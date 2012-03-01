Letter exposing Gono theft of money and gold

84
3980

92 Norfolk Road Mount Pleasant
Harare

28 February, 2012

Dr Gideon Gono
Governor
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe
80 Samora Machel
Harare

Dear Dr Gono,

RE: NOTICE OF INTENTION TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST YOU

Dr Munyaradzi Kereke a former adviser to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono
1. Dr Gono, I have come to the definite conclusion that I must defend myself and my rights against your continued acts of deliberate provocation and malicious destruction of my good name through the repeated falsehoods you are publishing through the media as well as circulating acres of written subversive material to different offices of Government whose effect is to tarnish my image.

2. My defence is based on nothing else but the truth and in the event you feel there is any aspect of what I will say in this letter that is not true, please challenge me through your lawyers or in an open forum such as Parliament so that facts are laid bare in the national interest. I bear no malice against you.

3. I wrote to you several times indicating that I had and still have absolutely no interests in fighting you for any reason, yet you continue to be hell-bent on attacking me for reasons I clearly do not know.

4. You are seeking to project yourself as having removed me from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe as an act of “disciplining me for transgressions” yet you know very well that you did so to cover up the multiple acts of criminal frauds you, Dr Gono did for your own personal gain with your family.

5. To free my own conscience, I came to the conclusion that I did not want to be part of your acts of fraud and betrayal of your own country and decided that I work for the country from a different workstation.

6. BASIS FOR LEGAL ACTION

6.1 You wrote senior Government officials pages and pages of falsehoods about me on things that you yourself know are not true with the callous intention to damage my image. Through the court processes, you will be bound to prove your wild, unfounded allegations.

6.2 You published lies through the media about me. Through the legal processes, you will be asked to prove your allegations.

6.3 As a Zimbabwean, I am bound to expose the rampant acts of theft that you committed abusing your office at the RBZ for own personal gain. This exposure will be supported by explicit documentary evidence that is unassailable in any of our very competent courts.

6.4 You, Dr Gono, also acted to remove me from the RBZ as a result of our serious ideological differences where you opted to act in betrayal of your own country’s interests whilst I stood firm and refused to give in to your ways.

6.5 Prompted by your strange acts of provocation and what I see as callous intentions to ruin my life for absolutely no fault or felony I have committed, please be hereby advised that the People of Zimbabwe will be the jury as facts on the following matters are laid bare in the open courts of Zimbabwe or the August House of Parliament:

7. DR GIDEON GONO, YOUR CRIMINAL ACTS AT RBZ FOR YOUR PERSONAL GAIN

Zimbabwe central bank governor Gideon Gono
7.1 I hereby state that the following are the acts of blatant fraud that you, Dr Gideon Gono committed, which frauds are the main reason for you to have pushed me out of the RBZ so you could clean up and muzzle the crimes. Please take note that in the event you dispute any one of them, challenge me through the open courts or through Parliament and I will testify and produce explicit evidence.

(a) You, Dr Gideon Gono stole Public funds and spent millions of US dollars of RBZ money to buy many personal real estate properties for your own gain. You have lately attempted to cover up these transgressions through an oldman lawyer of Asian origin who is based here in Harare and a chartered accounting audit firm also based here in Harare. Please take note that all the evidence, covering the actual addresses of the properties and amounts spent is available and this evidence can not be destroyed by any means you may seek to deploy now even killing me.

(There are at least three legal experts who have taken custody of the evidence to testify on my behalf in the event I cease to be here on earth for whatever reason, given the real threats on my life these matters are now raising). The people of Zimbabwe must adjudicate and pronounce the verdict of whether it is allowed for a Central Bank Governor of Zimbabwe, trusted to safeguard the financial interests of the country and public funds is allowed at law to take millions of foreign currency and build his own personal granary of wealth. I am ready to testify and produce evidence so please challenge me in open courts.

(b). You directly participated and partook in the theft of US$6.5million that was stolen from the RBZ under your own signature through a close associate of yours. I strongly protested against this and you, together with your accomplice went round to high offices in the country spreading lies, including cooking up silly rape stories, as a way to divert attention from what I had strongly protested against. The full trail of what happened, supported by the evidence is available. Please challenge me openly and not through the veil of internet stories and the people of Zimbabwe will judge for themselves what sort of person you are.

