Mugabe could appoint Grace as President

By Tonderai Kwenda in Australia
President Robert Mugabe would rather anoint his wife Grace to take over power if he becomes incapacitated than to hand over to his war time comrades in Zanu PF whom he does not trust, a world renowned trade unionist has said.
Sunil Prasad, secretary-general of the Commonwealth Trade Union Group, told the Daily News that it was usually difficult for people of his age to trust anyone who is not from his family hence Mugabe’s jittery at leaving power.
Prasad, who is also the secretary-general of the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) based in Brussels, said political leaders who stayed in power for too long found it difficult to trust anyone with political power except their close family members.
The International Trade Union Confederation is the world’s main international trade union organisation, bringing together the former affiliates of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions (ICFTU) and the World Confederation of Labour (WCL), along with trade union organisations which had no global affiliation.
The ICFTU and the WCL dissolved themselves on October 31, 2006 to pave way for the creation of the ITUC. Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Wellington Chibhebhe is ITUC’s deputy secretary general.
Prasad, whose organisation plays a critical role in supporting the ZCTU said Mugabe, like other African leaders who overstay in power, is likely to find it difficult to choose a successor from among his Zanu PF colleagues. He said he would rather gamble and appoint his wife if at all he decides to step down.
“Mugabe is likely to appoint his wife. All the indications are that he does not trust his colleagues in Zanu PF,” said Prasad, who has followed Zimbabwean politics since 1970s.
Asked why he believes Mugabe would go for such an extreme political move, Prasad said Mugabe is not different from other leaders who have stayed for too long in power and is likely to behave like them.
“He is just like Jawaharlal Nehru who appointed his daughter Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi to take over the country after him,” he said.
In addition, he said leaders who are old and who have overstayed in power always develop an affinity to keep it in the family as a way of protecting themselves. He gave the example of ailing Egyptian dictator, Hosni Mubarak who was grooming his son Gamal for eventual takeover of his party before he was toppled.
He also cited the North Korean leader Kim Jong-il whose son Jong-un recently became his second-in-command at his ruling Workers’ Party’s powerful Central Military Commission setting him up for succession.
The global workers activist said had nothing happened to the late Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, his son Saif al-Islam, currently on the run from National Transitional Council forces following the capture and subsequent death of his father and brother, would have eventually taken over.
Gabon’s late leader Omar Bongo’s son Ali was left in power together with his sister Pascaline who at one point was his father’s chief of staff. The ITUC chief says he has confidence in his former trade union comrade, Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai’s leadership.
“He has all the advantages that Zimbabwe needs as a country. He is acceptable to the international community and a global face that can change the fortunes for Zimbabwe in a short time,” said Prasad. To visit the Daily News click here
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: app maker()
Pingback: SEO services in Lahore()
Pingback: Fliesendekor()
Pingback: hand fans()
Pingback: glass coasters()
Pingback: jual Lampu Jalan LED 30 40 50 watt Tenaga surya()
Pingback: 受注管理システム()
Pingback: Cash for cars melbourne()
Pingback: Divorce Application Form()
Pingback: legitimate work from()
Pingback: SATTAMATKA()
Pingback: home care()
Pingback: Good Divorce Lawyers()
Pingback: Cost Of Divorce()
Pingback: free casino slot games book of ra()
Pingback: reservation()
Pingback: Angle valve()
Pingback: recipes()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: health benefits of coconut oil()
Pingback: listado apuestas deportivas()
Pingback: Computer Repair Service NJ()
Pingback: online istikhara()
Pingback: Best Companies()
Pingback: Shoes()
Pingback: sodium lauroyl glutamate()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: プラセンタ()
Pingback: work from home jobs for moms()
Pingback: Cameras & Photo()
Pingback: mi empresa()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: free online chat rooms without regestration()
Pingback: how the brain works()
Pingback: personalised wedding gifts uk()
Pingback: phone case wood()
Pingback: sinhala news()
Pingback: Egyptian Cotton bath towels()
Pingback: prefab homes manufacturers()
Pingback: recycling equipment()
Pingback: Kasdi Merbah Ouargla;()
Pingback: ver aquí()
Pingback: car cleaning()
