Drama as married woman caught cheating

By Tatenda Chipungudzanye

There was naked drama at a local lodge in Harare when a married woman was caught red handed by her husband while having ‘horizontal gymnastics’ with a boyfriend. The incident was captured on camera by the H-Metro tabloid.

Thirty-five year old Portia Jowa was stunned when her husband Herbert Jowa (40) walked in on her temporary love nest with boyfriend Emmanuel at the Aqua Lodge opposite the Harare Exhibition Park.

But before they could begin their own ‘exhibition’ of passion the husband and a group of relatives burst into the room and delivered what turned out to be a thorough beating of the compromised love birds.

According to the H-Metro “Portia received arguably the worst hiding of her life as her hubby’s relatives made away with her clothes as exhibit for the pending adultery court case. The scenario caused a stir at the lodge forcing some other couples who were booked at the lodge to come out half naked.”

Its reported that Portia runs a backdoor canteen at ZIB Heights in Central Avenue where she sells food and now it has been proven that she sells her THIGHS as well. All the dirty linen was washed in public amid revelations that love potions had been used on Herbert for the 18 years they had been married.

Also stunning were revelations that Portia made maximum use of prophets to get total control of Herbert while a 1Rand coin as well as clothes had been used for rituals to ‘tame’ Herbert. And while he was being tamed, other men it would seem were getting wild with his wife.

[Show slideshow]

“This woman has been cheating on me for the past 17 years or so. Ndanga ndakabikwa ini (love potions were at work). “We have four children with this woman but she has been abusing me. She used to beat me up until I moved out of my own flat to let her stay alone,” lamented Herbert.

Herbert said he moved out on June 4 this year so that he could have ample space to investigate Portia’s shenenigans.

“This woman would always say that she was tired whenever I wanted to exercise my conjugal rights. I then knew that she was dating a lot of men and she even confessed that she had the ‘sex of her life’at a Borrowdale lodge some time ago,” said Herbert.

On Wednesday night Herbert wanted to prove that his wife was a two timer and a readily available sex mate and arranged that one man requests quality time with her. Portia accepted the proposal and started sending love messages to Emmanuel.

One of the messages read, “Ndoda kuva newe wombonzwawo zvandiri. Bonus yangu ndoida chicken inn ye 3 dollars hayo (I want you to have a feel of me.

Another read, “Wake wake ndatotota ndodiko panemacustoma.” Little did Portia know that the messages were being forwarded to her husband as she continued being more and more raunchy.

“Daddy I love you very serious m***o yako irikuita seirimo shaa ndirikutonakirwa newe ini ndiri ndoga switie,” read one of the messages.

Another read; “…Ndekapi ndekapi..magaro anopera neku driver usingazorore. Ndimi munozotinetsa muchingoti mukaisa *** mobva ****** ini ndisati ndambokunzwa. Wako P.”

Little did Portia know that she was being trapped until she was caught red handed with another man. Acting on a tip off, H-Metro followed Emmanuel and Portia from the ZIB Heights Flat to Aqua Lodge where they booked for an hour.

And as they had undressed and readied to make love the H-Metro lens imposed itself for a THREESOME and spoiled the impending party! A fight erupted as Herbert and one of his younger brothers went on a rampage to beat the cheating woman.

But it was not until Herbert’s younger brother received his own share as Portia fought back and bit his arm.

After failing to get her ‘catch’ to sink something into HER she decided to sink her TEETH into the party spoilers! Portia’s son called looking for his mother only to be answered by his father who narrated the whole ordeal.

“Is it true mum?” asked the son and Portia said it was affirmative before the son hung up the phone. When H-Metro left the scene, all the parties were driving in four vehicles to Milton Park Police Station for justice to take its course.

Portia was only wrapped in a bed-spread when she left for the station under which her steamy hot and sweat dripping body lay. Herbert and his relatives are said to have proceeded to the flat where they threw Portia’s belongings out.

As they packed Portia’s belongings they stumbled upon a cloth with inscriptions for holy divination. “PORTIA JOWA MHOFU YEMUKONO. Murume wangu dzoka mumba. Ramba kufurirwa. Vakadzi vekunze siyana navo, funga nezvangu chete. Hama dzinoputsa siyana nadzo. Ziva zvemhuri yako chete

(Come back home my husband. Don’t listen to what relatives say. Think about me only and your family).” It appears that’s the spell that had been cast on Herbert so that he wouldn’t stray from the matrimonial bedroom although he was sex starved. H Metro