(c). You took tens of millions of cash through the Security Division of the RBZ for personal gain. Evidence on this is readily available and please challenge me in an open legal platform so I testify.

(d). You abused Public assets, ranging from cars, gold bullion, shares, etc for direct personal gain. I have explicit evidence on this and please challenge me openly so that the Public pronounces their own verdict based on facts.

8. OUR SERIOUS IDEOLOGICAL DIFFERENCES

8.1 You also are aware that we differed very strongly on the following ideological issues:

8.2 Your approach is that it is fine to betray your own country’s interests for as long as doing so makes you benefit financially or through perceived connections to the right people for future protection. My unshackable position is that never should any sane Zimbabwean betray that which belongs to Zimbabwe for whatever price or prize.

8.3 You repeatedly lied to the country’s Leadership to sustain your continued stay at the RBZ, including covering up frauds you would have committed. My stance was and remains that never propagate lies, particularly to the country’s Leadership to crate an artificial aura of being a saint before their eyes yet you are the opposite.

8.4 You strongly believe in the abuse of office to settle personal vendettas including needlessly criminalising innocent transactions and closing of some banks in cases where RBZ itself would have been the main culprit through professional ineptitude and malicious design. I strongly opposed this and we fought all the time you defaulted into this obtusely primitive quadrant of abuse of office.

8.5 You sought legal opinion from a local lawyer who is chairman of a local commercial bank to the effect that the Economic Empowerment and Indigenisation programme Government is implementing is allegedly unconstitutional. You proceeded to brief RBZ Board Members that the Government’s stance on Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment is unconstitutional. I strongly opposed this strange view.

My view was and is that Zimbabweans must be empowered through the legitimate (lawful) reversal and correction of the heinous colonial injustices of the past. This more so if being done under explicit statutes of law as set by the legitimate legal systems of Zimbabwe. You then set me up with RBZ Board members who roundly worked to push me out of the RBZ.

8.6 You, Dr Gono and the RBZ Board crafted a very dangerous draft legislation that is poised to spin Zimbabwe into a civil war if allowed to be passed into law. Among many subversive clauses, you are proposing that all Government’s transactions over the pre-GPA era of between 2004 and 2008 be investigated through an appointed court. You are also proposing that most financial transactions (including the sourcing of defence machinery and equipment) lawfully done by Government over this period be publicly investigated and possibly reversed.

You are also proposing to give Minister Tendai Biti powers to search and raid any house, office, vault, files etc through the appointed Super Trustee in search of very unclear objects under your approved recommendations to Minister Biti. Mr Governor, Dr Gono, you as Chairman of the RBZ Board then cleared Minister Biti, in writing that he must go ahead with this piece of law you had drafted to be passed by Parliament.

I fiercely opposed this and wrote a very lengthy analysis showing why this proposed witch hunt was going to be counter-productive and destructive to the peace and stability of the country. You cant deny that I gave you my objections to this and that this became a source of our ideological differences. I have explicit documentation proving this.

8.7 Repeatedly, you and some RBZ Board members violated the State Secrets Act, as we as Section 60 of the RBZ Act by surreptitiously calling journalists to the RBZ and dishing out sensitive confidential materials of the State to undermine the interests of the country’s Leadership and that of Zimbabweans in general. My position on this was, for as long as you Dr Gono wanted to remain in office, you were and are duty bound to follow the dictates of the law.

The newspapers are awash with confidential materials that you deliberately pass on to the Media. Please take note that some of this you did in my presence, particularly the meetings with foreign diplomats in your committee room on the 22nd floor of the RBZ at number 80 Samora Machel.

8.8 To sustain your stay at the RBZ, your approach was and is to shower strategic office holders in Ministries and parastatals with gifts using RBZ money so that you severely compromise them never to stand against your frauds and corrupt ways. You even went to the extent of paying millions of US dollars in cash and assets to the Anti-Corruption Commission to literally cause them to look the other way and keep away from probing you.

As of now, I have explicit evidence that you are trying to cook up things to set the Anti-corruption Commission on my back. To this I say, please send them as I know I am clean. I will, however, greet them with the explicit evidence that shows how they received money from you to then act like your gate-keepers. Please challenge me openly and I will produce the evidence to this effect.