Pingback: hot movies()
Pingback: cats()
Pingback: IT Services()
Pingback: Best Finger Vibrator()
Pingback: Smartphone repair()
Pingback: anal toys()
Pingback: online sex shop()
Pingback: anal beads()
Pingback: butt beads()
Pingback: Riding vibrator()
Pingback: What are Human Rights()
Pingback: Happiness()
Pingback: Happy()
Pingback: Diy Home Energy System Review()
Pingback: Flat Belly Fast DVD Review()
Pingback: lamps()
Pingback: cut resistant gloves()
Pingback: anal sex()
Pingback: David Miscavige()
Pingback: haunted rings()
Pingback: female vibrator()
Pingback: g spot vibrator review()
Pingback: Online Personality Test FREE()
Pingback: Personality Test()
Pingback: ebooks()
Pingback: daddy dom stories()
Pingback: full software download for pc()
Pingback: work from home jobs in greensboro nc()
Pingback: Servicio de Grúas()
Pingback: Detox cleanse, Your body()
Pingback: How to clean your system()
Pingback: TAXI DUBROVNIK()
Pingback: free software download for pc()
Pingback: Las Vegas Hair Loss Treatment()
Pingback: manage dedicated server()
Pingback: Toned In Ten Review()
Pingback: 10 Minute Fat Loss Review()
Pingback: Commercial Gutter Cleaning()
Pingback: dedicated hosting()
Pingback: Flights()
Pingback: Drug rehabilitation programs()
Pingback: huge discounts()
Pingback: Сталик()
Pingback: Starwood Hotels()
Pingback: Hotels Near Disneyland()
Pingback: love quotes for her()
Pingback: Renaissance Hotel()
Pingback: skybox satellite receiver()
Pingback: mesothelioma law()
Pingback: best male mastubators()
Pingback: Gratis Descargar()
Pingback: Persian Radio()
Pingback: full download for windows 10()
Pingback: Free personality test()
Pingback: Humans()
Pingback: eve’s lucky bunny()
Pingback: Thrusting Dildo()
Pingback: Brain()
Pingback: best nipple clamps()
Pingback: Gratis Descargar Para Windows()
Pingback: earn money online()
Pingback: インフルエンザ()
Pingback: Web Design Company Aberdeen()
Pingback: IPTV()
Pingback: Letras de()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10()
Pingback: Discount 2x 250g / 1.1lb Sical 5 Estrelas (Portuguese) Quality GROUND COFFEE Only $13.99! +Free Ship!()
Pingback: lcd electronics()
Pingback: bidding websites()
Pingback: European River Cruises()
Pingback: online casino games()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows 10()
Pingback: MPLS()
Pingback: Drug()
Pingback: Trenda Trending Videos()
Pingback: Vibrators()
Pingback: make money online()
Pingback: download games for android()
Pingback: games for android()
Pingback: king cock()
Pingback: Clash of Clans for PC()
Pingback: dragon ball z game for pc()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: kala jadu()
Pingback: специалисти по коремна хирургия()
Pingback: biokit herpes test()
Pingback: mdansby()
Pingback: Vaginal Stimulation()
Pingback: G-Luxe Vibrator()
Pingback: nighties()
Pingback: giochi slot()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 7()
Pingback: android apps free download()
Pingback: legitimate work from home business()
Pingback: working from home()
Pingback: pdr training()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 10()
Pingback: pc games free download for windows xp()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8()
Pingback: 福井歯医者()
Pingback: 福井歯医者()
Pingback: 福井歯医者()
Pingback: בגדי הריון()
Pingback: online dissertation writers()
Pingback: Invisalign cost()
Pingback: movers barrie area()
Pingback: look at this site()
Pingback: html website templates()
Pingback: free download for windows 8()
Pingback: windows games free download,free download for pc()
Pingback: Subaru()
Pingback: stalik()
Pingback: G-Spot Massager()
Pingback: life insurance marketing()
Pingback: Experience spain()
Pingback: Dorset()
Pingback: Best G Spot Vibrator()
Pingback: Baler()
Pingback: flexible vibrator()
Pingback: pc games free download full version for windows 8()
Pingback: gear club for pc()
Pingback: Self Divorce()
Pingback: kitchen and bathroom fitting()
Pingback: chegg()
Pingback: friends networking chat()
Pingback: classic coffee()
Pingback: income from home()
Pingback: xiaomi phones()
Pingback: SEO services in lahore()
Pingback: Kenilworth()
Pingback: cheap vibrators()
Pingback: anal beads()
Pingback: vibrating anal plugs()
Pingback: Used Surplus()
Pingback: cisco catalyst switch()
Pingback: free pc games download for windows 10()
Pingback: coffee beans kona()
Pingback: food()
Pingback: nike jordan()
Pingback: Best Vibrator()
Pingback: Adam and Eve Lube()
Pingback: Red Hearts Glass Dildo()
Pingback: free download for pc()
Pingback: Wholesale Eliquid()
Pingback: finger massager()
Pingback: Vibrating Tongue,()
Pingback: bounding bunny vibrator()
Pingback: Fetish Fantasy()
Pingback: car towing capacity()
Pingback: straight from the source()
Pingback: gourmet coffee belt kona()
Pingback: Marketing()
Pingback: premium phone system newmarket()
Pingback: Leather slim cases for iPhone 6s()
Pingback: adult sex furniture()
Pingback: RMUTT()
Pingback: WS-C3560V2-24PS-S()