of all deceitful people when exposed you use misdirection to divert attention from the glaring truth. You are unable to respond to my assertion that you and others of your ilk are CONMEN so instead you accuse me of being a playground bully. I followed your own method and quoted scripture to expose your falaices but rather than point out where my logic is flawed you attempt to change the subject. You can fool some people sometime but you can’t fool all the people all the time. Stop taking advantage of desperate people who are uneducated because what goes around comes around.

        • You throw temper tantrums online which suggests to me that you seem incapable of rational discourse. I think its pointless therefore for me to respond. Maybe somebody else will help you out. Blessings.

          • Matibili

            How is asking you a pertinent question the same as bullying you? Why not debunk my assertion that Prosperity Preachers operate similar to Ponzi schemes, I used facts to back that assertion, why can you not do the same to defend your point? Why are you running away from the questions?

          • When you stop the juvenile name-calling in favor of an adult discussion, then I might just answer some of your concerns.

  • Matibili

    Who is this Dave Chikosi (founder, Bishop and senior Pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship International Churches). Sounds fishy to me, what church ordained him Bishop? Was it the church he ‘founded’? Does his ‘church’ which preaches the ‘gospel of prosperity’ and tells people to ‘sow’ have a history exceeding a few hundred years? Isn’t it strange how real churches like Catholic, Anglican, Dutch Reformed Methodist etc.. don’t seem to need to go out of the way to convince their followers that if they want to succeed then all they have to do is pay the Pastor? Food for thought, also can ‘Bishop Dave’ explain to us (using Bible verses) the proliferation of so called ‘Pastors’ being caught with people’s wives in Zimbabwe? Seems to happen very frequently, is that an example of the ‘Pastors’ also doing some ‘Sowing’ on the side?

    • We are discussing scriptures here, not church denominations. Im sure there are plenty other places, blogs etc where you can go start that conversation.

      • Matibili

        LOL nice attempt to misdirect again, my comment above was obviously not about denominations but instead showed the fly by night nature of your credentials. If you had nothing to hide why didn’t you respond to the questions? What is your history? How did you come by the title of Bishop? If I go to some Bible college tomorrow and graduate can I found my own church and become a ‘Bishop’ too? How does one become bishop in your ministry? You founded it so why not tell us? Where do you derive your credibility? Is it merely from telling your followers that Jesus sent you?

        • You seem to think I owe you explanations. I owe you nothing. Repeat: nothing! Besides you’re off-topic big time. This thread is not about me. Its not even about you (even though you seem to think its about you). Its about the Word of God and how different people use/interpret it.
          (And if u had nothing to hide yourself, why havent we seen your photo on these posts? lol!)

  • Matibili

    LOL – love the internet man, here is this writer’s website; http://www.davechikosi.org/aboutus.html draw your own conclusions people

    • Yeah thats our ministry website – in serious need of updating LOL!
      But if anyone is interested, I have a blog that is much more current. The address is http://davechikosi.blogspot.com/ We also have a number of Youtube video messages. Just google Dave Chikosi. Blessings!

      • Matibili

        Nice little tax shelter here Mr ‘Bishop’ ……..

        “My
        wife Rebekah and I, as well as our Pastors in various places around the
        world have committed ourselves to pray for you daily. As our
        Partner
        you will also receive updates and faith-building articles from myself
        on a regular basis. We commit ourselves to be good financial
        stewards and to operate with integrity and excellence.

        So
        I ask you, as our Partner, to begin today, to support us with your
        monthly or one -time financial pledge. Like Paul, I am saying this “not
        because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account” (Philippians 4:17). For a safe and secure online donation, click on
        the Paypal “Donate” button below. Thank you and God bless you.”

        Ha ha ha and the hits just keep on coming . . . .

        • “The laborer is worthy of his wages” (1 Tim 5:18). We very proud of the services we provide

    • Thanx for letting people know our website address. I am also on facebook and you can follow us on Twitter. I have several video messages on Youtube as well

  • Additional Bible thoughts on pastoral remuneration:

    1 COR 9: 7- 12
    “Who plants a vineyard and does not eat its grapes? Who tends a flock and does not drink the milk? 8 Do I say this merely on human authority? Doesn’t the Law say the same thing? 9 For it is written in the Law of Moses: “Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain.”[b] Is it about oxen that God is concerned? 10 Surely he says this for us, doesn’t he? Yes, this was written for us, because whoever plows and threshes should be able to do so in the hope of sharing in the harvest. 11 If we have sown spiritual seed among you, is it too much if we reap a material harvest from you? 12 If others have this right of support from you, shouldn’t we have it all the more?”