9. PERSONAL ISSUES: YOUR STOLEN DOCTORAL DEGREE

9.1 In one of the dossiers you wrote and circulated to the media, you labelled me a “turn court” and someone with “unmitigated insanity” seeking favors from higher offices.

9.2 Mr Gideon Gono, do you forget you yet again abused your authority by forcing me to literally do all the academic work on your behalf for the entire PhD studies upon which you were “conferred” the Doctoral Degree you now flaunt to the public as your own? Do you forget you forced me to do all for you, right from registration, to doing all assignments, to doing all the online exams right up to the final thesis, so I could keep my job at the RBZ?

9.3 On this Mr Gono please publicly retract your insults to me otherwise I will cause the relevant university to withdraw the doctoral degree they conferred on you, as you never ever wrote a sentence to earn it. You could never have secured a quarter of the PhD requirements using your very limited and blunt academic mental amplitude even in 5 decades. Please take this seriously as I will sue you for the abuse you effected on me. I literally feel worse than sodomized by what you did to me. This was absolute theft of my intellectual property under duress.

10. Let me end by saying that if I do not receive your written proposed way forward to resolve these matters, within 7 days I will proceed to institute legal measures to protect myself against your shameless determination to ruin my young life to protect and save your dirty, criminal, and unpatriotic ways.

11. I have reported the people you recently sent to harass and intimidate me into shutting up to their superiors at their workplaces.

12. As a fellow Zimbabwean, my own conscience is clean and at peace that I stole no one’s penny and earned all that I have, academic, materially and spiritual beliefs through my own physical and mental efforts. Should you have evidence to the contrary, please report me to the relevant offices.

13. I will also not hesitate to reveal and expose how you used RBZ money to buy two houses as “gifts” to the wife of a Deputy Minister here in Harare.

14. Please Dr Gono, leave me alone.

Yours Sincerely,

DR MUNYARADZI KEREKE

  • Roughcut9901

    aiwa ndapa kutenda. wish all those who know pple vakaba and vachiri kuba, expose them like this, this is the way forward coz vamwe kupfuma kwavo kunonetsa kunzwisisa. if zrp is genuine, then mapurisa hero basa.

  • Steve Mabasa

    Wow….. Speechless

  • BabaJimmy

    the tone of the letter isnt good. It makes me remember the fight between Paul and Peter about Peter’s apparent lack of respect to the gentiles. Paul invoked his indignation at Peter’s hypocricy, when he withdrew himself from Gentiles because he wanted to save face with Jews who had visited. But eventually it led to one thing, “Iron sharpen Iron”. These men are highly esteemed in our Society. For them to do this is both shameful and unworthy. Granted we have differences in life, but dont let your ego and pride over-take you. Anger and Pride are like a rotting in the Soul, it eats u and leads you into distruction. Imagine how foolish it will be when they sit on a table and mend their differences. This “battle” has far more consequences than it appears. We need Love, Respect, honour and fending for one another. e.g. When I argue with say my wife, or my superior at work, I choose to have empathy and eventually, this will not lead me into anger, but will sharpen me as I desire to know my weakness. These men are best friends, and if they set aside their so-called ‘defending my intergrity, protecting my tarnished image” at the expence of greater good, it ceases to be logical to hurt each other like this. I hope and pray they reconcile and be good friends again. tHank you

    • Tmariraho

      baba jimmy musarware asi muri kubawo kani Gono is a thug rega vanhu vasungwe dai iri MDC Chihuri ave kutomhanyamghanya.Dont ever compare holy things nezvinhu zvaMwari unoita maperembudzi

    • Makiwa

      Baba Jimmy kwanai

    • Senior we need the truth dont protect this man @ least we have people that are standing for and with the truth

    • baba jimmy lets be serious please “honestly”

    • Niggar

      Remember this letter wasn’t meant to be published it was directed
      to Doctor Gono unfortunately the document leaks and vemapepa ndokuti maitabasa.
      I still think doctor Kereke wanted to solve these issues with Dr Gono privately
      unless otherwise the other party fails to comply. Like what you lets pray
      that they reconcile and be good friends again.

      Steven

      • Museza

        I would say Kereke facilitated umbavha whaGono and he is also guilty why would he wait for so long to expose him. Akaitira Gono PHD saka chii chimwe chaakamuitira chatisingazivi. You witnessed Gono stealing our money for years and you did not report it. You are only saying it now is it because you want to help the nation. This is nonsense. You betrayed us.

