Gono having affair with Minister’s wife

By Fortune Tazvida (Managing Editor)

EXCLUSIVE- Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr Gideon Gono has been secretly bedding the wife of ZANU PF’s Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Douglas Mombeshora. Nehanda Radio.com can reveal that his wife Dr Millicent Mombeshora has been having an affair with Gono for over 10 years now.

EXCLUSIVE- Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr Gideon Gono (left) has been secretly bedding the wife of ZANU PF’s Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Douglas Mombeshora (right).
EXCLUSIVE- Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Dr Gideon Gono (left) has been secretly bedding the wife of ZANU PF’s Deputy Minister of Health and Child Welfare, Dr Douglas Mombeshora (right).

The first hint of this affair came when Gono’s former adviser of 8 years, Dr Munyaradzi Kereke wrote an angry letter sensationally alleging that Gono stole millions of dollars and gold from the bank. Kereke has also made claims that he is the one who wrote the examinations which earned Gono a doctorate degree.

But it was allegations by Kereke that Gono “took tens of millions of cash through the Security Division of the RBZ for personal gain.” Kereke wrote “I will also not hesitate to reveal and expose how you used RBZ money to buy two houses as “gifts” to the wife of a Deputy Minister here in Harare.” (see full letter by Kereke).

It was this letter that got Nehanda Radio.com working on the case. Millicent Mombeshora, formerly known as Millicent Buzuzi is a former DJ and head of ZBC’s Radio 3. She is currently the Head of strategic planning and special projects, working in the so called ‘Governors Office’ with Gono. Millicent is also a commissioner on the Zimbabwe Media Commission.

“Gono and Millicent are so in love, the affair has been burning for over 10 years. They regularly hire hotels where they meet. It’s hard to believe a married woman like Millicent is so jealous of Gono. When she hears rumours of him bedding other women, she gets very upset,” a source close to the two told Nehanda Radio.com.

Millicent’s husband Dr Douglas Mombeshora, is the Member of Parliament for Mhangura. “He is a nice man who does not deserve this nonsense. You never hear stories about him being involved in political violence or the corruption associated with Zanu PF. But his wife is a nasty piece of work,” our source said.

“When Millicent reads this article she will know who leaked the story and how I know without doubt the two are having an affair. I’ve kept my silence for a very long time but I don’t think its fair on Douglas. For the avoidance of doubt the Deputy Minister must insist on DNA tests for his last 3 children.”

Several years ago Millicent was linked to an attempt to smuggle 140 tonnes of wheat out of the country which resulted in her husband being questioned by police. One Moses Banda was arrested and charged for obstruction of justice through misrepresentations after trying to cover up for Millicent.

Millicent owns Rukute Farm in Makonde, where the wheat had originated from. Wheat is one of several specified products in Zimbabwe restricted from exports. Nehanda Radio.com

  • Haiwawo

    Saka???

  • Topito

    aah ko hantie Gono murume here, ko kana akapenyerwa na Millicent pane chakaipa here, Millicent ndiye hure

  • Fair game

    Pictures, please!

    • mapeto

      ngaisiye matambo

  • Feyaf Feya

    saka private affairs dza Gono dzineyi nesu…mashaya zvekunyora ..imimi muri kudanana netumvana twekuMbare wani…makambonyorwa nani..! midhidhi yenyu!

    • nation63

      Gono is a public figure by choice…..so we need to know….its the norm in every country….every country…….and yes ..mudhidhi ndewangu…..

      • zviribho

        taura hako, im not necessarily bothered about the affair, nyaya yangu iri pakuti did he really use public funds to buy those two houses.

      • lindy

        lol

    • Shungu

      Newakowo.nyorai zvenyu imi bharanzi iri harina nyaya.ko iwewe gono unongoba zvesezvese Mari nevakadzi vevanhu.

  • mapeto

    ko nhai, indava kuda kugara muchirevera vamwe nhema?siyai millicent, she is a good wife and mother.indava kurega ruchiva negodo kusvika ipapa?Douglas and millicent vanhu vakadzidza uye vanodanana.so if u were hoping 2 cause problems  sorry maningi.4 ur own info vana va millicent vaway above 10.next………

  • Benzyangu

    Vakamakana 4ngo!

  • Gullible Zimbo

    dog eat dog.

  • Chihera

    Gono Gono Gono!  Whats next?????  I know for sure this man hasa lot of cases to answer!  mmmm

  • Tichasvitswa

    Awa ndiwo majerasi chaiwo!!!!!!!!!
    Manje hamunyare murume mukuru????
    This will only damage YOU not Millicent nokuti she is not bothered by LOOSERS like iwe.
    Shame on you Kereke,,, you need to be cleansed ku Kereke. 