    • Semhalo

      It is not remuneration but support. Unless you are saying it is now a job where all you have to do is go to Bible College and get a diploma and you are off to lead a church. This is a calling and in such calling you make sacrifices. Yes you need support but whether its there or not you will go on and serve God because you were called to do so. But if you take it as your profession then you make it a right that you be remunerated. You then start comparing yourself with other professions and start demanding company car, company house and in recent times, we hear some even ask for a company wife.

      It is no longer about serving God but one looks at what one gets out of it since they went to college, just like what other professions do. Likewise it is no longer about getting support from the people but accumulating wealth from the people. The lives that these “pastors” now lead bares it all.

      • Support, pay, remuneration, salary or whatever – this is just semantics. Most Church Boards would describe it as salary/pay. The Income Tax dept (IRS in USA) also treats it as such. Hapana nyaya apa. Call it by whatever name you want, the point is that the minister should get paid. Period

        • TheWord

          The Church of Symrna in the book of revelation was a faithful and obedient Church and yet they were poor (Rev 2:9-19). The Church of in Laodecia was very prosperous and yet they were lukewarm (Rev 3:17). Acts 6:1-7 also talks about the daily distribution of food amongst the Church members who were in need. It is false doctrine to preach that if you are a Christian you have to be rich.

          • Faithfulness and obedience to the Lord in one area does not guarantee success in every area of life. I know many faithful believers who are sick in body. Yet Jesus died for their infirmity

  • TheWord

    The Church of Symrna in the book of revelation was a faithful and obedient Church and yet they were poor (Rev 2:9-19). The Church of in Laodecia was very prospersous and yet they were lukewarm (Rev 3:17). Acts 6:1-7 also talks about the daily distribution of food amongst the Church members who were in need. It is false doctrine to preach that if you are a Christian you have to be rich.

    • @disqus_bPPgDjYR3R:disqus Faithfulness and obedience in one area does not translate into obedience in every other area of life. I know many who love Jesus but are dying of sickness, even tho Jesus already died for their disease. Their faith muscle in that particular area is still undeveloped. That doesnt take anything away from their love for Jesus. It just means that they may meet Him sooner than both parties intended!

      • TheWord

        Bro Dave. Please read these scriptures i quoted. It’s so basic ,simple and straight forward.if Jesus said they were faithful and obedient and it further says that they were going to be rewarded with a crown of life it is shocking to hear such a statement coming from someone who calls himself a servant of Christ when thou criticise the author of life. Do you think we are righteous because of our works.If so what did Christ die for. Please read the scriptures i quoted and i pray that God may forgive you for your careless talk, The book of revelation even warns us of those who add or subtract from the word. Please read the scriptures as you have your Bible. This is not my thinking and opinion. It is clearly there in the scriptures.Let’s not deviate from the discussion. Lets talk about the saints in the quoted scriptures and we can talk about the other people you know later.

        • @disqus_bPPgDjYR3R:disqus Im not sure what u want me to do with the scriptures u gave. They were faithful and obedient in terms of not departing from their faith and trust in Jesus. But what has that to do with victory and success in this earthly life? Very little. Just because you love Jesus doesnt mean you automatically become successful in eathly affairs. Salvation guarantees you entry into heaven. It doesnt guarantee, for e.g that your mortgage is paid. You can be a Christian who loves Jesus dearly but if you dont pay your bills, you may go to jail and continue to serve Him, but behind bars.
          You are trying to make the argument that just because Jesus said Smyrna was faithful and obedient, that translate into all their needs and desires met here on earth. I also wish that were true, but it aint.
          When I got saved I was told “Just accept Christ and everything would be alright.” Really? Came to find out later that I still had to use my faith to put food on the table, pay my bills and have extra money to do the other stuff i love doing

  • Some of you here seem to think that God goes into a depression every time one of His servants prospers. Quite to the contrary! God is actually pleased, not depressed, when His servants prosper

    Psalm 35:27 says “Let them shout for joy, and be glad, that favour my righteous cause: yea, let them say continually, Let the LORD be magnified, which hath pleasure in the prosperity of his servant.”