    • Zimbo

      Dai Zimbabwe yawana ruzivo rwakadai.

    • sheu

      love and respect, vanhu vachiba mari yezimbabwe??? hakuna zvakadaro!! if this is true, then that gono idiot should be jailed – for life!!!

    • Junior Gushungo

      Easier said than done babajimmy. You have to remember that a) this guy has been forced out of office. b) In Zim boardroom issues are not always settled in the boardroom. I do accept what you say that should they manage to talk about things they may find it difficult to work together. I feel that such a challenge to Gono will make him feel he has to respect rules & regs and be more accountable. something which the writer and all Zimbos are wishing for

  • Tambavakachenjera Pasipaipa

    The end is nigh ,let the evil ,heinous  Zanu pf Criminals,Cabal,Cronies expose themselves !.Zvichabuda pachena zvese !

  • Tmariraho

    kikikikikikikikikiki…Dzotengesana mbavha dziye bt Kereke uri funny hapana asingazive kuti Gono imbavha iri protected by state even a grade 1 child

  • hadcastle

    zvakaoma chokwadi.Hapana chakavanzika chisingazobudi pachena.Gore rino rino rino rino hameno
     

  • hadcastle

    kunzima
     

  • successor

    Munenge manyora zvese mdra…..kuti pane chasara? I doubt

  • Let’s hang them…Where is Jukwa?

  • Semayat

    Icho !!!!

  • Sistahood

    Taura hako Successor anenge anyora zvese LOLEST………….Interesting stuff.  

  • Rma201

    zvakaoma sekufema mumvura

  • people of Zimbabwe

    The Anti Corruption Commission should be investigated for Corruption. Its time that Zimbabwe got some serious people. It seems everyone just wants to loot! One day….one day….! We the people are watching!

  • Jm4noel7

    educated fools ar a problem,kereke unotii,hauna kuba kana cent dat a joke,gono will hit bak with his dosier ,kudziya moto wembavha mese murimbavha! so yu claim yu did his phd,yu ar guilty also,kupusa kwakamba

  • Gono

    chimbofungai kuti dai ari Tsvangirai kana Biti…Herald neZBC dzaiita sei.

  • Infort4

    iwe babajimmy being a recognised person in society does not mean unofanira kuba mari dzevanhu, these guys r filthy rich isu tichitambura, jus imagine how many ppl r suffering kumaruwa uko iwe shamwari, rega kuita zvekutamba apa, we want to c Gono being prosecuted, izvo zvokuti he is protected by the law zvinopera, this will test Zanu PF, hanti vari kuda maelections, if he is not convicted then Zanu is going to face a land slide defeat, wait and c, tatambura zvakwana

  • Ndoziva

    i think we need to understand that Gono, as it appears, is very manipulative. As such, for Kerereke to write like this, Gono must have put the guy in a position where he is fighting for his life and has very limited choices. I have been in such situations and understand them. We also need to understand that power, as once was in the case with Gono, is very addictive and can command ones behaviour in ways that  you and i can never ever comprehend. Most importantly this letter was never addressed to the public, but unfortunately leak to us.

  • Madzingac

    Loku, kunzima.Hooo h Gono ndi doctor venhema.Aaaaah kwai rambai makashinga,vamwe vachiba vachingoenda,vakomana.Dr Kereke dont be intimidated.ini ndakazviitwawo kubasa kwangu and i resigned.So let me follow the same route.KKIKIKIKI.Mazimbavha eZanu PF aya

  • Liz411

    BabaJimmy kuda kushandisa bible kupofomadza vanhu! Hakuna chikristu chakapata kudaro! Only such courageous acts can give hope to Zim!

  • Mavhugwi

    But why talking now! I’m kind of surprised that he is talking after 8 years as advisor. vaiba vose vanhu ava. Inyaya yekuti Gono akaba pakuru and set his poultry projects everywhere in the country. kachipatara ka kereke hakasi kufire thats why he is attacking Gono

  • danny

    thats why we wl remain poor uku we had asiagates uku rbz ths country guys umm its lyk a home runned by an very very old woman

  • Tbone

    ma1 chaiwo

  • Cchipikiri

    In Shona we say “wow”.

