Nhema, Mpofu, Chiwenga in rhino poaching

The names of Environment Minister Francis Nhema, Mines Minister Obert Mpofu, Defence Forces chief Constantine Chiwenga and chief of conservation in the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Vitalis Chadenga “repeatedly resurface in rumours” about rhino poaching- a diplomatic cable released by Wikileaks last week says.

The cable dispatched on 14 December 2009 says rhino poaching in Zimbabwe was rampant because of lax law enforcement and what appeared to be collusion with senior government officials.

“Given the lax law enforcement and the numerous cases in which the accused person was granted bail or absconded, many believe bribes or pressure from senior government officials is thwarting justice in these cases,” the cable says.

But it adds: “Despite these persistent allegations, neither conservationists nor journalists have been able to uncover definitive links between specific senior officials and those who are found in possession of illegal ivory or rhino horns.

“These same conservationists and journalists, however, have been warned not to investigate too deeply into the issue, adding more legitimacy to the concerns that top government officials are involved.”

In 1980, the country boasted 2 000 black rhinos – the world’s largest population of the species at that time. Their number has declined steadily over the years. At last count in March this year the National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said the country had 700 rhinos remaining (400 black rhinos and 300 white). The InsiderZim.com