    He says we must SHOUT it out loud CONTINUALLY. What must we shout continually? That the Lord has pleasure in the prosperity of His servants. I like that!

  • And for those of you who think its satan that gives people the power to prosper, here’s something that should upend that false theology. Deuteronomy 8:18 says: “But remember the Lord your God, for it is He who gives you the ability to produce wealth, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your ancestors, as it is today”

  • Jesus had a treasurer. How many poor people do you know that have a treasurer? Broke people dont need no treasurer, especially one who was routinely helping himself to ministry coffers. Which means there had to be more than 2 coins in that bag for Judas to be stealing from it without any of the other disciples noticing it.

  • Tina Chiru

    rich or poor every preacher or self claimed prophet should be judged by these “to the law and to the testimony..” and everyone should be sceptical of every one who comes out and claims to be a prophet of God becoz the Lord himself warned us of false prophets, so we should all test them to see if they are real or not, their poverty or prosperity has no direct relation to their spirituality… now that being said, i have listened to Angel and he’s full of crap and so is his wife, I’m yet to listen to Makandiwa, but I listened to Angel’s testimony “I WENT TO HEAVEN” and anyone who’s read their bible will know exactly what i mean when i say this guy is full of it.

  • Reagan

    Using the Judas (teasurer) argument to “prove” Jesus was wealthy is neither logical nor right. The money was used to buy food provisions on their outreach missions. Buying food is not being wealthy and that was not Jesus` personal money. There is nothing wrong with living a modest , comfortable life from the work of God . But when “men of God” plainly flaunt wealth , preach nothing but wealth and compete for fame and popularity at “Hollywood style” levels that`s a sign they are not working for the glory of God but to satisfy the pride of life. And to imagine they do it at the expense of the sheep ! While it`s wrong to conclude that to prosper is sin , it is starkly obvious that when one uses the word of God to get rich (by twisting scripture mostly and conning people)They can not be working for God. It is the mostly self proclaimed “prophets” that are doing the greater damage.

  • cellphone

    Dear Bishop, I am a christian and i give my offering as often as I can. I have been going through some very tough financial situations, Would you be willing to sow from your abundance towards my needs? I am sure u will be truly blessed afterwards. i just need $500

  • Anonymous

    Say wat u may about my father but I have been healed after prayer from Prophet Makandiwa and he taught me the Power of Sin such that i am no longer a sinner but a child of God. jesus works through Prophet Makandiwa- Jesus says behold i give u power and i see the power. I love the man of God for teaching me how not to be passive and for teaching a word that addressed relevant iisues to, coz i was poor and i met a man the spirit of the Lord i s upon me, it has annointed me to preach the gospel to the poor and set the captives free.” I was poor but now I am rich, I was sick now I am made whole. Thank you Jesus. Like bartimaeus, I dont understand all ur philosophies u people but i understand the actions of my father. I understand my healing, I am healed. I used to masturbate and watch pornography until I was delivered from such addictions after prayer. Jesus luvs u and He can change you. He changed me. That is all that Prophet Makandiwa is saying. He does not rob me or anyone for goodness sake. Why u criticise him and he keeps getting more success is because he is real, truthful and a servant of God who does not compromise nemweya yetsvina. VaMakandiwa vane hasha nemweya yetsvina, neniwo ndinadzo hasha dzacho

  • Boys

    What you are doing now is to defend (justifying) the prosperity gospel. You can not fool us all, just like satan cannot. Was Jesus, Eliah, Elisha millionares? True, they were also fed by poor, and rich. Did they had bouncers (bodyguards) like you have? Remember Peter once tried to be one for Jesus. What did Jesus DO? Did Elisha took any thing from Naaman? What happened to his servant? Survival is not synonimous to enriching oneself. Repent, the last days are nearer.

  • Boys

    God blessings could be bought by gold or silver, but by believing in His Son Jesus Christ.

  • James Chihombori

    As long as I offer the offering that is Biblical, I have learnt not to bother who squanders it or who puts it to good use. Many people in the Bible are known to have misused God’s utensils and treasures in the temple and were punished for that. But not in any way was giving put to rest because of some money launderers in the “church”. The same should apply today as He is the same yesterday….. . People, let’s continue to offer in faith , but let’s check if that offering is the one ordained in the scriptures