  • Chihera

    Oh yoweeeee!  Baba vakatsamwa mhani ava, asi i hope kuti newewe hapana chaakakupawo futi wena.  Coz ungango nyorerawo munhu exam pasinawo chaari kukupahere!  YA!!  GONO Urikooo here ukoooo!  Uchazviwetera gorerino!!  ZvaGrace masiya Dr. Kereke!  Maiwe apa matipa ichango burwa chaiyo nyaya, makatsamwa zvedi!  Lets hope kuti shuwa hamuitwe kanyama kanyama shuwa!  Ini hangu ndafara kuti mataura SEZVAZVIRI!  Maita kudedenura, kuisa munhu pachena!  GONO GONO GONO!  Isu kutofara tichiti munhu wa tea boy has risen from very humble begginings apo ari busy kufocera mwana na baba vevanhu kuti itondiwanira Phd iroro nderangu! Maiwe akani!  Aiwa dai madziro ayitaura chokwadi ka, tainzwa zvakawandisisa zvinoitika muma hofisi iwawo! 

    I salute you Dr. Kereke!  Apa manje apa wakutofanirwa kutamba wakangwara.  Coz ivo mukadzi waDeputy Minister ataurwa uyu achada kuzivikanwa, apo ndipo pega pamatiisei ma break, but dai mangobva mabvondora henyu! 

    Corruption ngaibude sezvairi!!!

    Nyaya yakakora mhani iyi!!  Kuita mass (mukaka wakakodzwa) chaiwo!

  • chimombe

    Iye imbavha wo now crying because he nolonger has the opportunity to milk the country, let him shut up

  • Ndozvatakatiza

    Iwe DR MUNYARADZI KEREKE hauna nyaya, your letter clearly shows that you are as good as Gono, all you guys do is to do things that benefit you as individuals, We all know that Gono has done a lot of of under hand deals, but we can’t prove it. And here you are again you are sitting on evidence that could help us stop thuggering in the system but simply because you want Gono to bow down on you, you are keeing it and only showering threats. If you are a genuine person release the evidence here and show us how man enough you are. For now you are only trying to serve face. In short, blackmailing your accomplice in destroying my ZIMBABWE

  • Makiwa

    Clearly this guy is USELESS…if he so genuinely wants to expose Gono, why is he asking for an apology and retraction of Gono’s statements about him. – So if Gono apologises and retracts the statements then he wont expose the evidence ? – yet he still talks about being patriotic ? F****n hypocrite. If he means waht he says why is he tryingto “buy” a clean name by giving threats to expose – Just go ahead and expose – if he is so confident , what is he scared of. More-over why be so contradictory to oneself – first he is the one who didint want people to be investigated and brough to book (so he says – apparently because it would cause unrest). Now because he lost his job all of a sudden Gono must be investigated and exposed…..Iwe KEREKE please SHUT UP and save us the time to put up with your rubbish – If you are genuine and really want the people of Zimbabwe to give their verdict , if you are as clean as  you purpot yourself to be and as genuinely interested in ensuring that  what belongs to Zimbabweans is used for the benefits of Zimbabweans as you so genuinely want to make the public believe, why you so interest in your self image….Expose him for waht he is….put the documents you claim to have all over the net just like you felt it necessary to write your long letter and let us all judge for ourselves…………..Otherwise with just this stupid letter in which you clearly are looking to threaten and buy you”good name” and “position” at the bank back you are as useless as GONO himself and just like him Sodomising true ZIMBABWEANS

  • Tjchings

    zvave kubuda manje.vana Gono maiti hapana chinokuvanai hezvoka.Kereke taura zvose mdara.

  • Malcom05

    Gono mbavha gororo.nhasi zvakuvana.vanhu vese vavakauraisa vopfuka.vaifunga kuti RBZ ndeyaGUSHUNGO nhai.zvinopera chete

  • AYA NDIWO MA2+1=70   9.2 Mr Gideon Gono, do you forget you yet again abused your authority by forcing me to literally do all the academic work on your behalf for the entire PhD studies upon which you were “conferred” the Doctoral Degree you now flaunt to the public as your own? Do you forget you forced me to do all for you, right from registration, to doing all assignments, to doing all the online exams right up to the final thesis, so I could keep my job at the RBZ?

  • MR GONO NDIDZO MATHS DZE CONTENT, YAMAKAITA IYI… THE LOVE OF MONEY IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL.