  • Sedze

    Just shows if u do good to people they will always fuck u in the end.After being in the same  train with Gono now this guy wants to say he is a saint??He is typical “ukarera imbwa nemukaka………” .should we divulge things we got to know as confidants.this Kereke guy is a sick educated man.How can he even write a PhD for someone.was he that desperate to be a dr of economics without fibre to be intimidated by Gono.I dont buy it.When u get files in your professional life keep them secret.what next.I dont respect people without loyalty to their institutions and people who brought them up.He should just grow up this Kereke guy.

    • nation63

      No smoke without fire…….the truth will come to light….whether we like it or not…life is like that…..hendei tione…..2 years from now ….someone will be in prison..mark my word….muromo wangu hauwire pasi

  • dhebhukai

    Anombonyanyotyiseiko iye munhu iyeyu wekuti kana mukuru mukuru chaiye akakwirirwa mukadzi akangonyararawo? Chii chaizvo chiri kumboitika apa nababa ava? Pedzezvo vopfugamisa nyika yese vachiba mari.

  • Bdumani24

    evidence 

  • zvanyanya vaGono kupomedzerwa kurai..

  • Test

    TThe sad thing about Zimbabwe is us, the citizens, accept to be trodden on by a few individuals as if they own us and there is no questioning accountability at all. One of the things this article talks about is how gono purchased two houses using stolen state funds. Instead of being infuriated by such revelations you see silly comments like ‘saka?’. So that a public servant is misusing public funds to sweeten an illicit affair with a married woman should not even be frowned on? Elsewhere on this site is a report on how ministers owe the power utility millions of dollars in unpaid bills, these same ministers who never know what load-shedding is, who are plundering our natural resources like the diamonds, who are worth millions of dollars through stolen money. And people find this acceptable. It makes one want to cry. The saddest thing is most certainly people posting on these forums accusing this site of persecuting gono are marginalized, probably struggling to make ends meet in the diaspora, but fail to see where the problems facing their country stem from.

  • welly

    this  is good..thats what you get out of zanu….please sleep with each other wives always…bastards…

  • Taurai3

    These are lies Gono got an honorary degree which he awarded himself since he was the Council Chairman. You don’t need to write exams to earn an honorary degree!
    Doc

  • Baba chatunga

    Gono is a public figure, he is controlling the country’s resources. Being a civil servant, when he begins to mess around, he is tarnishing the image of the country and himself. Tinofanira kuziva zvose….Gono ihure chete, ko ndekekutanga here??????

  • hotshot12

    Nehanda.Radio kusanyara, that woman has been a wonderful mother and wife, and she only has two kids nababa Mombeshora who are well above 10, get your facts straight!!!

  • KaOne Goredema

    Health Minister! Ngava ngomubaye injection yekuti isazomira futi…..period!

  • Keeete

    Ah Millicent is a disgrace.Doing the country and doing Gono.We are where we are bacause of big headed and blank people like her.I am told he is also busy destroying Kingstons and also doing the guys there.Haanyare Millicent.Netuvana itwotwo here.hudanana nevana.I thin k she loves control reason why she goes all the way using sex.She was the only one married in her family guess if Doug keeps her shame because the file is big.It will keep spilling because she happens to do anyone with the power she wants

  • Jeanemail2012

    This is such a lie it’s so ridiculous. Gona anodanana nesister yaMillicent who used to do the program Melting Pot. So much so that one time Gono’s daughters tried to beat her up akatiza. He was dating the sister not Millicent. Millicent haasi wemaaffair. Inspite of her faults she’s a very religious woman anozvibata. Totally fabricated.

  • Mai

    No, sister yaMillicent yaiita an Economic Forum film, not Melting Pot

  • Hmaseya

    Siyanai nekufumurana chihure abheura makumbo ngaaiswe  handiti anorigezawega here Ngati fungei zveku vaka nyikayedu yakanaka samare

  • baba sorobi

    regai vanhu vadanane kana iwe uchidawo endawo kuna Millicent wacho, kana chakachaya chakachaya
     

  • Goodha

    Let Kereke fight Gono alone lest he invite pple to assist him in this battle.Fork-off!

  • kuuraya

    Iwe munhu unotaura nyaya yaMilcent how can u prove iwe vakahwanda ? urimharadzi and ur motive is to destrory her maybe u need her position who knows?

