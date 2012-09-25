Masvingo MP helps cornered ‘lover’ flee

Masvingo West MP Tachiona Mharadza Chiminya (MDC-T) reportedly sought refuge in a furniture shop last Friday to save himself from a crowd after being involved in a street brawl over a girlfriend.

According to a report in the Zanu PF controlled Herald newspaper, Mharadza joined in a scuffle between his wife Memory and an alleged girlfriend who was indentified as Ms Silibaziso Ndebele.

According to the paper the MP “manhandled his wife to enable Ms Ndebele to flee” and “Business ground to a halt in the central business district as curious onlookers jostled to watch the drama.”

It’s claimed that as soon as the girlfriend successfully fled the scene Mharadza “dashed into a nearby furniture shop where hid in a warehouse after realising the crowd was baying for his blood.”

He only emerged from the shop after the crowd had dispersed and went away in an MDC-T councillor’s vehicle. Sources who spoke to the paper claim Mharadza has since separated with his wife in the wake of the brawl.

On Monday Mharadza denied reports he had separated with the mother of his two children and said Ms Ndebele, a nurse at Chishave Clinic in Chivi district, was just his ex-girlfriend.

“My wife just overreacted after seeing me talking to Ms Ndebele whom I must admit is my ex-lover. My wife knew that I was once in love with Ms Ndebele and when she saw us together in the city centre she just overreacted.”

Mharadza said the confrontation resulted in a fight. “I must admit that I am no longer in love with Ms Ndebele, but as an MP I must be accessible to everyone. Even yourself, don’t you talk to your ex-girlfriends,” he asked.

“I am no longer in love with Ms Ndebele. I last dated her before I got married.” He defended his move to join in the scuffle “to restrain my wife”.

“I was not in any way trying to help her (Ms Ndebele) to get away from being beaten, but the only logical thing that I could do was to restrain my wife because she is the only person whom I have control over.”

Mrs Mharadza is reportedly now staying with her parents near Alvord Training Centre in Zimuto communal lands.

  • Betty Makoni

    this man is naive.uyu murume asingafunge.i think this party need a gender and women and children protection policy.i cant imagine MP making such a public statement.mutipe macontact details to protest.mmmm baba ava havakure…ndanyara

    • Makate

      How about this party needs a policy to protect its MPs from gold-digging or scorned women? Why madzimai muchida kuzviita ma victims yet vamwe venyu apa ndivo varikutonyonganisa upenyu hwevamwe? Kana murume asisakudi haachakudizve, chako kungotora road and move on, why kuzvibvisa chimiro kurwisana neadiwa?

  • Learnmore Nyoni

    This moregirls tsvangtions party

  • Phillip Chabata

    follow the leader

  • Wilforde Melusi Chikosha

    Let her speak to her ex-boyfriends also. Ndamai MP kaava! Munhu wevanhu.

  • Tawanda Willis Chigumbura

    chaisiya huyo chaikwiya nei?maitiro enyu ndiwawa

  • Buju Rusengah ..

    ..muzipo uripo asi basop kuzvimbirwa

  • Mahuku Conie

    vakomana musamakisawo,asi chii nhai chinja boys,taakuzoti muri chinja bulls.

  • Gwenyaya Gwasvika

    This guy is a liar. Kunyepera nyika yose kudaro! Hausvodi. Twin Cab yako ye white irikupi izvozvi? Handiti iri kugara ne girlfriend iyoyo. Manje unofa coz girlfriend yako iri kuita zvinorova paMhukahuru.

  • kubeni

    haiwa.mai mp vanoziva. musiyei amboitachipfambi.endai munotanga upenyu utsva kwete kuita saLorcadia.

  • taneta

    here we go again like father like son mwanawa tsvangison

  • Mukanya

    Zvanzi she is my “Ex” and being an MP am accessible to all and sundry! iri ndiro idi rekunyepa/chokwadi chekunyepa. Polygamy is our heritage MP, just formalize your requirements.