  • TAFUNGA KUTI VA GONO VAKADZIDZA MAIWEEEEEEE DOCTORAL YAVO VAKATORA NEDEMO  NE TSVIMBO 9.3 On this Mr Gono please publicly retract your insults to me otherwise I will cause the relevant university to withdraw the doctoral degree they conferred on you, as you never ever wrote a sentence to earn it. You could never have secured a quarter of the PhD requirements using your very limited and blunt academic mental amplitude even in 5 decades. Please take this seriously as I will sue you for the abuse you effected on me. I literally feel worse than sodomized by what you did to me. This was absolute theft of my intellectual property under duress.

  • Wiliam Mudyanavana (VaChasura)

    rine manyanga hariputirwe. Zvichabuda chete. vazhinji sesu vanaChasura taingnzwa kuti Gono aiuraya nyika tisingahwisisi kuti aiiuraya sei ari ega. Chakapata vanhu vakafunda kudai ndechekuti havabvumi kungobuda pachena vorevurura zvivi zvavo tinovaregerera isu totovanyaradza nokuvasimbisa but dambudziko vanofunga kuti vakangwara sterek.

  • Rontan Mpofu123

    If Gono had not said things about Kereke, were we going to hear about this? Why do I think that Kereke is as bad as Gono. How can you tell us that Gono has a stolen Doctoral degree, when you
    did it on his behalf, were you not aware of what was going on. Are you not an accomplice? To be honest I do not trust you when you portray yourself as an honest man. You and Gono are
    known accomplices. Anywhere thanks for reaching Damascus early, Saul has turned to Paul.

  • Ramshingi

    Dr kereke definitely knows a lot, but the question is, is he clean himself?anyway whichever way Zimbabweans are winners as we are about to see the two so called doctors exposing each other!tell u what, this whole mess has something to do with Zanu pf’s succession battle and it comes out this dirty!!

  • Dumi Sani

    Gonzo na Chin’ai

  • Emmanuel Muz

    Is this doc authentic??

  • You can find people like him in any country’s government

  • Zoba

    Sour grapes, if this is really true why send the evidence to the police or even Interpol to expose him. We have a lot of international news media who would be very excited to invistgate and expose the man to the world.
    If you really have that evidence why don’t you give it to the newspaper so that everyone would know how this guy enriched himself at the expenses of struggling Zimbabwean. GIVE The people what to want to know at least that would a first step of getting ride of all the corrupt official who ran down the economy and send millions of Zimbabwean to foreign counttries leaving loved one without family and parents, brothers, sisters and uncles.

  • Nomara

    i feel for you Doc but somehow i feel you should have brave enough to expose this whilst you were still employed by the Rubbish B.Z . It now seems you are hitting back because you were ”’fired”. I feel for you and i hope you wont be strongly persecuted for your stance.
    God will protect you dont worry

  • Chipeb

    babaJimmy kumhata kwako, dont tell me you are in suport of wat Gono did, you actually want Kereke to cover up for HEARTLESS CENTRAL BANK GAVERNOR, bwa GONO, go to hell, it sounds like ur benefiting from these corruption too…!!!

  • Chipembere

    NIGGA newewo uri mhata, we shuold in support of what wat kereke did, these are true citizens we want in Zim for economic turn-arround… Corruption will never end in Zim if we dont have pips like Kereke…

    cheers

  • Zimbora

    This is the first piece to fall in this flimsy house of cards. Zvese zvichabuda chete! Its only a matter of time. Look back into history –  for people like Gono and zanu greed-mongers, sooner or later their crimes will catch up with them and they will wish they had never been born. There is no escape! Once the cards start to fall and the house collapses it will be each man for himself and chokwadi chese chichabuda!

  • Baba Kuda

    I am tempted to believe Kereke. Sounds genuine and truthful in this instance. I could be wrong.

  • Analyst

    I think this baba jimmy is Gono himself in disguise

  • Gaba

    Idzi inhema dzega dzega

  • Wonmoyo

    chickens coming home to roost….

  • KaOne Goredema

    I believe that many Zimbabweans have been abused and truamatised this way by those in power….as they try to make a living…ukazofunga vana tangawandida all this crap is a reality in our dear beloved country. There are many suffering like this…!

    Please let’s unite to make our country work and a safe heaven for us and our children. I think that’s why there is a need for those in public offices to declare their wealth…! We want to hear more from the MPs….don’t be quiet protect us and our country!

