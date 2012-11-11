A response to ‘unpacking the power of Makandiwa’

“Man of God or Man of Gold” Is A False Dichotomy: A Response

By Bishop Dave C. Chikosi | Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA |

In a radio discussion entitled “Unpacking the Power of the Prophet Makandiwa” moderated by Mr Lance Guma, the two discussants, Messieurs Chasi and Pongo take to task two “preachers of the prosperity Gospel.”

None of these preachers or their disciples is present to respond to the charges. But the discussion is also remarkable for its one-sidedness. Both discussants are singing from the same hymn book.

Mr Pongo later followed up the radio interview with an article entitled: “Millionaire Makandiwa: Man of God or Man of Gold.” The substance of Mr Pongo’s argument is perhaps best captured by his view of how preachers should be remunerated or paid.

He says: “What must be happening is that these preachers are to be looked after by those with means, as the word says in (Mark 10) vs. 11 ‘and into whatever city or village you enter, inquire who is worthy in it; and abide there until you go away.’ ”

Mr Pongo bases this view on the instructions Jesus gave to His disciples before He sent them away on a missionary journey. Jesus told them:

“Do not acquire gold, or silver, or copper for your money belts, or a bag for your journey, or even two tunics, or sandals, or a staff; for the worker is worthy of his support” (Mark 10:9).

For Mr Pongo this specific instruction, directed to specific individuals is a universal rule binding for every Gospel worker in all places at all times. But there is only one problem with that position. We find out that later in Luke Jesus specifically reversed those instructions! Luke 22:35-36 records a later conversation between Jesus and the same disciples:

“When I sent you without purse, bag or sandals, did you lack anything?” “Nothing,” they answered. He (Jesus) said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.”

Clearly the Mark 10 instructions which Mr Pongo bases his argument on are not universal and binding on all Gospel preachers in all places at all times.

In Luke 22 the situation has changed. The disciples can now take along with them basic necessities such as money, food, clothes, swords etc on their missionary journeys.

But even if Jesus had not reversed the instructions of Mark 10 and replaced them by opposite ones in Luke 22, Mr Pongo’s argument would still be flawed. It’s Biblically false for Mr Pongo to argue that “preachers are to be looked after by those with means.”

Two major prophets in the Bible (Elijah and Elisha) were looked after by very poor widows with no visible means of support (you can imagine the news headline if that happened today: “Prophet Grabs Poor Widow’s Last Loaf of Bread”).

But the widows prospered as a result of honouring these men of God. The widows gave and it was “given to them, good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over” (Luke 6:38).

Another example of the poor giving to the church is Macedonia. This was one of Paul’s poorest congregations. But here’s what Paul has to say about them and their giving:

“Out of the most severe trial, their overflowing joy and their extreme poverty welled up in rich generosity. For I testify that they gave as much as they were able, and even beyond their ability. Entirely on their own, they urgently pleaded with us for the privilege of sharing in this service to the Lord’s people. And they exceeded our expectations” (2 Cor 8:2-5).

They were in extreme poverty and yet they exceeded Paul’s expectations in their giving. They understood something that we moderns have a hard time understanding i.e. you can sow your way out of poverty.

The poor widow who gave her last penny in Jesus’ day also understood that. I don’t see Jesus retrieving the coin from the bucket and giving it back to her because she was too poor to give. Her prosperity was predicated on her giving.

Mr Pongo then adds this bit of wisdom: “We also learn a very important lesson in the book of Isaiah that we should not seek payment in the ministry (Isa. 45: 13).”

The fact is: Isaiah 45:13 has absolutely nothing to with a minister’s remuneration! It’s talking about Cyrus a pagan king whom God will use to rebuild Jerusalem. If Mr Pongo wanted a passage about ministerial pay, he should have given his readers 1 Corinthians 9: 13-14. It says:

“Don’t you know that those who serve in the temple get their food from the temple, and that those who serve at the altar share in what is offered on the altar? In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel.

And exactly how much should those who labor in preaching the Gospel be rewarded? Paul says “double honor” (i.e double the amount of those who don’t preach).

The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching. For Scripture says, “Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain,” and “The worker deserves his wages (1 Timothy 5:17-18).

In the radio interview Mr Pongo makes the statement that all you have to do to become a rich preacher is “go out and promise people wealth holding a Bible – it works.”

Well, it hasn’t worked for thousands of preachers out there. Try it for yourself and see! This is precisely why these two prophets are being critiqued. If it worked for everybody, then critics would be critiquing everybody not just these two.

The trouble with many critics is that they often set up false dichotomies. “Man of God or man of gold” is a false dichotomy. The implication is that if you have God you cannot also have gold. You must choose one or the other. You cannot have both. It’s an either/or situation.

But if we take this logic to its logical conclusion, we would have to conclude that Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, David, Solomon etc were not men of God. They were men of gold.

Genesis 13:2 simply says: “Now Abram was very rich in livestock, in silver, and in gold.” Real man of gold wasn’t he? And to think that Paul calls Abram “the father of all them that believe” (Rom 4:11)?

There was a time when Jesus’ disciples were beginning to feel like they had been short-changed by forsaking their trade and profession to follow Jesus. Jesus seized the occasion to make the most radical, universal prosperity promise applicable to all Gospel preachers in all places at all times.

Then Peter began to say to Him, “See, we have left all and followed You.” So Jesus answered and said, “Assuredly, I say to you, there is no one who has left house or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or lands, for My sake, and the gospel’s, who shall not receive an hundredfold now in this time (Mark 10:46).

The careful Bible reader will notice the last four words: “now in this time.” Not in the sweet by-and-by! It’s “hundredfold” return now in this time for those of us who have given up our professions to pursue the call to preach.

The truth of scripture is that God blesses the giver. He “gives seed to the sower” (2 Cor 9:10). And the Law of Sowing and Reaping says we reap what we sow. The bigger the seed the bigger the harvest.

Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work (2 Cor 9:6-8)

Folk, when you give to the man of God, God will reward you with a rich harvest. Those who are already doing so, please don’t stop. You are investing in your own future. “Now therefore, while we have time, let us do good to every person, especially to the members of the household of faith” (Gal 6:10).

Remuneration! It’s talking about Cyrus a pagan king whom God will use to rebuild Jerusalem. If Mr Pongo wanted a passage about ministerial pay, he should have given his readers 1 Corinthians 9: 13-14. It says:

“Don’t you know that those who serve in the temple get their food from the temple, and that those who serve at the altar share in what is offered on the altar? In the same way, the Lord has commanded that those who preach the gospel should receive their living from the gospel.

And exactly how much should those who labor in preaching the Gospel be rewarded? Paul says “double honor” (i.e double the amount of those who don’t preach)

The elders who direct the affairs of the church well are worthy of double honor, especially those whose work is preaching and teaching. For Scripture says, “Do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out the grain,” and “The worker deserves his wages (1 Timothy 5:17-18).

Dave Chikosi is founder, Bishop and senior Pastor of Grace Christian Fellowship International Churches. After establishing three growing congregations in Zimbabwe, Africa, he came to USA to study for a Master’s degree in Theology. Upon completion, he moved to Michigan where he planted the church in the City of Ypsilanti.