  • Djfidel2004

    Conclusion or not not allegations have been made and panosangana machongwe maviri pane rinokurira rimwe. Let the truth be told and the guilty be convicted and we go on with our lives.

  • Amoncharumbira

    if proven 2 b true, l wil personally hang sombd. my bro fel sic durng dat tym n we were denied access 2 medication due 2 lackng. evrybd wallopd in dire poverty no cash, no food, no transport, no job, no hapness no nothng. am so bitter @ these pips @ da expense it cozd 2 da da general populace….. am furious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • nyau mbivo

    Maikitivha akangwara anobatavese, Gono ovharirwa kuMatapi Police Station, Kereke kuBorrowdale Police Station. Morova henyu mbavha idzi, nokuti mazuva avaiita tsika-nditsikewo vaidya mari yenyika vose!!!!!  Nhasi mazvimbirwa ne TAXPAYER’s money. Newe Kereke wakadyawo period

  • Tozvireva Chete

        For a brief period in the mid eighties the ruling party, Zanu pf, seemed to take corruption seriously. Sadly, their concern did not last long and ever since we have sunk deeper and deeper into the mire. Nowadays, everyone takes it as given that nothing will be done. After losing the last election the President himself said that his last cabinet, and it was big, over 50 ministers, was the most incompetent and corrupt ever! Instead of sacking them he reappointed them in the new coalition and I would not be surprised if their new partners in government have not been taught one or two things with regards to lining the pockets. Zimbabwe in terms of corruption needs a massive earth quake. The country has got to shake and it is up to those who were and are working within to start quaking not quacking. From Solomon Mujuru to Josiah Tongogara and many others who have passed away we don’t want to be left with more puzzles of what might have occurred. I am not saying the writer was corrupt but his letter should have been private between him and Gono instead of teasing the public, us. After all he thinks his post mortem instructions are good enough to discourage any dirty tricks. Man we got a Problem!
                             Simon M Tozvireva.
     
    p/s I can bet my last dollar that one day, most of them will plead, “I was just following instructions”. Yeah right!
     

  • Javro

    Always your sins will at some point catch up with you. Let the truth be told and expose all them bogus top flight Zim ppls who are bringing our country into disarray. Mbavha dzevanhu St Peter is waiting for youz all at the gates of Heaven 

  • Jekanyika1

    The only rule of the game that you must understand now Dr. Kereke is that you should never retreat once you take such a stand.  People can advise you to shake hands and eat from the same plate again with Gono but always remember, you will be literary signing your death warrant.  Whatever you decide to do, always remember this, no turning back!

  • Nhamoinesubhurukwarisinandandi

    And i quote “You could never have secured a quarter of the PhD requirements using
    your very limited and blunt academic mental amplitude even in 5
    decades.”

  • Benzyangu

    BabaJimmy! Iyi ndiyo Madison 54 yamuri kuputa. The main crux of the argument is, if Dr Kerere witnessed a crime of such magnitude occurring why did he contact the authorities and clear his name?

    All these federal details he is putting out in public are clearly a breach of Federal Reserve Bank and State laws.

    Lastly, if this is all true? Muchinda uyu aka dziya moto wembavha!

  • Benzynagu

    Kereke you ill advised Gono to print dinominaton after dinomination saka what exactly is your Phd in economics worth, if it sinks currencies and melts economies. Do not you realize you are an accomplice to the biggest fiscal crime of the century, your ill gotten PhDs are not the issue but the damage incured at your behest. I also see mutiple personalties in your character otherwise a normal with a higher IQ wouldn’t  expose himself like this

  • Natash

    this is really boring, this Gono item and his stolen degree then stelas money, they tell poor pple of zim that the country doesnt have a cent……shit………l pssed off, vanhu veZim are all over the world trying to look for money iyo ichibiwa nemunhu umwe

  • dasukinternational

    And with such a thief well protected by the President we go around accusing the White of running down our country when Gono is left to go around harvesting clients accounts and granted protection with the President. 

    It is clear that every Zimbabwe CRYING that Robert Mugabe must remain in power are doing so not because they love or like him but he has become the barrier of justice to the Zimbabwean Nation. The nation is being threatened over what that do or say because Mugabe will destroy who ever tries to get people like Gono to account for their actions.

    GONO DID TAKE FORTUNES OF ZIMBABWE’S WEALTH NO ONE WILL TOUCH HIM AS LONG THE STATUS REMAINS WHAT IT IS.

    IT IS A SHAME THAT AFRICA REMAINS THE WORLD OF SHAME AND POVERTY. WE could end this if all hand brains.

  • Jindarashe

    There’s quite a few things to believe in that letter. Oh Gono,, you are a real bad man. Hapana chakaipa chisingazobuda pachena!! Vasazourayana chete!! 

  • Chigwishu

    Ko Kereke wacho anga akanyararirei makore ose? Should have reported crime in a timely manner. Sei kumirira kudzingwa basa? Sounds like the man was using information for blackmail purposes just like now. in academia, the Principal Investigator does not necessarily write the research material. Lets not confuse things

  • Political Analyst.

    Kereke you have been Gono’s adviser for 8 years which means you have been advising him shit all these years and you even saying you sat for exams that led to Gono earning a doctorate. where does that leave you????? chimbogaya.  iwe naGona you are the same. I believe you have got issues with Gono thats why you decided to spill the beans but dai yanga isiriyo nyaya you would have kept quiet so spare us your bullshit.

  • wezhirav vaudze.mbavha ngadzi expozwe!!!!!!!

  • we have to be a free country but some leaders let us down.

  • Investigator

     now that the spoils from a loot are not shared equally… this discontented son of bitch have decided to take to the streets and is now calling angel messiah to come and rescue him from the cogwheel of murder which is being unleashed by a fellow depredator.. and is now desperately exposing falsefied maybe true lies which they themselves where involved in….imbwa dzevanhu, mbavha.. vakanyudza vese nearly 450 tractors.. and now avekuti Dr…Dr. to hell

  • Chandengenda

    Kereke,this could have made sense if you had reported the theft,corruption,abuse of authority and others which you didnt say. The fact that all these happened under your noise,it is hard to believe or buy you story. To me, there is no difference between you and Gono, mese muri ma tsotsi, makabatsirana kuuraya nyika, nhasi zvakuwanaka. To start with, Mr Kereke, your wealth, can you account for you riches,how you got rich within the shortest period of time. Police does not act on malicious reports like this one, if you have evidence,”as you claim to have”go and make a police report, do not forget to tell the people of Zimbabwe how you and Gono distrubuted the mechanisation equipment, to which you were also authorising the issuance of the equipment.
    It is an academic offence to write anything for anyone and by writing or doing everything for Gono without referencing it,you committed an offence. What we need at RBZ is full audit which stretches back to BACOS days, you will be shocked guys, a lot happened zvinotyisa and this Kereke is a beneficiary of all this.

  • Ninja

    Gono is now filthy rich. The next Gvt must recover that money and send him to jail. That’s where he belongs. Ngaambonakirwe izvozvi zanu ichiripanyanga. Achamama dhidhi rered. Ndokuti failure is not an option ikoko.  

  • Dariya

    Like what you lets pray that they reconcile and be good friends again.

  • Fan Makini

    what truth to say now where wer you with your so called truth , why now if yu felt good to do the assignments then shut up keep that rubbish to your self , why did u keep it up to now 

  • SimbiRefu

    VaKereke kwemakore mazhinji manga muri advisor uyezve ndimi maka nyorera mubiyenyu mazamanishoni aka budirira muhupenyu wake, aka pusa ndimi. Dzokerai ikoko mundo pihwa basa ne shamwari yenyu muwane kuchengeta mhuri yenyu muru nyararo. Otherwise pamwe iye Gono akato nyenga mukadzi wako akamutengera imba kuwotafozi

  • BanyaMudoviMatande

    wakabawo iwe .waiva nechii?mari yezvigayo,mafarm,flash cars,houses in Zimre,Mandara,Ruwa,Msasa and all over Hre.kereke urimbavha chete wakapiwa zishoma saka wave kuzhamba.waishamidira sitereki kuBikita vanhu vachigeza nedoro remapints kuruzevha pamaparty.Pfutseke duzvi remunhu.makafanana naGono and wakadzingwa coz une pride yedofo.unodada ukasvika kumusha kunge wakakura usingafudzi mombe.chii chaungatiudze iwe.plus unohura kunge imbwa!!

